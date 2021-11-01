Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/i-would-like-to-return-to-the-club-lionel-messi-dreams-of-fc-barcelona-comeback-after-retirement-1090382769.html
‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement
‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement
In August, the Barcelona football club announced it would not sign a new contract with the Argentina football icon Lionel Messi, citing financial and... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T08:57+0000
2021-11-01T08:57+0000
sport
fc barcelona
lionel messi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089308048_0:132:2500:1539_1920x0_80_0_0_ad73a63fc404f334ac99443658d811d3.jpg
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has admitted that he wants to return to Barcelona someday to work for the Catalan club."I want to be useful and help so that the club is doing well. I would love to be a technical secretary, but I don't know if it will be at Barcelona,” Messi said as quoted by the Marca.Also, the footballer said that after the end of his career, he and his family are going to move to Barcelona.The 34-year-old Argentine striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, ​​signed a 2+1 contract with PSG on 10 August 2021.Messi played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2021. As part of the club, he became the champion of Spain ten times, was seven times the winner of the Spanish Cup, and won the Spanish Super Cup eight times. He won the Champions League four times, three times in the UEFA Super Cup and three times in the Club World Cup. Messi received the Ballon d'Or, a prize given to the best player of the year, six times, a world record.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089308048_289:0:2500:1658_1920x0_80_0_0_ceadc168ddc43bd016c8632ff2c8e01a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, fc barcelona, lionel messi

‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement

08:57 GMT 01.11.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankBarcelona player Lionel Messi in the group stage UEFA Champions League 2012/13 match between football clubs Barcelona (Barcelona, Spain) and Spartak (Moscow, Russia)
Barcelona player Lionel Messi in the group stage UEFA Champions League 2012/13 match between football clubs Barcelona (Barcelona, Spain) and Spartak (Moscow, Russia) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
In August, the Barcelona football club announced it would not sign a new contract with the Argentina football icon Lionel Messi, citing financial and structural obstacles.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has admitted that he wants to return to Barcelona someday to work for the Catalan club.
"I want to be useful and help so that the club is doing well. I would love to be a technical secretary, but I don't know if it will be at Barcelona,” Messi said as quoted by the Marca.
"I would like to return to the club to contribute what I can because I love [Barcelona] and I would love them to keep doing well, to continue growing and to continue to be among the best in the world," he added.
Also, the footballer said that after the end of his career, he and his family are going to move to Barcelona.
The 34-year-old Argentine striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, ​​signed a 2+1 contract with PSG on 10 August 2021.
Messi played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2021. As part of the club, he became the champion of Spain ten times, was seven times the winner of the Spanish Cup, and won the Spanish Super Cup eight times. He won the Champions League four times, three times in the UEFA Super Cup and three times in the Club World Cup. Messi received the Ballon d'Or, a prize given to the best player of the year, six times, a world record.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:57 GMT‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement
08:42 GMT400°C Resistant Aluminium Alloy Created in Russia
08:39 GMTFans Mock Indian Cricket Team as Virat Kohli's Men Suffer 2nd Consecutive Loss in ICC T20 World Cup
08:35 GMT30% of Americans, 68% of Republicans Say 2020 Elections Were Stolen From Donald Trump Shows Survey
08:31 GMTMamata is the Vaccine for 'BJP Virus': Trinamool Politician Ahead of Local Polls in India's Tripura
08:16 GMTIran Reportedly Fights Off Pirate Attack on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
07:43 GMTCultural Monument or Traffic Hindrance? Nazi Shipwreck From WWII Divides Norway
07:25 GMTJerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers
07:16 GMTBritain Threatens to ‘Take Action Unless France Backs Down’ in Fishing Rights Row
06:50 GMTQatar Won’t Look for Alternatives to US Predator Drones Despite ‘Frustrating’ Sale Delays - Source
06:42 GMTLive Updates: Second Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
06:33 GMTJapanese Prime Minister Calls Election Victory 'Big Deal'
06:32 GMTSudanese Leader Confirms Commitment to Deal on Russian Military Base Construction
06:29 GMTAustralia’s Sydney Receives First Int’l Flight in Nearly 600 Days, Airline Says
06:16 GMTSweden Arrests 15 Eco-Activists For Gluing Themselves to Runways and Rattling Air Traffic – Photo
05:42 GMTCOP26: BoJo To Warn 'World Has Run Down the Clock on Climate Change’, Urge Tough New Commitments
05:42 GMTUS Navy Sixth Fleet's USS Mount Whitney En Route to Black Sea for 'Operations With NATO Allies'
05:09 GMTNorway’s Oil Fund In for Inevitable Fall Amid Turbulent Times to Come, Its Chief Exec Says
03:54 GMTUnrecognizable: Steve Buscemi Dresses as His Own 'Fellow Kids' Meme for Halloween
03:40 GMTStandoff: Watch NASCAR's Hamlin Rage About Being Robbed of Victory After Bowman Knocks Him Out