‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has admitted that he wants to return to Barcelona someday to work for the Catalan club."I want to be useful and help so that the club is doing well. I would love to be a technical secretary, but I don't know if it will be at Barcelona,” Messi said as quoted by the Marca.Also, the footballer said that after the end of his career, he and his family are going to move to Barcelona.The 34-year-old Argentine striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, signed a 2+1 contract with PSG on 10 August 2021.Messi played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2021. As part of the club, he became the champion of Spain ten times, was seven times the winner of the Spanish Cup, and won the Spanish Super Cup eight times. He won the Champions League four times, three times in the UEFA Super Cup and three times in the Club World Cup. Messi received the Ballon d'Or, a prize given to the best player of the year, six times, a world record.
In August, the Barcelona football club announced it would not sign a new contract with the Argentina football icon Lionel Messi, citing financial and structural obstacles.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has admitted that he wants to return to Barcelona someday to work for the Catalan club.
"I want to be useful and help so that the club is doing well. I would love to be a technical secretary, but I don't know if it will be at Barcelona,” Messi said as quoted by the Marca.
"I would like to return to the club to contribute what I can because I love [Barcelona] and I would love them to keep doing well, to continue growing and to continue to be among the best in the world," he added.
Also, the footballer said that after the end of his career, he and his family are going to move to Barcelona.
Messi played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2021. As part of the club, he became the champion of Spain ten times, was seven times the winner of the Spanish Cup, and won the Spanish Super Cup eight times. He won the Champions League four times, three times in the UEFA Super Cup and three times in the Club World Cup. Messi received the Ballon d'Or, a prize given to the best player of the year, six times, a world record.