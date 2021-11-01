https://sputniknews.com/20211101/i-would-like-to-return-to-the-club-lionel-messi-dreams-of-fc-barcelona-comeback-after-retirement-1090382769.html

‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement

‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement

In August, the Barcelona football club announced it would not sign a new contract with the Argentina football icon Lionel Messi, citing financial and... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T08:57+0000

2021-11-01T08:57+0000

2021-11-01T08:57+0000

sport

fc barcelona

lionel messi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089308048_0:132:2500:1539_1920x0_80_0_0_ad73a63fc404f334ac99443658d811d3.jpg

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has admitted that he wants to return to Barcelona someday to work for the Catalan club."I want to be useful and help so that the club is doing well. I would love to be a technical secretary, but I don't know if it will be at Barcelona,” Messi said as quoted by the Marca.Also, the footballer said that after the end of his career, he and his family are going to move to Barcelona.The 34-year-old Argentine striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, ​​signed a 2+1 contract with PSG on 10 August 2021.Messi played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2021. As part of the club, he became the champion of Spain ten times, was seven times the winner of the Spanish Cup, and won the Spanish Super Cup eight times. He won the Champions League four times, three times in the UEFA Super Cup and three times in the Club World Cup. Messi received the Ballon d'Or, a prize given to the best player of the year, six times, a world record.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, fc barcelona, lionel messi