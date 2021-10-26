https://sputniknews.com/20211026/thierry-henry-messi-is-isolated-in-psg-since-it-is-still-mbappes-club-1090209060.html

Thierry Henry: Messi is 'Isolated' in PSG Since It is Still 'Mbappe's Club'

The Argentinian football star came to PSG after a dramatic exit from Barcelona, getting $41 million per year. However, it seems Messi is still getting used to... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

Lionel Messi's ex-teammate in Barcelona Thierry Henry said that Leo is not playing up to his full potential and still adapting to Ligue 1, while the team remains built around Kylian Mbappe, who's "making it shine most of all".Last week, however, Messi managed to catch up to his best frenemy Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champion's League, getting his personal result to 136 goals after scoring one in a match against RB Leipzig. However, Ronaldo managed to reclaim his position at the very top, getting his 137th goal in a match versus Atalanta.

