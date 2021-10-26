Thierry Henry: Messi is 'Isolated' in PSG Since It is Still 'Mbappe's Club'
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERSeptember 27, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during training
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
The Argentinian football star came to PSG after a dramatic exit from Barcelona, getting $41 million per year. However, it seems Messi is still getting used to the new club, since he has not scored any goals in four domestic appearances this season.
Lionel Messi's ex-teammate in Barcelona Thierry Henry said that Leo is not playing up to his full potential and still adapting to Ligue 1, while the team remains built around Kylian Mbappe, who's "making it shine most of all".
"He is isolated, he is on the ball less", Henry told RMC Sport. "I wouldn't say he's sad, but he's isolated. I prefer him through the middle... I'm having trouble with Leo out on the right. In the middle, he can set the tempo. Something needs to be found in order to get Mbappe, Neymar and Messi to play together".
© AP Photo / Petr David JosekBelgium assistant coach Thierry Henry eyes the ball prior to the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry eyes the ball prior to the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Last week, however, Messi managed to catch up to his best frenemy Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champion's League, getting his personal result to 136 goals after scoring one in a match against RB Leipzig. However, Ronaldo managed to reclaim his position at the very top, getting his 137th goal in a match versus Atalanta.