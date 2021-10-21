https://sputniknews.com/20211021/cristiano-ronaldo-reclaims-champions-league-record-from-lionel-messi-after-scoring-man-utd-winner-1090099399.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Reclaims Champions League Record from Lionel Messi After Scoring Man Utd Winner

Cristiano Ronaldo Reclaims Champions League Record from Lionel Messi After Scoring Man Utd Winner

Man United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG talisman Lionel Messi are regarded as the two best players of the modern era, and their scoring records are almost... 21.10.2021

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class yet again after rescuing Manchester United in the final stages of their Champions League clash against Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. In the process, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner surged ahead of Lionel Messi, who had equalled his CL goalscoring record just 24 hours earlier.Ronaldo's third Champions League strike of the season took his overall tally in the competition to a staggering 137 goals. On Tuesday, his arch-rival Messi had equalled the former Juventus and Real Madrid forward's record of 136 goals as he scored a brace for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to seal a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig.Like PSG, United were on the ropes during the early stages of the match as Atalanta took a commanding 2-0 lead within 28 minutes.But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed to mount a sensational comeback, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Ronaldo in the 53rd, 75th and 81st minute as they went on to seal a memorable 3-2 win.Ronaldo's header maintains United's grip on the top of Group F with six points followed by Villarreal on four.

