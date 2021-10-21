Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/cristiano-ronaldo-reclaims-champions-league-record-from-lionel-messi-after-scoring-man-utd-winner-1090099399.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Reclaims Champions League Record from Lionel Messi After Scoring Man Utd Winner
Cristiano Ronaldo Reclaims Champions League Record from Lionel Messi After Scoring Man Utd Winner
Man United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG talisman Lionel Messi are regarded as the two best players of the modern era, and their scoring records are almost... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T13:50+0000
2021-10-21T14:19+0000
champions league
football
football
sport
lionel messi
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
sputnik
record
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089756676_0:0:2517:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_717115cd4d3ccfd2b7f31e67afc2d8b4.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class yet again after rescuing Manchester United in the final stages of their Champions League clash against Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. In the process, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner surged ahead of Lionel Messi, who had equalled his CL goalscoring record just 24 hours earlier.Ronaldo's third Champions League strike of the season took his overall tally in the competition to a staggering 137 goals. On Tuesday, his arch-rival Messi had equalled the former Juventus and Real Madrid forward's record of 136 goals as he scored a brace for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to seal a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig.Like PSG, United were on the ropes during the early stages of the match as Atalanta took a commanding 2-0 lead within 28 minutes.But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed to mount a sensational comeback, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Ronaldo in the 53rd, 75th and 81st minute as they went on to seal a memorable 3-2 win.Ronaldo's header maintains United's grip on the top of Group F with six points followed by Villarreal on four.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089756676_192:0:2517:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_21a6779912b9458a73758c4d1892dd87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
champions league, football, football, sport, lionel messi, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, record, sport, football, sport, world record, record, goal, psg, sputnik, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football, football team, football legend, football star, lionel messi, uefa champions league

Cristiano Ronaldo Reclaims Champions League Record from Lionel Messi After Scoring Man Utd Winner

13:50 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 21.10.2021)
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goa
 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goa - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Man United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG talisman Lionel Messi are regarded as the two best players of the modern era, and their scoring records are almost neck and neck, although CR7 has the bragging rights after claiming top spot in the Champions League's all time scorer chart thanks to his winner on Wednesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class yet again after rescuing Manchester United in the final stages of their Champions League clash against Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

In the process, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner surged ahead of Lionel Messi, who had equalled his CL goalscoring record just 24 hours earlier.

Ronaldo's third Champions League strike of the season took his overall tally in the competition to a staggering 137 goals.
On Tuesday, his arch-rival Messi had equalled the former Juventus and Real Madrid forward's record of 136 goals as he scored a brace for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to seal a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig.

Like PSG, United were on the ropes during the early stages of the match as Atalanta took a commanding 2-0 lead within 28 minutes.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed to mount a sensational comeback, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Ronaldo in the 53rd, 75th and 81st minute as they went on to seal a memorable 3-2 win.

Ronaldo's header maintains United's grip on the top of Group F with six points followed by Villarreal on four.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTMoscow Calls Statements Made During Pentagon Chief's Visit to Ukraine 'Russophobic'
13:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Reclaims Champions League Record from Lionel Messi After Scoring Man Utd Winner
13:47 GMTIndia: Teacher 'Beats Boy to Death' for Not Finishing Homework, Tells Father 'He Is Playing Dead'
13:34 GMTChinese Commerce Ministry Calls for Favorable Conditions to Implement Trade Deal With US
13:33 GMTWhy UK Terrorism Prevention Strategy is in the Spotlight After Sir David Amess Killing
13:31 GMTErdogan Says Turkey Will Recoup $1.4 Bn Paid to US Over Scrapped F-35 Deal 'One Way or Another'
13:29 GMTPyongyang Points to US ‘Double Standards’ in Wake of Sub-launched Ballistic Missile Test
12:59 GMTStraw vs Oil: Scientists Find Unusual Way to Use Husks
12:37 GMTPorn-Addicted Children Allegedly Murder Girl Aged Six in India
12:28 GMTPhoto: UK Carrier Strike Group Arrives in India Ahead of High-Profile Defence Cooperation Talks
12:13 GMTPakistan Suspends Internet Services in Lahore as Banned Group Intensifies Sit-in Protests
12:11 GMTHungary's Orban Backs Poland in Row With EU, Speaks Against Anti-Warsaw Sanctions
12:09 GMTRussian Conservationists Report 1st Return of Polar Bear to Pacific Arctic Ice in 20 Years
12:06 GMT'Glad to Be Home': Bill Clinton Thanks Hospital Staff for Treatment
11:57 GMTBJP Lambasts Congress Politician for Sexist Remarks Against Female Parliamentarians
11:56 GMTVideo: Pitch Invader Grabs Man Utd Ace Cristiano Ronaldo by Shirt After Match With Atalanta
11:50 GMTAurora Storm Causes Power Cuts for 250,000 French Households, Grid Operator Says
11:43 GMTBP to Open Fuel Station in India Amid Record Prices
11:39 GMTMeghan Markle Sends Letter Advocating for Paid Parental Leave to Congress in Latest Political Inroad
11:37 GMTWhat is China Evergrande and Why Might It Collapse Under Weight Of Its $305 Bln Debts?