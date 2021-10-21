Registration was successful!
'We Never Give Up!' Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Man United's Champions League Win
'We Never Give Up!' Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Man United's Champions League Win
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a live wire on the field since his arrival in England last month. Despite his brilliant show for Man United, scoring six goals in...
21.10.2021
2021-10-21T06:30+0000
Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed his own performance in Manchester United's sensational comeback triumph over Atalanta in their Champions League Group F clash at Old Trafford.After the win, CR7 reacted to his match-winning effort on Instagram."Yes! The Theatre Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford!," he wrote on the social media platform.United were down and out in the match in the first half as Atalanta took a commanding 2-0 lead within 28 minutes.But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed to mount a sensational comeback, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Ronaldo in the 53rd, 75th and 81st minute as they went on to seal a memorable 3-2 win.Ronaldo's late winner was his 795th career goal and it was extremely crucial for United, considering it ended their three-game winless streak across competitions.The 36-year-old football megastar's strike also kept United on top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League with six points while Villarreal rank second with four points.
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
'We Never Give Up!' Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Man United's Champions League Win

06:30 GMT 21.10.2021
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
All materials
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a live wire on the field since his arrival in England last month. Despite his brilliant show for Man United, scoring six goals in eight appearances in all competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been heavily criticised by some pundits. Still, it was CR7 who came to the Red Devils' rescue on Wednesday.
Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed his own performance in Manchester United's sensational comeback triumph over Atalanta in their Champions League Group F clash at Old Trafford.

After the win, CR7 reacted to his match-winning effort on Instagram.

"Yes! The Theatre Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford!," he wrote on the social media platform.
United were down and out in the match in the first half as Atalanta took a commanding 2-0 lead within 28 minutes.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed to mount a sensational comeback, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Ronaldo in the 53rd, 75th and 81st minute as they went on to seal a memorable 3-2 win.

Ronaldo's late winner was his 795th career goal and it was extremely crucial for United, considering it ended their three-game winless streak across competitions.

The 36-year-old football megastar's strike also kept United on top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League with six points while Villarreal rank second with four points.
