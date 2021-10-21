https://sputniknews.com/20211021/we-never-give-up-cristiano-ronaldo-sends-message-to-fans-after-man-uniteds-champions-league-win-1090090496.html

'We Never Give Up!' Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Man United's Champions League Win

'We Never Give Up!' Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Man United's Champions League Win

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a live wire on the field since his arrival in England last month. Despite his brilliant show for Man United, scoring six goals in... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T06:30+0000

2021-10-21T06:30+0000

2021-10-21T06:30+0000

football

football

sport

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

sputnik

sport

football

sport

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083775415_0:545:2000:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_39fc004516662ce9f6514cfdb4dad3f0.jpg

Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed his own performance in Manchester United's sensational comeback triumph over Atalanta in their Champions League Group F clash at Old Trafford.After the win, CR7 reacted to his match-winning effort on Instagram."Yes! The Theatre Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford!," he wrote on the social media platform.United were down and out in the match in the first half as Atalanta took a commanding 2-0 lead within 28 minutes.But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed to mount a sensational comeback, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Ronaldo in the 53rd, 75th and 81st minute as they went on to seal a memorable 3-2 win.Ronaldo's late winner was his 795th career goal and it was extremely crucial for United, considering it ended their three-game winless streak across competitions.The 36-year-old football megastar's strike also kept United on top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League with six points while Villarreal rank second with four points.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, sport, football, sport, sputnik, football club, football, football team, football legend, football star