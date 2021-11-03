Registration was successful!
'This Didn't Age Well': Kamala Harris Mocked as She Claimed Virginia Vote Will Impact 2024 Election
'This Didn't Age Well': Kamala Harris Mocked as She Claimed Virginia Vote Will Impact 2024 Election
The gubernatorial elections in Virginia are widely seen as a litmus test for Joe Biden's presidency. The election comes after the Democrat's approval ratings...
Social media users have mocked US Vice President Kamala Harris' prediction about the results of the gubernatorial election in Virginia after local media outlets reported that Republican Glenn Youngkin is projected to win the race. A few days ago, when Kamala Harris was campaigning for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia she noted that the results in Virginia will have an impact on the US midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race.The news of Glenn Youngkin's potential victory caused a torrent of sarcastic comments on social media.Many users joked that this was the first time that a statement by Kamala Harris turned out to be true.Others imagined how the VP would react to the news of the Republican's victory.Still others said that the results of the Virginia election is the public's reaction to Joe Biden's presidency.According to local media, Glenn Youngkin is 2.1 points ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe with 99 percent of the vote counted. He is the first Republican to win gubernatorial elections in Virginia since 2009.The private equity tycoon announced his decision to run for governor in January. His campaign focused on crime, the economy, as well as education, in particular whether parents should have a say in what schools teach children. His rival Terry McAuliffe focused on abortion rights and voting reform and tried to link Youngkin to Trump.The gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey are widely seen as a referendum on Joe Biden's presidency and the issues that resonated in those states may affect the midterm elections in November 2022, when Democrats will defend their majority in Congress and the presidential race in 2024.The elections come in the wake of Joe Biden's approval ratings nosediving in recent months.The majority of respondents (53 percent) surveyed by Quinnipiac University, disapprove of Joe Biden's performance. The significant fall in ratings was caused by the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as a vaccine mandate for federal workers, which some employees deemed controversial.
'This Didn't Age Well': Kamala Harris Mocked as She Claimed Virginia Vote Will Impact 2024 Election

10:53 GMT 03.11.2021
The gubernatorial elections in Virginia are widely seen as a litmus test for Joe Biden's presidency. The election comes after the Democrat's approval ratings have noseded in recent months due to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as a vaccine mandate for federal workers, which some employees deemed controversial.
Social media users have mocked US Vice President Kamala Harris' prediction about the results of the gubernatorial election in Virginia after local media outlets reported that Republican Glenn Youngkin is projected to win the race.

A few days ago, when Kamala Harris was campaigning for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia she noted that the results in Virginia will have an impact on the US midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race.


The news of Glenn Youngkin's potential victory caused a torrent of sarcastic comments on social media.



Many users joked that this was the first time that a statement by Kamala Harris turned out to be true.



Others imagined how the VP would react to the news of the Republican's victory.



Still others said that the results of the Virginia election is the public's reaction to Joe Biden's presidency.
According to local media, Glenn Youngkin is 2.1 points ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe with 99 percent of the vote counted. He is the first Republican to win gubernatorial elections in Virginia since 2009.
The private equity tycoon announced his decision to run for governor in January. His campaign focused on crime, the economy, as well as education, in particular whether parents should have a say in what schools teach children. His rival Terry McAuliffe focused on abortion rights and voting reform and tried to link Youngkin to Trump.

"Glenn Youngkin's priorities are clear: He is running for dovernor to bring Donald Trump's dangerous conspiracy theories to Virginia. He refuses to let go of Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories ... This behaviour is dangerous and it's disqualifying", the Democrat said last month.


The gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey are widely seen as a referendum on Joe Biden's presidency and the issues that resonated in those states may affect the midterm elections in November 2022, when Democrats will defend their majority in Congress and the presidential race in 2024.

The elections come in the wake of Joe Biden's approval ratings nosediving in recent months.

The majority of respondents (53 percent) surveyed by Quinnipiac University, disapprove of Joe Biden's performance. The significant fall in ratings was caused by the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as a vaccine mandate for federal workers, which some employees deemed controversial.
