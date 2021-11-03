'This Didn't Age Well': Kamala Harris Mocked as She Claimed Virginia Vote Will Impact 2024 Election
A few days ago, when Kamala Harris was campaigning for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia she noted that the results in Virginia will have an impact on the US midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race.
🤣😆🤣😆🤣🤣😁🤣😁🤣😁🤣😁🤣😁🤣😁🤣 pic.twitter.com/c1tsvZc9xE— Wilfredo Diaz Rosado🦅🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 (@wilfredodiazPR) November 3, 2021
The news of Glenn Youngkin's potential victory caused a torrent of sarcastic comments on social media.
This didn’t age well!— Brandon Eccles (@BEccles2007) November 3, 2021
Start packing your bags lady pic.twitter.com/wWJlocEjvd— The Wizard (@smithy_323) November 3, 2021
Many users joked that this was the first time that a statement by Kamala Harris turned out to be true.
For once, she might be right about something— yodabolt (@yodabolt) November 3, 2021
First true thing she’s eve said!— jack (@1907s12) November 3, 2021
Others imagined how the VP would react to the news of the Republican's victory.
Kamala will deny she made that statement in 6 months. So proud of @GOP right now! Thank you for all you do @GOPChairwoman!— Candice Haynes (@candice_haynes) November 3, 2021
Kamala Harris before the election: "What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on."— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 3, 2021
Kamala Harris after the election: [Uncomfortable laugh] Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/eVK5SPJJ6s
Still others said that the results of the Virginia election is the public's reaction to Joe Biden's presidency.
Kamala Harris last week while campaigning in Virginia: “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens In 2022, 2024, and on.”— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 3, 2021
Virginians sent a resounding message rebuking Democrats. The red wave is here!
Congratulations Glenn. - @GlennYoungkin on being elected governor of #Virginia.— 𝘽𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙚 𝙒𝙤𝙮𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙖 🧡 (@BekeleWoyecha) November 3, 2021
So happy @TheDemocrats are defeated. So good for my fellow Ethiopian-Americans who came out in big number to VOTE for Glenn.
This is a lesson for @POTUS @VP#WonWithGlennpic.twitter.com/W6oURPY7qQ
"Glenn Youngkin's priorities are clear: He is running for dovernor to bring Donald Trump's dangerous conspiracy theories to Virginia. He refuses to let go of Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories ... This behaviour is dangerous and it's disqualifying", the Democrat said last month.
The gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey are widely seen as a referendum on Joe Biden's presidency and the issues that resonated in those states may affect the midterm elections in November 2022, when Democrats will defend their majority in Congress and the presidential race in 2024.
The elections come in the wake of Joe Biden's approval ratings nosediving in recent months.
The majority of respondents (53 percent) surveyed by Quinnipiac University, disapprove of Joe Biden's performance. The significant fall in ratings was caused by the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as a vaccine mandate for federal workers, which some employees deemed controversial.