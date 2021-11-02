Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/biden-delivers-speech-on-sidelines-of-cop26-world-leaders-summit-in-glasgow-1090424249.html
Biden Delivers Speech on Sidelines of COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow
Biden Delivers Speech on Sidelines of COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow
The US president was among 120 world leaders who arrived in Glasgow to take part in the COP26 World Leaders Summit in order to address urgent climate issues... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
world
us
cop26
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090424224_0:227:3071:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_682e131591975c44e1a473af9a0bb9a7.jpg
US President Joe Biden is delivering his remarks in Glasgow as the COP26 World Leaders Summit comes to an end on Tuesday.The 2021 UN climate conference kicked off on 31 October, gathering politicians from some 200 countries. Co-hosted by the United Kingdom and Italy, the summit set a goal of limiting the rise in temperature to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels and making sure to reduce greenhouse emissions, ideally to reach net-zero by 2050.Among those attending the summit are delegations from the United States, the European Union, India, Canada, Brazil, and many other countries.
19:28 GMT 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. President Joe Biden walks to deliver a speech during "Action on Forests and Land-Use" event at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden walks to deliver a speech during Action on Forests and Land-Use event at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
The US president was among 120 world leaders who arrived in Glasgow to take part in the COP26 World Leaders Summit in order to address urgent climate issues and work together to reduce carbon emissions.
US President Joe Biden is delivering his remarks in Glasgow as the COP26 World Leaders Summit comes to an end on Tuesday.
The 2021 UN climate conference kicked off on 31 October, gathering politicians from some 200 countries. Co-hosted by the United Kingdom and Italy, the summit set a goal of limiting the rise in temperature to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels and making sure to reduce greenhouse emissions, ideally to reach net-zero by 2050.
Among those attending the summit are delegations from the United States, the European Union, India, Canada, Brazil, and many other countries.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
