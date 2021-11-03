https://sputniknews.com/20211103/republican-glenn-youngkin-projected-to-win-virginia-governors-race---reports-1090432592.html
Virginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
Republican Glenn Youngkin is the projected winner of the gubernatorial elections in Virginia, according to an NBC News report.This comes as Youngkin was earlier projected by CNN to win Virginia's gubernatorial race, in what many see as an early referendum on President Joe Biden's job performance. Youngkin is tipped to win the race by 51% to 48.3% with 95% already reporting.The race is seen as an early reflection of the electorate's mood towards Biden since he beat then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 November vote. The outcome of Virginia's event is also believed to possibly set the tone for the 2022 US midterm elections.The 54-year-old's agenda also focuses on the issues which Republicans say may affect voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections, including public safety, election integrity, and freedom from the coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.Absentee ballots will be accepted until noon on 5 November and the election results will be certified on 15 November. There are 5.9 million registered voters in Virginia, some 1.1 million voted via mail-in ballots, according to Virginia's Department of Elections.
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/obama-to-the-rescue-biden-leans-more-on-his-former-boss-ahead-of-us-midterm-elections-in-2022-1089986720.html
Republican Glenn Youngkin is the projected winner of the gubernatorial elections in Virginia,
according to an NBC News report.
The report claimed that "in [a] blow to Democrats", Youngkin "defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia's high-profile election for governor Tuesday".
This comes as Youngkin was earlier projected by CNN to win Virginia's gubernatorial race, in what many see as an early referendum on President Joe Biden's job performance.
Youngkin is tipped to win the race by 51% to 48.3% with 95% already reporting.
The race is seen as an early reflection of the electorate's mood towards Biden since he beat then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 November vote.
The outcome of Virginia's event is also believed to possibly set the tone for the 2022 US midterm elections.
Youngkin has, meanwhile, told supporters that "together we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth". He pledged to immediately improve schools, saying, "there's no time to waste. Our kids can't wait. We work in real people time not government time".
The 54-year-old's agenda also focuses on the issues which Republicans say may affect voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections
, including public safety, election integrity, and freedom from the coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.
Absentee ballots will be accepted until noon on 5 November and the election results will be certified on 15 November. There are 5.9 million registered voters in Virginia, some 1.1 million voted via mail-in ballots, according to Virginia's Department of Elections.