Virginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats

Virginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats

Donald Trump endorsed Youngkin earlier this year, while President Joe Biden campaigned heavily for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in recent days and weeks. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

Republican Glenn Youngkin is the projected winner of the gubernatorial elections in Virginia, according to an NBC News report.This comes as Youngkin was earlier projected by CNN to win Virginia's gubernatorial race, in what many see as an early referendum on President Joe Biden's job performance. Youngkin is tipped to win the race by 51% to 48.3% with 95% already reporting.The race is seen as an early reflection of the electorate's mood towards Biden since he beat then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 November vote. The outcome of Virginia's event is also believed to possibly set the tone for the 2022 US midterm elections.The 54-year-old's agenda also focuses on the issues which Republicans say may affect voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections, including public safety, election integrity, and freedom from the coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.Absentee ballots will be accepted until noon on 5 November and the election results will be certified on 15 November. There are 5.9 million registered voters in Virginia, some 1.1 million voted via mail-in ballots, according to Virginia's Department of Elections.

TruePatriot And, New Jersey seems like it's going to Ciattarelli, the Republican beating the incumbent. This bodes poorly for the dumbocrats in 2022 and in 2024 when most likely the House will switch back. 1

1

