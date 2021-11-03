Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/republican-glenn-youngkin-projected-to-win-virginia-governors-race---reports-1090432592.html
Virginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
Virginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
Donald Trump endorsed Youngkin earlier this year, while President Joe Biden campaigned heavily for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in recent days and weeks. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T04:43+0000
2021-11-03T05:46+0000
virginia
gubernatorial elections
us
joe biden
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090432830_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c35b435cf11225238f74be3eec112593.jpg
Republican Glenn Youngkin is the projected winner of the gubernatorial elections in Virginia, according to an NBC News report.This comes as Youngkin was earlier projected by CNN to win Virginia's gubernatorial race, in what many see as an early referendum on President Joe Biden's job performance. Youngkin is tipped to win the race by 51% to 48.3% with 95% already reporting.The race is seen as an early reflection of the electorate's mood towards Biden since he beat then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 November vote. The outcome of Virginia's event is also believed to possibly set the tone for the 2022 US midterm elections.The 54-year-old's agenda also focuses on the issues which Republicans say may affect voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections, including public safety, election integrity, and freedom from the coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.Absentee ballots will be accepted until noon on 5 November and the election results will be certified on 15 November. There are 5.9 million registered voters in Virginia, some 1.1 million voted via mail-in ballots, according to Virginia's Department of Elections.
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/obama-to-the-rescue-biden-leans-more-on-his-former-boss-ahead-of-us-midterm-elections-in-2022-1089986720.html
And, New Jersey seems like it's going to Ciattarelli, the Republican beating the incumbent. This bodes poorly for the dumbocrats in 2022 and in 2024 when most likely the House will switch back.
1
1
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090432830_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05fdf8fd684660cc415fe59a36329ba7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
virginia, gubernatorial elections, us, joe biden, donald trump

Virginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats

04:43 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 05:46 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTVirginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin takes the stage to react to election results during an election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin takes the stage to react to election results during an election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Donald Trump endorsed Youngkin earlier this year, while President Joe Biden campaigned heavily for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in recent days and weeks.
Republican Glenn Youngkin is the projected winner of the gubernatorial elections in Virginia, according to an NBC News report.
The report claimed that "in [a] blow to Democrats", Youngkin "defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia's high-profile election for governor Tuesday".
This comes as Youngkin was earlier projected by CNN to win Virginia's gubernatorial race, in what many see as an early referendum on President Joe Biden's job performance.
Youngkin is tipped to win the race by 51% to 48.3% with 95% already reporting.
The race is seen as an early reflection of the electorate's mood towards Biden since he beat then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 November vote.
Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
Obama to the Rescue? Biden 'Leans More on His Former Boss' Ahead of US Midterm Elections in 2022
17 October, 14:12 GMT
The outcome of Virginia's event is also believed to possibly set the tone for the 2022 US midterm elections.
Youngkin has, meanwhile, told supporters that "together we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth". He pledged to immediately improve schools, saying, "there's no time to waste. Our kids can't wait. We work in real people time not government time".
The 54-year-old's agenda also focuses on the issues which Republicans say may affect voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections, including public safety, election integrity, and freedom from the coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.
Absentee ballots will be accepted until noon on 5 November and the election results will be certified on 15 November. There are 5.9 million registered voters in Virginia, some 1.1 million voted via mail-in ballots, according to Virginia's Department of Elections.
1300010
Discuss
Popular comments
And, New Jersey seems like it's going to Ciattarelli, the Republican beating the incumbent. This bodes poorly for the dumbocrats in 2022 and in 2024 when most likely the House will switch back.
TruePatriot
3 November, 08:00 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:34 GMTFinland Ponders Universal Call-Ups to Attract More Women to Military Service
04:55 GMTSenior Taliban Commander Killed in Attack on Kabul Hospital, Reports Say
04:43 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
04:08 GMT'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
04:00 GMTRoger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
03:50 GMTUS Marshals to Remove 400 Inmates From DC Jail After Prisoners Left in Unacceptable Conditions
03:28 GMTStrong 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Central Chile - EMSC
03:01 GMTHispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill
02:15 GMTMinneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results
02:00 GMTTrailblazing VR Project Offers Quest for Truth Into Nazi Crimes During WWII
01:51 GMTA Hangover Cure for the Ages: Byzantine-Era Gold Ring Discovered at Israeli Winery
00:52 GMTIsraeli Aircraft Conduct Strike in Damascus Outskirts, Syrian State Media Claims
YesterdaySomalia Kicks Off Much-Delayed Elections for Federal Parliament’s Lower House
YesterdayVirginia Beach Pastor Arrested in Solicitation of Prostitution Charge
YesterdayUS DoJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit to Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition of Rival Simon & Schuster
YesterdayLive Updates: McAuliffe Refuses to Concede in Virginia Despite 100,000 Vote Gap With Youngkin
YesterdayPremier League Quarterly Review: Three Stories to Follow Over Remainder of 2021 Season
YesterdayDreamin' Joe
YesterdayNew Jersey ACLU Suing to Extend Voting Hours Over 'Technical Issues' and 'Delays'
YesterdayCNN Analyst Compares 'Let's Go Brandon' Jibe to Nazi and Daesh Slogans