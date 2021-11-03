Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/sudanese-prime-minister-hamdok-agrees-to-head-new-government-reports-say-1090437906.html
Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say
Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ousted in a military takeover, has agreed to head the new government, Al Arabiya reported on... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T08:31+0000
2021-11-03T08:31+0000
sudan
africa
military coup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090229647_0:0:3081:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_882f1080a3c81aa5bdeb62f122f95c34.jpg
The cabinet will consist of independent technocrats, according to Al Arabiya. At the same time, Hamdok's conditions include the release of political detainees, Al Hadath TV reported.However, Reuters' report suggested that Hamdok and military leaders have not reached any deal so far, and the negotiations are still ongoing.Sudan has been dealing with a political crisis since the end of October, when the country's military detained Hamdok and dissolved his cabinet, declaring a nationwide state of emergency. The move triggered mass protests in the capital city of Khartoum, which resulted in violent clashes.The takeover occurred as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion and the military was expected to transfer power to a civilian government.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090229647_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f35017f05cf4320bbf2f61717ef58237.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, africa, military coup

Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say

08:31 GMT 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeSudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020.
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ousted in a military takeover, has agreed to head the new government, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The cabinet will consist of independent technocrats, according to Al Arabiya. At the same time, Hamdok's conditions include the release of political detainees, Al Hadath TV reported.
However, Reuters' report suggested that Hamdok and military leaders have not reached any deal so far, and the negotiations are still ongoing.
Sudan has been dealing with a political crisis since the end of October, when the country's military detained Hamdok and dissolved his cabinet, declaring a nationwide state of emergency. The move triggered mass protests in the capital city of Khartoum, which resulted in violent clashes.
© REUTERS / RASD SUDAN NETWORKPeople gather around as smoke and fire are seen on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, amid reports of a coup, 25 October 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media.
People gather around as smoke and fire are seen on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, amid reports of a coup, 25 October 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
People gather around as smoke and fire are seen on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, amid reports of a coup, 25 October 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media.
© REUTERS / RASD SUDAN NETWORK
The takeover occurred as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion and the military was expected to transfer power to a civilian government.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:41 GMTBritish PM Boris Johnson Insists UK Will Make No Concessions in Fishing Row With France
08:31 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say
08:11 GMTPeruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic
08:11 GMTDiwali Night May Plunge Delhi's Air Quality to 'Severe' Level, Study Warns
08:01 GMTDemocrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide
07:52 GMTBoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'
06:57 GMTUS Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
06:49 GMTDanish Pundits Recommend Return of Face Masks, Vaccination Passports Amid COVID Surge
06:38 GMTWelcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says
06:35 GMT'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
06:34 GMTDelegation of European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say
06:31 GMTIsrael's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says
06:10 GMTSwedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research
06:04 GMTGreta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow
05:34 GMTFinland Ponders Universal Call-Ups to Attract More Women to Military Service
04:55 GMTSenior Taliban Commander Killed in Attack on Kabul Hospital, Reports Say
04:43 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
04:08 GMT'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
04:00 GMTRoger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
03:50 GMTUS Marshals to Remove 400 Inmates From DC Jail After Prisoners Left in Unacceptable Conditions