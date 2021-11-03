Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say

The cabinet will consist of independent technocrats, according to Al Arabiya. At the same time, Hamdok's conditions include the release of political detainees, Al Hadath TV reported.However, Reuters' report suggested that Hamdok and military leaders have not reached any deal so far, and the negotiations are still ongoing.Sudan has been dealing with a political crisis since the end of October, when the country's military detained Hamdok and dissolved his cabinet, declaring a nationwide state of emergency. The move triggered mass protests in the capital city of Khartoum, which resulted in violent clashes.The takeover occurred as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion and the military was expected to transfer power to a civilian government.
