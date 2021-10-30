Registration was successful!
Live Updates: Sudanese Military Blocking Bridges, Roads to Capital
The opposition in Sudan has called on citizens to hold a one-million-man protest against the military takeover on Saturday.
People gather around as smoke and fire are seen on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, amid reports of a coup, 25 October 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media.

Live Updates: Sudanese Military Blocking Bridges, Roads to Capital

09:37 GMT 30.10.2021
The opposition in Sudan has called on citizens to hold a one-million-man protest against the military takeover on Saturday.
On Monday, the country's military detained Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who is also the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency in the country and the dissolution of the government. The next day, the prime minister and his wife were reported to have returned home.
In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup.
In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
09:39 GMT 30.10.2021
Sudanese wave their national flag as they gather at freedom square during the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2019.
Sudanese Military Chief Says Events in Country Should Not Be Seen as Military Coup
06:18 GMT
09:38 GMT 30.10.2021
Sudanese Military Blocking Bridges, Roads to Capital
The Sudanese military are blocking bridges in the province of Khartoum and guarding roads that lead to the capital, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

In the capital itself, there is almost no automobile or pedestrian traffic.

The phone service and internet are turned off, and the offices of all international media are blocked.
