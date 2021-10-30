Live Updates: Sudanese Military Blocking Bridges, Roads to Capital

The opposition in Sudan has called on citizens to hold a one-million-man protest against the military takeover on Saturday.
On Monday, the country's military detained Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who is also the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency in the country and the dissolution of the government. The next day, the prime minister and his wife were reported to have returned home.
In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup.
In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.