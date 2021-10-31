Registration was successful!
LIVE: Second Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
UN Envoy for Sudan Discusses 'Options for Mediation' With Prime Minister Hamdok
UN Envoy for Sudan Discusses 'Options for Mediation' With Prime Minister Hamdok
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes met with ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss the situation in the... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
sudan
news
Perthes took to Twitter to brief the public on the meeting. This comes after on Saturday the opposition in Sudan called on citizens to hold a one-million-man protest against the military takeover. According to the country's central medical committee, two of the protesters were killed outside Khartoum after the military had opened fire and used tear gas against the crowds. However, the law enforcement forces denied firing at protesters.On Monday, the Sudanese military detained Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country's government. On Tuesday, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence.In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup. Back in 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled Sudan for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.
sudan, news

UN Envoy for Sudan Discusses 'Options for Mediation' With Prime Minister Hamdok

10:18 GMT 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / EBAID AHMEDSudanese demonstrators march and chant during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan October 27, 2021 in this social media image.
Sudanese demonstrators march and chant during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan October 27, 2021 in this social media image. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / EBAID AHMED
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes met with ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss the situation in the country.
Perthes took to Twitter to brief the public on the meeting.
This comes after on Saturday the opposition in Sudan called on citizens to hold a one-million-man protest against the military takeover. According to the country's central medical committee, two of the protesters were killed outside Khartoum after the military had opened fire and used tear gas against the crowds. However, the law enforcement forces denied firing at protesters.
On Monday, the Sudanese military detained Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country's government. On Tuesday, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence.
In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup. Back in 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled Sudan for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.
