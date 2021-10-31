https://sputniknews.com/20211031/un-envoy-for-sudan-discusses-options-for-mediation-with-prime-minister-hamdok-1090361471.html

UN Envoy for Sudan Discusses 'Options for Mediation' With Prime Minister Hamdok

UN Envoy for Sudan Discusses 'Options for Mediation' With Prime Minister Hamdok

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes met with ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss the situation in the... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-31T10:18+0000

2021-10-31T10:18+0000

2021-10-31T10:18+0000

sudan

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090293235_0:416:2730:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_b378bd5ba06f4bb1465961cb7fc15ccd.jpg

Perthes took to Twitter to brief the public on the meeting. This comes after on Saturday the opposition in Sudan called on citizens to hold a one-million-man protest against the military takeover. According to the country's central medical committee, two of the protesters were killed outside Khartoum after the military had opened fire and used tear gas against the crowds. However, the law enforcement forces denied firing at protesters.On Monday, the Sudanese military detained Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country's government. On Tuesday, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence.In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup. Back in 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled Sudan for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sudan, news