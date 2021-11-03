Registration was successful!
Congress Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Government Over Inflation amid Festivals
Congress Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Government Over Inflation amid Festivals
India's main opposition party, Congress, has been consistently complaining about the rocketing price of fuel which has been overseen by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.
As petrol and diesel prices rose sharply in India, Rahul Gandhi of Congress mocked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday, saying that "inflation is at its peak during Diwali".Taking to Twitter, the former Congress party president objected in Hindi to the price rises, adding that he wished the Modi government "had a sensitive heart".Gandhi and his party have been accusing the federal government of "extortion" in the name of taxes on petrol and diesel.On Monday, Gandhi, who represents Kerala state's Wayanad constituency in the Parliament, described the federal government as “pickpockets”, and urged citizens to beware of the fact.Another Congress politician and Rajasthan state chief, Ashok Gehlot, also lambasted the federal government on Tuesday, saying that the Modi-led government has imposed inflation on the people as a Diwali festival gift.He also said that “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (an initiative of the federal government to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence) would be remembered for a record increase in the price of petrol, diesel and LPG.In almost all the states, petrol prices have crossed INR100 ($1.34) per litre mark and diesel prices in several states have reached the same level.
Congress Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Government Over Inflation amid Festivals

12:06 GMT 03.11.2021
India’s main opposition party, Congress, has been consistently complaining about the rocketing price of fuel which has been overseen by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.
As petrol and diesel prices rose sharply in India, Rahul Gandhi of Congress mocked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday, saying that "inflation is at its peak during Diwali".
Taking to Twitter, the former Congress party president objected in Hindi to the price rises, adding that he wished the Modi government "had a sensitive heart".
Gandhi and his party have been accusing the federal government of "extortion" in the name of taxes on petrol and diesel.
On Monday, Gandhi, who represents Kerala state's Wayanad constituency in the Parliament, described the federal government as “pickpockets”, and urged citizens to beware of the fact.
Another Congress politician and Rajasthan state chief, Ashok Gehlot, also lambasted the federal government on Tuesday, saying that the Modi-led government has imposed inflation on the people as a Diwali festival gift.
He also said that “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (an initiative of the federal government to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence) would be remembered for a record increase in the price of petrol, diesel and LPG.

“Looking at the way the price of petrol, diesel, LPG, edible oil and vegetables are increasing, it seems that the Modi government has given a Diwali gift of inflation to the people,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

In almost all the states, petrol prices have crossed INR100 ($1.34) per litre mark and diesel prices in several states have reached the same level.
