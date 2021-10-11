Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/indian-opposition-party-takes-a-dig-at-modi-government-over-privatisation-hike-in-fuel-prices-1089825642.html
Indian Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Modi Government Over Privatisation, Hike in Fuel Prices
Indian Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Modi Government Over Privatisation, Hike in Fuel Prices
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government has been receiving criticism over increasing fuel prices in the country. The main opposition party... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T11:36+0000
2021-10-11T11:36+0000
inflation
narendra modi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
congress
india
inflation
inflation
air india
congress
diesel fuel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089833707_0:193:2955:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_5cf41a0e0b0521a4848a475db222e20c.jpg
India's main opposition party, Congress, on Monday took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over its privatisation plan and the continuous spike in fuel prices in the country.Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala in three different tweets targeted the federal government.In a tweet in Hindi, he shared a news clip that claimed nine companies owned by big conglomerates like the Tatas, Adanis, and others have shown interest in purchasing the electricity department of Chandigarh, the twin capital city of the states of Punjab and Haryana."PM Modi is giving freebies and whoever intends to benefit, just grab it. What is the justification for selling the profit-making Government Electricity Department of Chandigarh through a bid? Will anyone ask? Is there any answer to it?"In another tweet, he shared a news item with the headline "Milk Trade Takes a Sour Turn for Farmers".In his third tweet, the Congress general secretary shared a cartoon detailing a conversation between a patient and a doctor in which the party takes a dig at the ongoing inflation, unemployment, and increased fuel prices in the country.Congress has been critical of the federal government's plan about the privatisation of public sector units. It earlier accused the Narendra Modi government of "selling the crown jewels of the country".Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government's ambitious monetisation of public assets scheme is an attempt "to create monopolies" in critical areas that would cut down more job opportunities and adversely affect "small and medium businesses"."We are not against privatisation. Our (UPA government's) privatisation had a logic, and there was no privatisation of strategic industry such as the railways. All this privatisation is for creating monopolies. You know who owns ports and [is] getting airports", he said.In February of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for the privatisation of public sector units, saying that the government has "no business being in business". He had said that the federal government is following the mantra of "monetise and modernise".Along the same lines, Federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in August launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). It aims to create a virtuous cycle of "develop, commission, monetise, and invest" in India's national infrastructure.On the other hand, the nation's main opposition party has organised several nationwide protests against the spiralling fuel prices. The prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing in the country for almost a week, reaching a record high.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089833707_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dce6b6f029d6e7e148ca092593ef5b51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
inflation, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, india, inflation, inflation, air india, congress, diesel fuel, indian national congress, congress, narendra modi, petrol, diesel, privatisation, india

Indian Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Modi Government Over Privatisation, Hike in Fuel Prices

11:36 GMT 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHASSupporters of opposition political parties shout slogans during a Maharashtra statewide strike, after people were killed when a car linked to a federal minister ran over farmers protesting against controversial farm laws in the Uttar Pradesh state earlier this month, on a street in Mumbai, India October 11, 2021
Supporters of opposition political parties shout slogans during a Maharashtra statewide strike, after people were killed when a car linked to a federal minister ran over farmers protesting against controversial farm laws in the Uttar Pradesh state earlier this month, on a street in Mumbai, India October 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government has been receiving criticism over increasing fuel prices in the country. The main opposition party Congress on several occasions has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over record-high fuel costs.
India's main opposition party, Congress, on Monday took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over its privatisation plan and the continuous spike in fuel prices in the country.
Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala in three different tweets targeted the federal government.
In a tweet in Hindi, he shared a news clip that claimed nine companies owned by big conglomerates like the Tatas, Adanis, and others have shown interest in purchasing the electricity department of Chandigarh, the twin capital city of the states of Punjab and Haryana.
"PM Modi is giving freebies and whoever intends to benefit, just grab it. What is the justification for selling the profit-making Government Electricity Department of Chandigarh through a bid? Will anyone ask? Is there any answer to it?"
In another tweet, he shared a news item with the headline "Milk Trade Takes a Sour Turn for Farmers".
In his third tweet, the Congress general secretary shared a cartoon detailing a conversation between a patient and a doctor in which the party takes a dig at the ongoing inflation, unemployment, and increased fuel prices in the country.
Congress has been critical of the federal government's plan about the privatisation of public sector units. It earlier accused the Narendra Modi government of "selling the crown jewels of the country".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government's ambitious monetisation of public assets scheme is an attempt "to create monopolies" in critical areas that would cut down more job opportunities and adversely affect "small and medium businesses".
"We are not against privatisation. Our (UPA government's) privatisation had a logic, and there was no privatisation of strategic industry such as the railways. All this privatisation is for creating monopolies. You know who owns ports and [is] getting airports", he said.
In February of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for the privatisation of public sector units, saying that the government has "no business being in business". He had said that the federal government is following the mantra of "monetise and modernise".
Along the same lines, Federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in August launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). It aims to create a virtuous cycle of "develop, commission, monetise, and invest" in India's national infrastructure.
On the other hand, the nation's main opposition party has organised several nationwide protests against the spiralling fuel prices. The prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing in the country for almost a week, reaching a record high.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:03 GMTUS Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
12:03 GMTAstraZeneca's Antibody Cocktail Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19, Death, Developer Says
11:50 GMTNew Zealand Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers and Teachers
11:38 GMT34-Year-Old Admits to Manslaughter of British Millionaire Hotelier Sir Richard Sutton
11:36 GMTIndian Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Modi Government Over Privatisation, Hike in Fuel Prices
11:13 GMTBJP State Minister Yashpal Arya Joins Congress in Uttarakhand Ahead of State Polls
11:09 GMTAustrian FM Schallenberg Sworn in as Chancellor After Kurz Resigns Amid Corruption Probe
11:05 GMT2,000 British Police Officers Accused of Sexual Violence, Rape - Report
11:03 GMT'Already a Done Deal': Ex-Pentagon Chief Software Officer Says US Yielding to China in AI Battle
10:40 GMTUK Steel Warns of Imminent Crisis Due to 'Extraordinary' Electricity Prices
10:30 GMTASOS CEO Resigns as Retail Giant Warns Profits Will Plummet Next Year
10:04 GMTEcuador's Parliament Opens Probe Into Pandora Papers Implicating President
10:03 GMTKremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
10:01 GMTNobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens
09:59 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces 2021 Nobel Economics Prize Laureate
09:55 GMTAluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008
09:55 GMTOne Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says
09:28 GMTScotland Yard is 'Rotten' Believes UK Home Secretary as She Plans to Overhaul Met Police, Media Says
09:20 GMTPresident of Tunisia Approves New Government
09:17 GMTPowerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska