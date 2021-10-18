https://sputniknews.com/20211018/blatant-extortionism-indias-opposition-parties-slam-bjp-govt-over-high-fuel-prices-1090003010.html

'Blatant Extortionism': India's Opposition Parties Slam BJP Gov't Over High Fuel Prices

Fuel prices in India have reached a record high. In most parts of the country, the petrol rates have already gone beyond INR 100 ($1.33) per litre, diesel... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

India's two key opposition parties, Congress and Samajwadi Party, have expressed anguish over an increase in fuel prices in the country, terming it "blatant extortionism" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led federal government.Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday shared a news clip to show that fuel prices are at an all-time high because of the taxes imposed by the federal government.On Twitter, Singhvi stated that this "unprecedented robbery" should be discontinued.Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former state chief of Uttar Pradesh, tweeted in Hindi to say: "People are paying almost INR 1,000 ($13.28) for a cooking gas cylinder. The 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls will not be a cakewalk for the BJP".The state of Uttar Pradesh is set to witness legislative assembly polls next year, where the governing BJP will be facing the Samajwadi Party (SP) as its main opponent. Yadav's party in a tweet in Hindi said: "SP lawmakers are protesting outside the state assembly against the skyrocketing inflation, atrocities of the BJP government, betrayal with farmers, and unemployment".Congress also slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government by comparing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) with petrol and diesel.The party stated through in a Hindi tweet that: "The claim made by Shri Narendra Modi to create a 'New India' is now coming to the fore. The common people have to pay the price for the much hyped 'New India'. ATF in Delhi is INR 79,020.16 ($1,049) per kilolitre i.e. INR 79 per litre ($1.05)".In another tweet, the Congress Party said that the price of ATF is proof of the loot being carried out by the Modi government. The party said it is taking a toll on people in the country and should be stopped.Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter, saying in Hindi: "The BJP government had once promised that people wearing 'hawai chappals' (slippers) would soon travel in 'hawai jahaj' (aeroplanes). However, fuel prices have increased so much under the Modi government that now it has become difficult for the middle class to afford to travel by road".Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday after rates hiked for a fourth consecutive day.In India, fuel prices change every day because of a dynamic pricing system that reflects fluctuations in the global oil market. Earlier, petrol prices were revised every fortnight.

