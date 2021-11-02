UK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
09:02 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 02.11.2021)
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSFILE PHOTO: An Insulate Britain activist blocks a road in front of a police officer during a protest in London, Britain October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
Insulate Britain activists, who are promoting the government-backed insulation of all social housing for the purpose of saving energy and reducing the impact on the climate, have been blocking roads in the UK since September 2021.
Police have arrested 12 activists from the Insulate Britain movement after they tried to block a road near junction 23 (Bignells Corner) on the M25 London Orbital Motorway that encircles Greater London. Videos of their detention surfaced on social media. Videos of their detention have since surfaced on social media.
Police have stopped eco activists from Insulate Britain blocking a busy M25 junction, arresting 12 people before their latest protest could even begin.— LBC (@LBC) November 2, 2021
Law enforcement officers were seen carrying away some of the protesters who apparently refused to leave voluntarily.
The Police are carrying away eco protesters who attempted to block a busy M25 junction but were arrested before they even made it onto the road.— LBC News (@LBCNews) November 2, 2021
"Officers are at the scene and working to resolve the disruption as quickly as possible", Hertfordshire Police reported.
One of the protesters arrested told the British media outlet LBC that they did not have a chance to actually block the road because the police were already at the scene when they arrived.