International
UK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
UK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
Insulate Britain activists, who are promoting the government-backed insulation of all social housing for the purpose of saving energy and reducing the impact... 02.11.2021
2021-11-02T09:02+0000
2021-11-02T09:35+0000
uk
Police have arrested 12 activists from the Insulate Britain movement after they tried to block a road near junction 23 (Bignells Corner) on the M25 London Orbital Motorway that encircles Greater London. Videos of their detention surfaced on social media. Videos of their detention have since surfaced on social media.Law enforcement officers were seen carrying away some of the protesters who apparently refused to leave voluntarily.One of the protesters arrested told the British media outlet LBC that they did not have a chance to actually block the road because the police were already at the scene when they arrived.
Exactly the right thing to do.
0
Roads should be clear at least for emergency vehicles.
0
4
UK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video

09:02 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 02.11.2021)
Being updated
Insulate Britain activists, who are promoting the government-backed insulation of all social housing for the purpose of saving energy and reducing the impact on the climate, have been blocking roads in the UK since September 2021.
Police have arrested 12 activists from the Insulate Britain movement after they tried to block a road near junction 23 (Bignells Corner) on the M25 London Orbital Motorway that encircles Greater London. Videos of their detention surfaced on social media. Videos of their detention have since surfaced on social media.
Law enforcement officers were seen carrying away some of the protesters who apparently refused to leave voluntarily.
"Officers are at the scene and working to resolve the disruption as quickly as possible", Hertfordshire Police reported.
One of the protesters arrested told the British media outlet LBC that they did not have a chance to actually block the road because the police were already at the scene when they arrived.
Popular comments
Exactly the right thing to do.
GREGOR Belič
2 November, 12:15 GMT
Roads should be clear at least for emergency vehicles.
GREGOR Belič
2 November, 12:15 GMT
