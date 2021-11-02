https://sputniknews.com/20211102/uk-police-arrest-insulate-britain-activists-who-tried-to-block-key-m25-junction-1090410278.html

UK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video

Insulate Britain activists, who are promoting the government-backed insulation of all social housing for the purpose of saving energy and reducing the impact... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

Police have arrested 12 activists from the Insulate Britain movement after they tried to block a road near junction 23 (Bignells Corner) on the M25 London Orbital Motorway that encircles Greater London. Videos of their detention surfaced on social media. Videos of their detention have since surfaced on social media.Law enforcement officers were seen carrying away some of the protesters who apparently refused to leave voluntarily.One of the protesters arrested told the British media outlet LBC that they did not have a chance to actually block the road because the police were already at the scene when they arrived.

