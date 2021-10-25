https://sputniknews.com/20211025/insulate-britain-climate-campaigners-return-to-block-major-roads-in-london---videos-1090186194.html

Insulate Britain Climate Campaigners Return to Block Major Roads in London - Videos

LONDON (Sputnik) - Insulate Britain, an environmental group demanding that the UK government insulate and retrofit homes across the United Kingdom to tackle... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

Around 60 climate activists blocked three locations across the financial district despite legal injunctions exposing protesters to court summons and possible imprisonment or an unlimited fine.Campaigners also sent an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to use this time to make a "meaningful statement" with promises that the government "will take the lead needed to insulate and retrofit our homes".This is the fourteenth time that Insulate Britain has caused disruptions on motorways and A-roads as part of their campaign of nonviolent civil resistance over the past six weeks.They claim that 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are the result of cold homes, and thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating".Two weeks ago, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that the government will enforce penalties of up to six months in prison and unlimited fines, or both, on protesters who block major roads. Police will also be given new powers to crack down on disruptions caused to motorways and other key transport infrastructure.On 14 October, the group announced that it would suspend its protests on highways encircling London until 25 October, in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference or COP26 scheduled to take place from 31 October - 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland.

