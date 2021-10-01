https://sputniknews.com/20211001/insulate-britain-climate-activists-disrupt-traffic-blocking-m1-and-m4-highways---videos-1089575542.html

Insulate Britain Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic Blocking M1 and M4 Highways - Videos

Insulate Britain Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic Blocking M1 and M4 Highways - Videos

UK climate activists have been blocking highways over the past month, even after a court order was issued, warning them of possible jail terms if they carried... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T11:05+0000

2021-10-01T11:05+0000

2021-10-01T11:05+0000

protest

activists

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089121415_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_5768796d5aef51f538bce713456a6c79.jpg

The environmental group Insulate Britain once again staged a protest on Friday, blocking Junction 3 of the M4 motorway near Heathrow Airport and the M1 at Brent Cross, north London. According to the organisation, eight activists who were released from police custody after blocking the M25 in Essex, have joined the demonstrators.The group claims it will continue its protests until the government makes "a meaningful statement indicating that they will insulate all of Britain's 29 million leaky homes by 2030".Several videos have since been posted on Twitter, reportedly showing the activists disrupting traffic and causing immense queues. In some videos, police officers can be seen dragging the protesters from the highway in a bid to break the deadlock.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

protest, activists, uk