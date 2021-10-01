Insulate Britain Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic Blocking M1 and M4 Highways - Videos
UK climate activists have been blocking highways over the past month, even after a court order was issued, warning them of possible jail terms if they carried on disrupting traffic.
The environmental group Insulate Britain once again staged a protest on Friday, blocking Junction 3 of the M4 motorway near Heathrow Airport and the M1 at Brent Cross, north London. According to the organisation, eight activists who were released from police custody after blocking the M25 in Essex, have joined the demonstrators.
The group claims it will continue its protests until the government makes "a meaningful statement indicating that they will insulate all of Britain's 29 million leaky homes by 2030".
Several videos have since been posted on Twitter, reportedly showing the activists disrupting traffic and causing immense queues. In some videos, police officers can be seen dragging the protesters from the highway in a bid to break the deadlock.
There’s heavy police presence at junction 3 on the #m4 where #insulatebritain activists have blocked the road. pic.twitter.com/8FHEnUrMaT— Boots On The Ground News! (@bearwitness2019) October 1, 2021
Police are now ungluing members of Insulate Britain who had fixed themselves together to block the M4 pic.twitter.com/bJlkMZLofk— LBC (@LBC) October 1, 2021
🚨BREAKING: INSULATE BRTIAN BLOCK M1 & M4— Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) October 1, 2021
🚧 10th time that #InsulateBritain has caused disruption on motorways over the past 3 weeks
⛔️ We are going nowhere: actions will continue until the government make a statement to insulate Britain’s 29 million leaky homes#savelives pic.twitter.com/kF1iBK4Z2L
Police have begun dragging away and arresting eco-mob Insulate Britain protestors blocking the roundabout at J3 of the M4— LBC (@LBC) October 1, 2021
