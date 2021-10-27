https://sputniknews.com/20211027/video-angry-drivers-throw-ink-at-elderly-insulate-britain-protesters-in-london-1090240033.html

Video: Angry Drivers Throw Ink at Elderly Insulate Britain Protesters in London

Video: Angry Drivers Throw Ink at Elderly Insulate Britain Protesters in London

The ecoactivists continue blocking roads across the UK, despite the authorities having made around 700 arrests over the past six weeks. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

Insulate Britain activists were attacked in London, as enraged drivers stuck on the A40 threw ink over elderly protesters, the Daily Mail has reported. In a video, that emerged online, several activists can be seen sitting on the road, covered in ink. One of the victims, a 77-year-old retired medic, shared his concern following the incident.Insulate Britain resumed its blockages earlier this week despite mass arrests of protesters, in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference or COP26 scheduled to take place from 31 October - 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland.

