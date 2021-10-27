Registration was successful!
Video: Angry Drivers Throw Ink at Elderly Insulate Britain Protesters in London
Video: Angry Drivers Throw Ink at Elderly Insulate Britain Protesters in London
The ecoactivists continue blocking roads across the UK, despite the authorities having made around 700 arrests over the past six weeks. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
Insulate Britain activists were attacked in London, as enraged drivers stuck on the A40 threw ink over elderly protesters, the Daily Mail has reported. In a video, that emerged online, several activists can be seen sitting on the road, covered in ink. One of the victims, a 77-year-old retired medic, shared his concern following the incident.Insulate Britain resumed its blockages earlier this week despite mass arrests of protesters, in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference or COP26 scheduled to take place from 31 October - 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland.
Video: Angry Drivers Throw Ink at Elderly Insulate Britain Protesters in London

09:55 GMT 27.10.2021
The ecoactivists continue blocking roads across the UK, despite the authorities having made around 700 arrests over the past six weeks.
Insulate Britain activists were attacked in London, as enraged drivers stuck on the A40 threw ink over elderly protesters, the Daily Mail has reported. In a video, that emerged online, several activists can be seen sitting on the road, covered in ink.
One of the victims, a 77-year-old retired medic, shared his concern following the incident.

"It wasn't painful, it didn't hurt - it was unpleasant, but just sad, the whole thing's sad, it's sad that we have to do this. I hate doing it, I'm a retired doctor, I've spent my whole life trying to help people, and I'm reduced to having to do this because the government won't address the problem adequately, basically. Terribly worried".

Insulate Britain resumed its blockages earlier this week despite mass arrests of protesters, in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference or COP26 scheduled to take place from 31 October - 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland.
