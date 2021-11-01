https://sputniknews.com/20211101/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-addresses-world-leaders-at-cop26-opening-ceremony-1090391077.html

Climate Change Could See 'Crops Wither' & 'Locusts Swarm' - UK PM Boris Johnson Addresses COP26

Climate Change Could See 'Crops Wither' & 'Locusts Swarm' - UK PM Boris Johnson Addresses COP26

On Monday, UK Prime MInister Boris Johnson called for action at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, speaking to an audience of more than 120 world leaders about "coal, cars, cash and trees”. The priorities for Johnson include phasing out coal, accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and ending deforestation, as well as stumping up climate finance to help developing nations on the front line of the climate crisis.Johnson warned that if temperature targets are missed, "we could see crops wither and locusts swarm".The world could see fives times as many droughts and six times as many heatwaves, while at a devastating four degrees of warming whole cities could disappear.Similar to Prince Charles, who joined the world leaders at COP26, Johnson suggested that the private sector and the markets need to step in to increase the inflow of hard cash in attempt to facilitate the fight against climate crisis. Johnson has been joined for COP26 in Glasgow by the US President Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Ibrahim Solih, president of hard hit Maldives, among others.

jamesgraham521 Pure theatre 2

CountTo5Manual Don't worry.. all oceans will sink back to from they were taken during the Flood by God when " all the fountains of the great deep broken up " and filled the Earth..( Genesis 7:11 ) These will disappear suddenly deep via giant sink holes to under Earth's mantle where these waters belong..Then climate will change back to perfection gradually, while exposed great ocean beds will be filled with fauna and flora and with surviving people for sure and with sweet waters pouring down from abandoned dead continents on the horizon..New era will start. 0

