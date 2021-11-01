Registration was successful!
Climate Change Could See 'Crops Wither' & 'Locusts Swarm' - UK PM Boris Johnson Addresses COP26
boris johnson
cop26
boris johnson, cop26

Climate Change Could See 'Crops Wither' & 'Locusts Swarm' - UK PM Boris Johnson Addresses COP26

12:33 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 01.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening ceremony of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening ceremony of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
The UK PM opened the COP26 conference with a speech, warning that “the clock is ticking” as the humanity “pumps carbon into the air” to perpetuate the “man-made disaster” of climate change.
On Monday, UK Prime MInister Boris Johnson called for action at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, speaking to an audience of more than 120 world leaders about "coal, cars, cash and trees”.
The priorities for Johnson include phasing out coal, accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and ending deforestation, as well as stumping up climate finance to help developing nations on the front line of the climate crisis.
Johnson warned that if temperature targets are missed, "we could see crops wither and locusts swarm".
The world could see fives times as many droughts and six times as many heatwaves, while at a devastating four degrees of warming whole cities could disappear.
"The longer we take to act, the higher the price gets," Johnson said.
Similar to Prince Charles, who joined the world leaders at COP26, Johnson suggested that the private sector and the markets need to step in to increase the inflow of hard cash in attempt to facilitate the fight against climate crisis.

"In this room we can deploy hundreds of billions but the market have hundreds of trillions," Johnson said.

Johnson has been joined for COP26 in Glasgow by the US President Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Ibrahim Solih, president of hard hit Maldives, among others.
Pure theatre
jamesgraham521
1 November, 15:41 GMT2
CountTo5Manual
1 November, 16:32 GMT
