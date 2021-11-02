https://sputniknews.com/20211102/creepy-hope-she-is-ok-britney-spears-fans-concerned-after-singer-posts-bloody-halloween-photos-1090420135.html

'Creepy, Hope She is OK': Britney Spears Fans Concerned After Singer Posts Bloody Halloween Photos

The development comes a little more than a month after the singer won a long battle freeing her from her father Jamie's conservatorship to which the court had...

Pop star Britney Spears has caused her fans concern after she posted a series of photographs dressed for Halloween: the 39-year-old was seen lying on the floor in handcuffs with what appears to be blood on her face and hands.Britney captioned the photo with a long message in which she seemed to be outlining the story behind the murder of the character she was portraying.Social media users found the images - as well as the long-winded story - "creepy" and "disturbing".Many users wondered whether the mother of two needs mental help……whereas others seemed convinced the "Baby One More Time" singer was suffering from mental illness.Many users drew attention to the prolix crime story the singer wrote, claiming Spears could have left a coded message to the public. However, other users praised Britney’s costume and said that there was nothing to worry about.Free BritneyThe development comes a little more than a month after a Los Angeles judge ended the singer’s long battle against her father Jamie, whom Britney wanted removed from being her conservator, as he was appointed in 2008. Back then the court appointed her father as her guardian - in effect giving him control over her life, from finances and career decisions to personal choices.The 2008 verdict came after Spears had a series of mental breakdowns during which she attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shaved her head and became involved in a standoff with a policeman.Since 2009, a group of stalwart supporters claimed that she was being kept prisoner by her family. Over the years the group’s numbers grew and it received support from several celebrities, including singer Miley Cyrus, actress Rose McGowan and socialite Paris Hilton. The movement came to be known as "Free Britney".Last year, the singer voiced her desire to have her father removed from the conservatorship and launched a legal battle against him. He categorically dismissed the allegations that the singer is being kept at home against her will and stressed that the conservatorship is necessary as his daughter suffers from mental issues.In summer, Britney testified in court and accused father of “abuse”. In an emotional speech she revealed that she was forced to perform against her will and forbidden to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari . She also claimed that she was forced to get an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy.Jamie Spears denied he was responsible for restrictions and noted that his daughter’s struggle with mental issues is "far worse" than the public knows.Since winning the case, the 39-year-old singer posted a series of posts, which have perturbed her fans. Britney posted multiple nude pictures of herself as well as disjointed messages.

