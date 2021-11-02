Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/creepy-hope-she-is-ok-britney-spears-fans-concerned-after-singer-posts-bloody-halloween-photos-1090420135.html
'Creepy, Hope She is OK': Britney Spears Fans Concerned After Singer Posts Bloody Halloween Photos
2021-11-02T16:13+0000
2021-11-02T16:13+0000
mental health
britney spears
halloween
mental illness
viral
conservatorship
jamie spears
Pop star Britney Spears has caused her fans concern after she posted a series of photographs dressed for Halloween: the 39-year-old was seen lying on the floor in handcuffs with what appears to be blood on her face and hands.Britney captioned the photo with a long message in which she seemed to be outlining the story behind the murder of the character she was portraying.Social media users found the images - as well as the long-winded story - "creepy" and "disturbing".Many users wondered whether the mother of two needs mental help……whereas others seemed convinced the "Baby One More Time" singer was suffering from mental illness.Many users drew attention to the prolix crime story the singer wrote, claiming Spears could have left a coded message to the public. However, other users praised Britney’s costume and said that there was nothing to worry about.Free BritneyThe development comes a little more than a month after a Los Angeles judge ended the singer’s long battle against her father Jamie, whom Britney wanted removed from being her conservator, as he was appointed in 2008. Back then the court appointed her father as her guardian - in effect giving him control over her life, from finances and career decisions to personal choices.The 2008 verdict came after Spears had a series of mental breakdowns during which she attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shaved her head and became involved in a standoff with a policeman.Since 2009, a group of stalwart supporters claimed that she was being kept prisoner by her family. Over the years the group’s numbers grew and it received support from several celebrities, including singer Miley Cyrus, actress Rose McGowan and socialite Paris Hilton. The movement came to be known as "Free Britney".Last year, the singer voiced her desire to have her father removed from the conservatorship and launched a legal battle against him. He categorically dismissed the allegations that the singer is being kept at home against her will and stressed that the conservatorship is necessary as his daughter suffers from mental issues.In summer, Britney testified in court and accused father of “abuse”. In an emotional speech she revealed that she was forced to perform against her will and forbidden to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari . She also claimed that she was forced to get an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy.Jamie Spears denied he was responsible for restrictions and noted that his daughter’s struggle with mental issues is "far worse" than the public knows.Since winning the case, the 39-year-old singer posted a series of posts, which have perturbed her fans. Britney posted multiple nude pictures of herself as well as disjointed messages.
mental health, britney spears, halloween, mental illness, viral, conservatorship, jamie spears

16:13 GMT 02.11.2021
Max Gorbachev
Pop star Britney Spears has caused her fans concern after she posted a series of photographs dressed for Halloween: the 39-year-old was seen lying on the floor in handcuffs with what appears to be blood on her face and hands.
Britney captioned the photo with a long message in which she seemed to be outlining the story behind the murder of the character she was portraying.

“5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone!!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery … who would do such a thing???" reads the message.

Social media users found the images - as well as the long-winded story - "creepy" and "disturbing".
Many users wondered whether the mother of two needs mental help…
…whereas others seemed convinced the "Baby One More Time" singer was suffering from mental illness.
Many users drew attention to the prolix crime story the singer wrote, claiming Spears could have left a coded message to the public.
However, other users praised Britney’s costume and said that there was nothing to worry about.

Free Britney

The development comes a little more than a month after a Los Angeles judge ended the singer’s long battle against her father Jamie, whom Britney wanted removed from being her conservator, as he was appointed in 2008. Back then the court appointed her father as her guardian - in effect giving him control over her life, from finances and career decisions to personal choices.

The 2008 verdict came after Spears had a series of mental breakdowns during which she attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shaved her head and became involved in a standoff with a policeman.

Since 2009, a group of stalwart supporters claimed that she was being kept prisoner by her family. Over the years the group’s numbers grew and it received support from several celebrities, including singer Miley Cyrus, actress Rose McGowan and socialite Paris Hilton. The movement came to be known as "Free Britney".

Last year, the singer voiced her desire to have her father removed from the conservatorship and launched a legal battle against him. He categorically dismissed the allegations that the singer is being kept at home against her will and stressed that the conservatorship is necessary as his daughter suffers from mental issues.

In summer, Britney testified in court and accused father of “abuse”. In an emotional speech she revealed that she was forced to perform against her will and forbidden to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari . She also claimed that she was forced to get an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy.

"I don't feel like I can live a full life," the 'Toxic' singer said while addressing the court.

Jamie Spears denied he was responsible for restrictions and noted that his daughter’s struggle with mental issues is "far worse" than the public knows.

"If the public knew all the facts of Ms Spears' personal life - not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the conservatorship - they would praise Mr Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him. But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr Spears,” the father's court filing noted, cited by the Daily Mail.

Since winning the case, the 39-year-old singer posted a series of posts, which have perturbed her fans. Britney posted multiple nude pictures of herself as well as disjointed messages.
