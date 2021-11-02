'Creepy, Hope She is OK': Britney Spears Fans Concerned After Singer Posts Bloody Halloween Photos
“5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone!!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery … who would do such a thing???" reads the message.
This is honestly creepy. I hope she is OK.— The Truth Is Out There (@rummorsstarting) November 1, 2021
😭😭😭😭😭 WHAT IS GOING ON— bruno genderbender era (@asesinodemuelle) November 2, 2021
does she need help. sometimes i feel like she’s posting things as signs for help— The Alternative Manager (@thealtmanager) November 1, 2021
She should get help— YoLoBoY (@SWAGLAD8) November 2, 2021
I love her so much and I don't mean anything rude by this, but I truly get word salad vibes when reading this post. She reminds me of my brother who has schizophrenia. He talks exactly like this.— 💊🪓💊🪓 (@JoviObi) November 1, 2021
could the caption be a coded message or something none of it adds up or makes sense pic.twitter.com/m7lhIzBBkC— david (@leosszn) November 2, 2021
Ppl need to relax its Halloween 🤣— Monica (@monicabrit12) November 1, 2021
Best Halloween costume and with a whole freaking back story too ✨😁— Pop culture (@popcultureheyy) November 2, 2021
Free Britney
The 2008 verdict came after Spears had a series of mental breakdowns during which she attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shaved her head and became involved in a standoff with a policeman.
Since 2009, a group of stalwart supporters claimed that she was being kept prisoner by her family. Over the years the group’s numbers grew and it received support from several celebrities, including singer Miley Cyrus, actress Rose McGowan and socialite Paris Hilton. The movement came to be known as "Free Britney".
Last year, the singer voiced her desire to have her father removed from the conservatorship and launched a legal battle against him. He categorically dismissed the allegations that the singer is being kept at home against her will and stressed that the conservatorship is necessary as his daughter suffers from mental issues.
In summer, Britney testified in court and accused father of “abuse”. In an emotional speech she revealed that she was forced to perform against her will and forbidden to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari . She also claimed that she was forced to get an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy.
"I don't feel like I can live a full life," the 'Toxic' singer said while addressing the court.
"If the public knew all the facts of Ms Spears' personal life - not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the conservatorship - they would praise Mr Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him. But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr Spears,” the father's court filing noted, cited by the Daily Mail.