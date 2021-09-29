LA Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father as Conservator of Her Estate, Reports Say

A Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of American icon pop singer Britney Spears, ending her 13-year conservatorship on Wednesday, according to Reuters.Jamie Spears is expected to be replaced by a temporary caretaker.In June, Britney Spears made a shocking revelation during a public hearing in court, describing her father's guardianship as a system of abusive relationships. According to her, said that her father colluded with doctors, forcing her to take medications and not allowing her to have children.For almost three months, Jamie Spears refused to end the conservatorship, saying that the 38-year-old singer was not ready for an independent life. However, he agreed earlier this month to terminate the conservatorship.
Britney's father Jamie Spears established custody of his daughter in 2008. The step was initially introduced as a temporary measure amid the pop star's psychological issues, but the conservatorship lasted for 13 years, allowing Jamie Spears to fully control his daughter's personal life, professional activities and finances.
"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.
Jamie Spears is expected to be replaced by a temporary caretaker.
In June, Britney Spears made a shocking revelation during a public hearing in court, describing her father's guardianship as a system of abusive relationships. According to her, said that her father colluded with doctors, forcing her to take medications and not allowing her to have children.
For almost three months, Jamie Spears refused to end the conservatorship, saying that the 38-year-old singer was not ready for an independent life. However, he agreed earlier this month to terminate the conservatorship.
