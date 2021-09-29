Registration was successful!
LA Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father as Conservator of Her Estate, Reports Say
LA Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father as Conservator of Her Estate, Reports Say
LA Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father as Conservator of Her Estate, Reports Say
2021-09-29T22:20+0000
2021-09-29T22:58+0000
britney spears
conservatorship
jamie spears
A Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of American icon pop singer Britney Spears, ending her 13-year conservatorship on Wednesday, according to Reuters.Jamie Spears is expected to be replaced by a temporary caretaker.In June, Britney Spears made a shocking revelation during a public hearing in court, describing her father's guardianship as a system of abusive relationships. According to her, said that her father colluded with doctors, forcing her to take medications and not allowing her to have children.For almost three months, Jamie Spears refused to end the conservatorship, saying that the 38-year-old singer was not ready for an independent life. However, he agreed earlier this month to terminate the conservatorship.
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
us, los angeles, britney spears, conservatorship, jamie spears

LA Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father as Conservator of Her Estate, Reports Say

22:20 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 22:58 GMT 29.09.2021)
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONISinger Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April12, 2018
Alexandra Kashirina
Britney's father Jamie Spears established custody of his daughter in 2008. The step was initially introduced as a temporary measure amid the pop star's psychological issues, but the conservatorship lasted for 13 years, allowing Jamie Spears to fully control his daughter's personal life, professional activities and finances.
A Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of American icon pop singer Britney Spears, ending her 13-year conservatorship on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.
Jamie Spears is expected to be replaced by a temporary caretaker.
In June, Britney Spears made a shocking revelation during a public hearing in court, describing her father's guardianship as a system of abusive relationships. According to her, said that her father colluded with doctors, forcing her to take medications and not allowing her to have children.
For almost three months, Jamie Spears refused to end the conservatorship, saying that the 38-year-old singer was not ready for an independent life. However, he agreed earlier this month to terminate the conservatorship.
