https://sputniknews.com/20210929/la-judge-suspends-britney-spears-father-as-conservator-of-her-estate-1089531408.html

LA Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father as Conservator of Her Estate, Reports Say

LA Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father as Conservator of Her Estate, Reports Say

LA Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father as Conservator of Her Estate, Reports Say

2021-09-29T22:20+0000

2021-09-29T22:20+0000

2021-09-29T22:58+0000

us

los angeles

britney spears

conservatorship

jamie spears

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089018277_0:0:3287:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_d789a40923396c4ecd9546c3c101ae82.jpg

A Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of American icon pop singer Britney Spears, ending her 13-year conservatorship on Wednesday, according to Reuters.Jamie Spears is expected to be replaced by a temporary caretaker.In June, Britney Spears made a shocking revelation during a public hearing in court, describing her father's guardianship as a system of abusive relationships. According to her, said that her father colluded with doctors, forcing her to take medications and not allowing her to have children.For almost three months, Jamie Spears refused to end the conservatorship, saying that the 38-year-old singer was not ready for an independent life. However, he agreed earlier this month to terminate the conservatorship.

Harry James I'm here to explore the safest and most amazing treatment for herpes. I was positive for a deadly virus called Herpes for 5 years, I lost hope. Until I searched online to find out and educate myself in the treatment of the herpes virus, and saw the online testimony of Dr. Nelson about how many people treat HERPES, DIABETES, HIV and AIDS. So I decided to contact a doctor, I contacted him to find out how he could help me, and he told me that he would help me with the natural herbs he produces. And they recommended it to me, I used medicine as a tool and I was cured. and I was healed! It's really like a dream, but now I'm so happy! That's why I decided to add more comments to save more people like me! And I assured you that if you use his natural herbs, he also has a cure that can cure all kinds of diseases. You can contact him at @EMAIL; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com / WHATSAPP @ + 14436204203 0

1

us

los angeles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, los angeles, britney spears, conservatorship, jamie spears