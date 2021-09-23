Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/britney-vs-spears-pop-stars-fianc-accuses-docu-makers-of-earning-profit-from-her-story-1089332745.html
'Britney VS Spears': Pop Star's Fiancé Accuses Docu Makers of Earning Profit From Her Story
'Britney VS Spears': Pop Star's Fiancé Accuses Docu Makers of Earning Profit From Her Story
Pop star Britney Spears’ legal battle over her conservatorship has now been turned into a documentary that will premiere on Netflix on 28 September and... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T14:51+0000
2021-09-23T14:51+0000
documentary
netflix
singer
news
society
singer
series
britney spears
controversy
documentary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:115:2048:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_8f80f75ff0465c39be283dcafc59d5c4.jpg
Soon after Netflix dropped the first trailer for a Britney Spears documentary titled "Britney vs Spears", netizens sparked social media uproar, accusing the makers of earning money on her painful story of conservatorship.While a source close to Britney Spears told the Page Six entertainment site on Wednesday that this is "another unauthorised documentary without her blessing or participation", Lady Gaga's manager, Bobby Campbell, and Britney Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, accused the makers of using her story for financial gain without transparency or value.Britney Spears' fiancé, actor Sam Asghari said, "Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative"."I hope the profit from these docs goes towards fighting against injustice", Sam added.With the hashtag #FreeBritney, her fans have taken to social media slamming Netflix and the makers for purportedly cashing in on her painful experience and her fight for justice.However, a section of netizens opined that this documentary is not an exploitation of Britney. Rather, it will shine a spotlight on the issue and her struggle, and will help her get freedom from her conservatorship. Flashback to Conservatorship CaseIn 2008, pop star Britney Spears was facing mental issues as well as drug and alcohol addictions following her divorce from American rapper Kevin Federline in the late 2000s. A US court placed the singer under conservatorship and named her father, Jamie Spears, as her guardian.After 12 years, Britney approached the court to have her father removed from her conservatorship. She accused him of conservatorship abuse and claimed she was drugged, forced to perform against her will, and was banned from getting married, having a child, and even riding in her boyfriend's car unsupervised.While Jamies' lawyers have denied that he was responsible for the restrictions placed on his daughter, he agreed to step down last month from her conservatorship and also stressed that the public doesn't know about his daughter's problems.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_933e894def14d44278306c6bb568dad5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
documentary, netflix, singer, news, society, singer, series, britney spears, controversy, documentary, viral, pop singer, netflix, india, conservatorship

'Britney VS Spears': Pop Star's Fiancé Accuses Docu Makers of Earning Profit From Her Story

14:51 GMT 23.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankAmerican pop singer Britney Spears performs on stage at the "Olympisky" sports complex
American pop singer Britney Spears performs on stage at the Olympisky sports complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Pop star Britney Spears’ legal battle over her conservatorship has now been turned into a documentary that will premiere on Netflix on 28 September and showcase years-long investigative work and exclusive interviews. It will feature Britney’s trajectory from being a girl-next-door to a woman trapped by fame, family, and legal status.
Soon after Netflix dropped the first trailer for a Britney Spears documentary titled "Britney vs Spears", netizens sparked social media uproar, accusing the makers of earning money on her painful story of conservatorship.
While a source close to Britney Spears told the Page Six entertainment site on Wednesday that this is "another unauthorised documentary without her blessing or participation", Lady Gaga's manager, Bobby Campbell, and Britney Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, accused the makers of using her story for financial gain without transparency or value.

"How much money is being made by third parties from this documentary leveraging Britney's personal story and its value in the media? There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships", Bobby Campbell commented on the Netflix Instagram post.

Britney Spears' fiancé, actor Sam Asghari said, "Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative".
"I hope the profit from these docs goes towards fighting against injustice", Sam added.
With the hashtag #FreeBritney, her fans have taken to social media slamming Netflix and the makers for purportedly cashing in on her painful experience and her fight for justice.
However, a section of netizens opined that this documentary is not an exploitation of Britney. Rather, it will shine a spotlight on the issue and her struggle, and will help her get freedom from her conservatorship.

Flashback to Conservatorship Case

In 2008, pop star Britney Spears was facing mental issues as well as drug and alcohol addictions following her divorce from American rapper Kevin Federline in the late 2000s. A US court placed the singer under conservatorship and named her father, Jamie Spears, as her guardian.
After 12 years, Britney approached the court to have her father removed from her conservatorship. She accused him of conservatorship abuse and claimed she was drugged, forced to perform against her will, and was banned from getting married, having a child, and even riding in her boyfriend's car unsupervised.
While Jamies' lawyers have denied that he was responsible for the restrictions placed on his daughter, he agreed to step down last month from her conservatorship and also stressed that the public doesn't know about his daughter's problems.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:44 GMTUS Health Official Wants to 'Blow-Dart' COVID Vax Into Black People in New Project Veritas Video
15:25 GMTTaliban Plans to Form Commission in 2022 to Draft New Constitution
15:22 GMTWatch Fuego Volcano Erupt in Guatemala, Spewing Out Vast Amounts of Smoke and Lava
15:17 GMTRussian Officials Assess Proposal to Populate Siberia With 'Resurrected' Woolly Mammoths
15:13 GMTParis to Bill Canberra for Cancellation of Submarine Deal After AUKUS Pact
14:51 GMT'Britney VS Spears': Pop Star's Fiancé Accuses Docu Makers of Earning Profit From Her Story
14:41 GMTRussian Union of Journalists Chief Slams 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions Against Colleagues
14:31 GMTUS Investment Firm Purchases Italy's Oldest Football Team
14:29 GMTUS to Find Ways to Get More Help to Haitian Migrants After US Envoy Resigned, State Dept. Says
14:25 GMTAnthony Joshua Says He Would ‘Fight King Kong' if He Had to as He Defends Titles Against Usyk
14:18 GMTFormer Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say
14:07 GMTWhat's Behind Africa's Increasing Drive to Launch Satellites?
14:06 GMTExpo 2020 in Dubai Set to Boost Economic Development in Arab World, Organiser Says
13:58 GMTTwo Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault in US, Justice Department Says
13:51 GMTBritish Government Preparing for 'Worst-Case Scenario' of Gas Prices, Says MP
13:43 GMTOutrage as Missouri High School Students Reportedly Come Up With Petition to Reinstate Slavery
13:42 GMTEC Does Not Expect Increase in Smartphone Prices Over Universal Charging Port Regulation
13:26 GMTAmericans Favour Trump Over Biden After Afghanistan Pullout Disaster, Poll Says
13:25 GMTComputer Game to Measure Children's Mental Development Launched by MSUPE
13:21 GMTDay 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly