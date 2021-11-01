Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/convicted-killer-robert-durst-indicted-on-murder-charges-over-1982-disappearance-of-wife-1090401017.html
Convicted Killer Robert Durst Indicted on Murder Charges Over 1982 Disappearance of Wife
Convicted Killer Robert Durst Indicted on Murder Charges Over 1982 Disappearance of Wife
Imprisoned real estate heir Robert Durst was charged for another murder on Monday - this time of his wife, Kathie, who disappeared in 1982. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T21:46+0000
2021-11-01T22:44+0000
murder
indictment
new york
us
real estate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090139981_0:0:2843:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_eb88deb6e570a55d49e68e3ca3aa002c.jpg
Following a criminal complaint filed last month accusing Durst of killing his wife in South Salem, New York, in January 1982, a Westchester County Grand Jury indicted Durst on one count of second-degree murder on Monday.“The District Attorney’s Office reinvigorated its investigation into Robert Durst just 10 months ago when I took Office, launched the Cold Case Bureau, and dedicated the resources and skill that I thought this case deserved. Thanks to the incredible hard work of our Assistant District Attorneys, the District Attorney’s Criminal Investigators and the New York State Police, we have taken a huge step forward in the pursuit of justice for Kathie Durst, her family and victims of domestic violence everywhere.”Kathie disappeared on January 31, 1982, without a trace. The mystery has fueled decades of speculation, but her body was never found. In a 2015 documentary on his life called “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” the real estate heir admitted to a physical argument with his wife the night she disappeared, but has always denied any involvement in her death.However, at the end of the series, unaware that he was still being recorded, Durst is heard saying, "What the hell did I do? ... Killed them all, of course."He was also acquitted in 2003 of the death and dismemberment of his neighbor, Morris Black, in Galveston, Texas, in 2001, despite admitting to accidentally shooting Black in the face during a struggle and then cutting up his body and dumping it in Galveston Bay. Durst pleaded guilty to bail-jumping and tampering with evidence, however, and served one year of a five-year sentence before being pardoned with certain stipulations. He was soon jailed for another year, however, after violating those stipulations.Investigators have also been looking into connections between Durst and multiple other missing women ranging from 1971 to 1997.Durst, 78, is the oldest son and heir of New York real estate mogul Seymour Durst. He is worth an estimated $65 million.
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090139981_54:0:2725:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_bd8d4ff9a4975444b59ffdbd772c6d8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
murder, indictment, new york, us, real estate

Convicted Killer Robert Durst Indicted on Murder Charges Over 1982 Disappearance of Wife

21:46 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 22:44 GMT 01.11.2021)
© POOLRobert Durst is sentenced on October 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Durst was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman.
Robert Durst is sentenced on October 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Durst was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© POOL
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Imprisoned real estate heir Robert Durst was charged for another murder on Monday - this time of his wife, Kathie, who disappeared in 1982.
Following a criminal complaint filed last month accusing Durst of killing his wife in South Salem, New York, in January 1982, a Westchester County Grand Jury indicted Durst on one count of second-degree murder on Monday.
“When Kathleen Durst disappeared on Jan. 31, 1982, her family and friends were left with pain, anguish and questions that have contributed to their unfaltering pursuit of justice for the last 39 years,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said in a statement.
“The District Attorney’s Office reinvigorated its investigation into Robert Durst just 10 months ago when I took Office, launched the Cold Case Bureau, and dedicated the resources and skill that I thought this case deserved. Thanks to the incredible hard work of our Assistant District Attorneys, the District Attorney’s Criminal Investigators and the New York State Police, we have taken a huge step forward in the pursuit of justice for Kathie Durst, her family and victims of domestic violence everywhere.”
“For nearly four decades there has been a great deal of speculation about this case, much of it fueled by Robert Durst’s own highly publicized statements,” she added. “An indictment is a crucial step in the process of holding wrongdoers accountable for their actions.”
Kathie disappeared on January 31, 1982, without a trace. The mystery has fueled decades of speculation, but her body was never found. In a 2015 documentary on his life called “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” the real estate heir admitted to a physical argument with his wife the night she disappeared, but has always denied any involvement in her death.
However, at the end of the series, unaware that he was still being recorded, Durst is heard saying, "What the hell did I do? ... Killed them all, of course."
Last month, Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2000 murder of his friend Susan Berman because he feared she was about to reveal to police what she knew about Kathie's death. He was arrested for the murder based on his admission in the documentary.
He was also acquitted in 2003 of the death and dismemberment of his neighbor, Morris Black, in Galveston, Texas, in 2001, despite admitting to accidentally shooting Black in the face during a struggle and then cutting up his body and dumping it in Galveston Bay. Durst pleaded guilty to bail-jumping and tampering with evidence, however, and served one year of a five-year sentence before being pardoned with certain stipulations. He was soon jailed for another year, however, after violating those stipulations.
Investigators have also been looking into connections between Durst and multiple other missing women ranging from 1971 to 1997.
Durst, 78, is the oldest son and heir of New York real estate mogul Seymour Durst. He is worth an estimated $65 million.
200200
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:35 GMTWatchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate
22:12 GMTWall Street Hits Record Highs 2nd Straight Day on Energy, Consumer Stocks Rally
22:01 GMTManchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers
21:46 GMTConvicted Killer Robert Durst Indicted on Murder Charges Over 1982 Disappearance of Wife
21:27 GMT‘Squid Game’ Crypto Plunges to Zero Overnight After Massive Valuation Spike
21:13 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Says Meta Unlikely to Change While Zuckerberg Still CEO
20:42 GMT'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate
20:29 GMT'We Have No Authority': Texas Tells Supreme Court DOJ, Abortion Clinics Can't Sue Them Over New Law
19:53 GMTBiden’s Vaccine Mandate to US Businesses Expected to Be Published in Coming Days
19:35 GMTBiden, Putin Reaffirming Gorbachev-Reagan Formula Will Benefit Next NPT Conference – UN
19:02 GMTGlobal Minimum Tax Will Help Govts in Raising Revenues for Social Welfare, Indian Prof Says
18:59 GMTThere Were Accidental Shootings on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Death - Report
18:58 GMTLindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters Who Breached Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim
18:58 GMTSenior IDF General Predicts Nuclear Arms Race in Middle East if Iran Gets the Bomb
18:46 GMT'No More Whatever F**k They’re Doing': Thunberg Says Politicians at COP26 are Pretending - Video
18:28 GMTBillionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to Stop Coal Use in 25 Countries
18:24 GMTTrial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway
18:14 GMTTrump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research
18:04 GMTBiden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secretary Psaki Infected, White House Says
17:55 GMTArchbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26