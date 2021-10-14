https://sputniknews.com/20211014/millionaire-real-estate-heir-robert-durst-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-for-2000-murder-1089934288.html

Millionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2000 Murder

Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murder of Susan Berman inside of her Los Angeles home in 2000.

The sentencing came after a five-month trial where prosecutors argued that Durst murdered Berman to cover up the 1982 murder and disappearance of his wife, Kathie Durst, and that he also murdered his neighbor Morris Black in 2001. The jury upheld the special circumstances allegations, which under California law, defendants convicted of special circumstances murder can either be sentenced to life without parole or face execution. The Los Angeles Country district attorney's office opted not to seek the death penalty, effectively sentencing him with the conviction. Durst was the subject of the 2015 HBO documentary series "The Jinx," which renewed interest in the disappearance of his wife and the murder of Susan Berman. At the end of the series, unaware that he was still being recorded, Durst is heard saying, "What the hell did I do? ... Killed them all, of course." Berman and Durst became friends while at UCLA in the 1960s. The two would remain friends, with Durst walking Berman down the aisle in 1984. When Durst was initially under suspicion over the disappearance of his wife, Berman allegedly gave him an alibi and acted as his media spokesperson. However, their closeness ended up costing Berman her life. On December 24th, 2000 Berman was murdered execution style in her Los Angeles apartment. It wasn't until March of 2015 that Durst was arrested for her murder. Durst was also arrested in 2001 for the murder of his neighbor Morris Black after parts of Black's body were found floating in Galveston Bay, Texas. Durst was acquitted of murder but confessed to accidentally killing and dismembering his body.

