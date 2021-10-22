Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: US Claims Right to Respond to Deliberate and Coordinated Attack on at-Tanf Base in Syria
Millionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder of Wife
Millionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder of Wife
Last week, Durst was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a confidante who prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst has been charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Kathie Durst, who went missing in 1982.Kathie Durst disappeared in 1982 at the age of 29. Her body was never found. Robert Durst divorced Kathie in 1990 citing abandonment. In 2017, she was declared legally dead at the request of her family. On 15 October the 78-year-old Durst was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his friend Susan Berman who, according to prosecutors, helped him cover up his wife's murder. According to Los Angeles prosecutors, Durst shot Berman in 2000 because she was going to tell the police about her role in Kathie's disappearance. Durst was arrested on murder charges in 2015 based on evidence from an HBO documentary series in which he made what appeared to be a confession into a microphone he evidently did not realise was live: “What the hell did I do? . . . Killed them all of course.”
news, us, murder

Millionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder of Wife

18:29 GMT 22.10.2021
© POOLRobert Durst is sentenced on October 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Durst was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman.
Robert Durst is sentenced on October 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Durst was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© POOL
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
Last week, Durst was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a confidante who prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing.
Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst has been charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Kathie Durst, who went missing in 1982.
“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time,” a statement reads.
Kathie Durst disappeared in 1982 at the age of 29. Her body was never found. Robert Durst divorced Kathie in 1990 citing abandonment. In 2017, she was declared legally dead at the request of her family.
On 15 October the 78-year-old Durst was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his friend Susan Berman who, according to prosecutors, helped him cover up his wife's murder. According to Los Angeles prosecutors, Durst shot Berman in 2000 because she was going to tell the police about her role in Kathie's disappearance.
Durst was arrested on murder charges in 2015 based on evidence from an HBO documentary series in which he made what appeared to be a confession into a microphone he evidently did not realise was live: “What the hell did I do? . . . Killed them all of course.”
