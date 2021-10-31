https://sputniknews.com/20211031/proof-that-they-are-already-here-ufo-spotted-entering-alien-base-in-canada-blogger-claims-1090369758.html

'Proof That They Are Already Here': UFO Spotted Entering Alien Base in Canada, Blogger Claims

'Proof That They Are Already Here': UFO Spotted Entering Alien Base in Canada, Blogger Claims

Arguing that the exact location of the alleged base “would be very difficult to discern,” the blogger – who often makes ridiculous claims backed up by no... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-31T18:13+0000

2021-10-31T18:13+0000

2021-10-31T18:13+0000

canada

ufo

video

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083310892_0:46:1921:1126_1920x0_80_0_0_962cd132436ae895921b0f514cef4152.jpg

Footage showing a strange-looking shape in the air that may or may not be a UFO has prompted speculation by alien blogger Scott C. Waring about a possible alien base located nearby. The video in question (the veracity of which could not be immediately confirmed) was apparently recorded in the vicinity of Cypress, Canada on 24 October, and shows some kind of “bright flickering object hovering and lowering slowly to the ground,” as the vid’s description on YouTube puts it.Waring himself, however, went even further with his description of the video, claiming in his blog that the strange object was “coming down to enter a tunnel to an underground alien base.”Branding the video an “amazing capture of an alien craft entering an alien base in Canada,” Waring also declared that it's “100 percent proof that aliens are already here.”This is far from the first claim made by the blogger regarding alleged alien bases hidden on our planet.

vot tak Does the blogger also sell little plastic figurines of aliens on ebay? 0

1

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

canada, ufo, video, viral