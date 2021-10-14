https://sputniknews.com/20211014/ufos-flying-in-military-formation-over-texas-are-proof-of-alien-base-below-us-desert-blogger-says-1089930828.html

UFOs Flying in 'Military Formation' Over Texas Are Proof of Alien Base Below US Desert, Blogger Says

Several social media users don't believe in the “UFO explanation” and suggested that the flying lights could have been drones. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

Yet another sighting that may or may not be UFO-related has been reported in American skies over Texas.A video shared on YouTube by blogger Scott C. Waring shows what looks like a group of lights moving in formation across the night sky, with the video’s description stating that this scene took place over Austin in 6 October.The veracity of the video in question could not be immediately confirmed.He also mused that UFOs “have been sighted most frequently over areas of Nevada, Arizona and Needles, California, as well as Texas”, and that all these areas “have similar dry desert appearances.”This is far from the first claim made by Waring about a supposed “alien base” located in this or that part of the world.A number of social media users commenting on the YouTube video have questioned the “extraterrestrial angle,” suggesting instead that these flying lights could have been drones, despite the eyewitness’s commentary in the video’s description stating otherwise.

