https://sputniknews.com/20211030/uk-france-reportedly-in-last-ditch-talks-on-post-brexit-fishing-licenses-to-avert-chaos-at-ports-1090344382.html

UK, France Reportedly in Last-Ditch Talks on Post-Brexit Fishing Licenses to Avert 'Chaos at Ports'

UK, France Reportedly in Last-Ditch Talks on Post-Brexit Fishing Licenses to Avert 'Chaos at Ports'

PM Boris Johnson earlier vowed to do "whatever is necessary” to protect British interests, voicing apprehension that the EU-UK trade agreement may have been... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T13:44+0000

2021-10-30T13:44+0000

2021-10-30T13:44+0000

france

boris johnson

emmanuel macron

g20 summit

post-brexit

fishing rights

uk

cop26

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080958535_0:81:3352:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_8bae96d2f748cb615988d44325d0af0f.jpg

London and Paris are believed to be holding last-ditch talks this weekend to hammer out a solution to the post-Brexit fishing rights issue that has soured relations between the two countries, reported The Guardian. The head of the ports of Calais and Boulogne, Jean-Marc Puissesseau, was cited as warning of imminent disaster if Paris were to follow through with its recent threats to impact cross-Channel trade amid the demand that London grant more licenses to French fishermen to access British waters.He revealed that he had already received instructions to stop British boats from being unloaded in Boulogne from 2 November Tuesday. Furthermore, border authorities at Calais were under orders to enforce tougher controls on lorries carrying goods, he added. It is believed the latest round of talks is focusing on what level of data might be accepted for issuing fishing licences to French boats and other enhanced flexibility on the contentious issue to avert fallout at the ports on Tuesday.On Friday, reports suggested the European Commission was to propose to London a round of negotiations over the issue on the weekend, with a fishing industry source cited by Reuters as saying: Johnson-Macron Faceoff As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gears up to face French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome at the G20 summit, he earlier underscored that the UK will retaliate if cross-channel freight is disrupted because of the fishing row. Speaking in the Italian capital on Saturday, Johnson was cited by Sky News as confirming his government would not rule out formal action under the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement if France was seen to have breached its terms. “No of course not, I don’t rule that out. But what I think everybody wants to see it cooperation between the European allies,” he said, adding that his government would do “what is necessary to protect British interests.”The French president, Emmanuel Macron, however, insisted the fishing row dispute was a test of the UK's credibility, telling the Financial Times:Johnson and Macron are to meet one-on-one at the summit on Sunday. France-UK Fishing Row Spirals France earlier argued that the UK and the Crown Dependency Channel Island of Jersey had refused dozens of French fishing boats licenses to operate in their territorial waters. Accusing the UK of having issued 50% fewer licenses to French boats than it was supposed to in line with previously concluded agreements upon withdrawal from the EU bloc, Paris has been lobbing threats at London.The intimidation ranged from promises to block its ports and carry out security checks on British vessels to reinforced controls of lorry traffic and customs if London failed to issue more fishing licences. It even went as far as to fine two British boats and detain a UK scallop dredger, "Cornelis Gert Jan", escorting it to the Port of Le Havre on Thursday. France also threatened to hike up tariffs on energy bills in Jersey. The UK side has responded by denouncing the “disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands.” Commenting on the rhetoric coming out of Paris, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice warned that London could “respond in a proportionate way."George Eustice explained in a series of interviews that the UK had issued licences to 1,700 vessels, including 750 French fishing boats, which amounts to 98% of applicants. The remaining ones purportedly could not prove they had fished in these waters previously. Both Jersey and UK authorities have since repeatedly said they are open to any further evidence from applicants of having operated in their waters before.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

france, boris johnson, emmanuel macron, g20 summit, post-brexit, fishing rights, uk, cop26