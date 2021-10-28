Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/two-uk-boats-threatened-with-legal-action-by-france-for-fishing-in-french-waters--1090267887.html
Paris Sends Warning to Two British Boats Fishing in French Waters as Post-Brexit Tensions Soar
Paris Sends Warning to Two British Boats Fishing in French Waters as Post-Brexit Tensions Soar
On Wednesday, UK Cabinet Office Minister David Frost described France's threats to block British boats from French ports as "very disappointing". 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T04:15+0000
2021-10-28T05:28+0000
france
uk
cooperation
agreements
boats
waters
licences
david frost
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082825100_0:66:3401:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_6744b6375abffd107829917c279eb2dc.jpg
The French Maritime Ministry said on Thursday that they had given verbal warnings to two British boats that were fishing in waters off the French port of Le Havre.The developments follow the UK responding to Paris' threats of sanctions after London declined post-Brexit permits to 35 small French boats to fish in British waters.Frost stressed that Downing Street had received no formal notification from the Elysee Palace on the issue.The remarks came after a Downing Street spokesperson warned that London would respond to the unilateral French sanctions and file a protest with the European Commission. In a joint statement on Wednesday, the French Maritime and European Affairs Ministries threatened increased customs and hygiene checks on imports arriving from the UK, potentially snarling up deliveries and banning British fishing boats docking in some French ports to sell their catches."A second round of measures is being prepared. France is not ruling out reviewing its power supply to the UK", the ministries added.Earlier this month, French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged the European Commission to strictly oversee compliance with the obligations undertaken by the UK on the issue of granting licenses, adding that Paris does not rule out a revision of bilateral cooperation with London in various areas in case of non-compliance with the agreements.In late September, the British Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the EU received licenses to fish in the UK's waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles. The ministry granted only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications. British officials called the decision "reasonable" and well within London's obligations under the Brexit agreement with the European Union.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/france-does-not-rule-out-power-supply-cuts-to-uks-jersey-diplomat-says-1089769334.html
The French and British hate russia at the moment. Try again.....smh
0
1
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082825100_336:0:3063:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_72507d89a7aa66d149f4a2885d4740cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, uk, cooperation, agreements, boats, waters, licences, david frost

Paris Sends Warning to Two British Boats Fishing in French Waters as Post-Brexit Tensions Soar

04:15 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 05:28 GMT 28.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SAMEER AL-DOUMYA French fishing boat, one of several, takes part in a protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, on May 6, 2021. -
A French fishing boat, one of several, takes part in a protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, on May 6, 2021. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMEER AL-DOUMY
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Wednesday, UK Cabinet Office Minister David Frost described France's threats to block British boats from French ports as "very disappointing".
The French Maritime Ministry said on Thursday that they had given verbal warnings to two British boats that were fishing in waters off the French port of Le Havre.
According to the ministry, one of the boats was redirected to the French harbour, with the vessel's captain facing legal action and confiscation of the boat's catch.
The developments follow the UK responding to Paris' threats of sanctions after London declined post-Brexit permits to 35 small French boats to fish in British waters.

Cabinet Office Minister Lord David Frost, formerly Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief negotiator with Brussels, tweeted on Wednesday that it was "very disappointing" to see Paris issuing threats to block British boats from French ports.

Frost stressed that Downing Street had received no formal notification from the Elysee Palace on the issue.
The remarks came after a Downing Street spokesperson warned that London would respond to the unilateral French sanctions and file a protest with the European Commission.
"The measures being threatened do not appear to be compatible with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and wider international law", the spokesperson said. "If carried through, [they] will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response", the spokesperson stated.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the French Maritime and European Affairs Ministries threatened increased customs and hygiene checks on imports arriving from the UK, potentially snarling up deliveries and banning British fishing boats docking in some French ports to sell their catches.
"A second round of measures is being prepared. France is not ruling out reviewing its power supply to the UK", the ministries added.
French fishing boats leave the Jersey waters following their protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, on May 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
France Does Not Rule Out Power Supply Cuts to UK’s Jersey, Diplomat Says
8 October, 12:35 GMT
Earlier this month, French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged the European Commission to strictly oversee compliance with the obligations undertaken by the UK on the issue of granting licenses, adding that Paris does not rule out a revision of bilateral cooperation with London in various areas in case of non-compliance with the agreements.
In late September, the British Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the EU received licenses to fish in the UK's waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles.
The ministry granted only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications. British officials called the decision "reasonable" and well within London's obligations under the Brexit agreement with the European Union.
303002
Discuss
Popular comments
The French and British hate russia at the moment. Try again.....smh
T Tom Hanks
28 October, 07:47 GMT
010000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:15 GMTParis Sends Warning to Two British Boats Fishing in French Waters as Post-Brexit Tensions Soar
03:55 GMTNASA Solves Problem of Urine Leaks in Toilet Aboard Inspiration4 Spacecraft
03:42 GMTNot a Unicorn! Take a Look at NASA's Newly Released Photo of Nebula That Resembles Godzilla
03:18 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases
03:04 GMTAin't Afraid of No Ghosts: Americans Willing to Live in 'Haunted' Houses For Discount, Survey Shows
02:29 GMTTexas AG Paxton Files Amicus Brief for Facebook's 'Vague and Inaccurate' Interpretation of Law
02:19 GMTDemocratic Governor Whitmer Faces Backlash For Once Again Violating COVID-19 Policies
01:53 GMTHackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
01:07 GMTChina Seeks Upgrade of ASEAN Relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at November Summit
00:50 GMT‘Don’t Mess With Your Grandmother’: Prince William Recalls Dispute With The Queen Over Wedding Look
00:19 GMTShiba Strong! Netizens Demand Robinhood to Declare Soaring Shiba Inu Coin Cryptocurrency
00:14 GMTBiden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
YesterdayASEAN Urged to Recognize Myanmar’s Ousted National Unity Government After Snubbing Junta Chief
YesterdayHackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports
YesterdayFC Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman as Club Coach
YesterdayBiden Admin. Dodges Standard Regulatory Rulemaking to Rush Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayGerman Intelligence Detected No Foreign Interference in Parliamentary Elections
YesterdayUS, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
YesterdayAmericans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
YesterdayFacebook Employees Told to Preserve All Communications for Legal Reasons - Reports