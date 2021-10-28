https://sputniknews.com/20211028/two-uk-boats-threatened-with-legal-action-by-france-for-fishing-in-french-waters--1090267887.html

Paris Sends Warning to Two British Boats Fishing in French Waters as Post-Brexit Tensions Soar

On Wednesday, UK Cabinet Office Minister David Frost described France's threats to block British boats from French ports as "very disappointing". 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

The French Maritime Ministry said on Thursday that they had given verbal warnings to two British boats that were fishing in waters off the French port of Le Havre.The developments follow the UK responding to Paris' threats of sanctions after London declined post-Brexit permits to 35 small French boats to fish in British waters.Frost stressed that Downing Street had received no formal notification from the Elysee Palace on the issue.The remarks came after a Downing Street spokesperson warned that London would respond to the unilateral French sanctions and file a protest with the European Commission. In a joint statement on Wednesday, the French Maritime and European Affairs Ministries threatened increased customs and hygiene checks on imports arriving from the UK, potentially snarling up deliveries and banning British fishing boats docking in some French ports to sell their catches."A second round of measures is being prepared. France is not ruling out reviewing its power supply to the UK", the ministries added.Earlier this month, French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged the European Commission to strictly oversee compliance with the obligations undertaken by the UK on the issue of granting licenses, adding that Paris does not rule out a revision of bilateral cooperation with London in various areas in case of non-compliance with the agreements.In late September, the British Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the EU received licenses to fish in the UK's waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles. The ministry granted only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications. British officials called the decision "reasonable" and well within London's obligations under the Brexit agreement with the European Union.

