Paris Sends Warning to Two British Boats Fishing in French Waters as Post-Brexit Tensions Soar
04:15 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 05:28 GMT 28.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SAMEER AL-DOUMYA French fishing boat, one of several, takes part in a protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, on May 6, 2021. -
On Wednesday, UK Cabinet Office Minister David Frost described France's threats to block British boats from French ports as "very disappointing".
The French Maritime Ministry said on Thursday that they had given verbal warnings to two British boats that were fishing in waters off the French port of Le Havre.
According to the ministry, one of the boats was redirected to the French harbour, with the vessel's captain facing legal action and confiscation of the boat's catch.
The developments follow the UK responding to Paris' threats of sanctions after London declined post-Brexit permits to 35 small French boats to fish in British waters.
Cabinet Office Minister Lord David Frost, formerly Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief negotiator with Brussels, tweeted on Wednesday that it was "very disappointing" to see Paris issuing threats to block British boats from French ports.
Frost stressed that Downing Street had received no formal notification from the Elysee Palace on the issue.
2/2 As we have had no formal communication from the French Government on this matter we will be seeking urgent clarification of their plans. We will consider what further action is necessary in that light.— David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 27, 2021
The remarks came after a Downing Street spokesperson warned that London would respond to the unilateral French sanctions and file a protest with the European Commission.
"The measures being threatened do not appear to be compatible with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and wider international law", the spokesperson said. "If carried through, [they] will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response", the spokesperson stated.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the French Maritime and European Affairs Ministries threatened increased customs and hygiene checks on imports arriving from the UK, potentially snarling up deliveries and banning British fishing boats docking in some French ports to sell their catches.
"A second round of measures is being prepared. France is not ruling out reviewing its power supply to the UK", the ministries added.
8 October, 12:35 GMT
Earlier this month, French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged the European Commission to strictly oversee compliance with the obligations undertaken by the UK on the issue of granting licenses, adding that Paris does not rule out a revision of bilateral cooperation with London in various areas in case of non-compliance with the agreements.
In late September, the British Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the EU received licenses to fish in the UK's waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles.
The ministry granted only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications. British officials called the decision "reasonable" and well within London's obligations under the Brexit agreement with the European Union.