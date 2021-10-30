https://sputniknews.com/20211030/protesters-take-to-streets-in-rome-as-g20-summit-begins-1090340032.html

Protesters Take to Streets in Rome as G20 Summit Begins

Earlier, the Rome authorities announced that drones and high-tech military devices will be used in the city to ensure security during the summit. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live from Rome where protesters have taken to the streets on Saturday, 30 October as the G20 Leaders' Summit gets underway. The protesters include environmental activists, critics of the "Green Pass" COVID certificate, and members of Italian unions.Security has been beef up in the Italian capital and drones have been deployed to monitor the streets this weekend. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

