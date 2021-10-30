Sputnik goes live from Rome where protesters have taken to the streets on Saturday, 30 October as the G20 Leaders' Summit gets underway. The protesters include environmental activists, critics of the "Green Pass" COVID certificate, and members of Italian unions.Security has been beef up in the Italian capital and drones have been deployed to monitor the streets this weekend. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
News
Protesters Take to Streets in Rome as G20 Summit Begins
