https://sputniknews.com/20211029/two-can-play-at-that-game-uk-promises-retaliation-if-france-escalates-post-brexit-fishing-row-1090318240.html

'Two Can Play At That Game': UK Promises Retaliation if France Escalates Post-Brexit Fishing Row

'Two Can Play At That Game': UK Promises Retaliation if France Escalates Post-Brexit Fishing Row

British trawler The Cornelis was intercepted by France in the Baie de Seine on 27 October and escorted into Le Havre port after French officials claimed its... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T14:10+0000

2021-10-29T14:10+0000

2021-10-29T15:16+0000

france

post-brexit

fishing rights

george eustice

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082825100_0:66:3401:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_6744b6375abffd107829917c279eb2dc.jpg

Environment Secretary George Eustice has warned Paris that if it should carry out its latest threats amid the spiraling post-Brexit fishing spat, London could “respond in a proportionate way". Weighing in on France’s threats - ranging from blocking ports and carrying out security checks on British vessels to reinforced controls of lorry traffic, customs and hygiene and raised tariffs - Eustice said on Sky News:As part of post-Brexit arrangements, which includes the UK leaving the EU’s common fisheries policy, French trawlers are required to provide historical GPS data to prove they worked in those waters before Brexit. Paris has been fuming over a decision last month by the UK and the Crown Dependency Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats licences to operate in their territorial waters, issuing 50 percent fewer than it was “entitled to”, according to French government spokesman Gabriel Attal. George Eustice insisted the UK had issued licences to 1,700 vessels, including 750 French fishing boats, which represents 98 percent of applicants. The remaining vessels, he explained, could not prove they had fished in these waters previously, so could not get a licence under the trade and co-operation agreement.Against this backdrop, on 27 October France suggested it might start taking steps against the UK over the issue, such as extra border checks, bans on the UK boats accessing French ports, and even actions that might affect power supplies to Britain. The next day, French authorities fined two British boats and detained a UK scallop dredger, 'Cornelis Gert Jan', escorting it to the Port of Le Havre. The charge "relates to fishing in French waters without a licence and that's the bone of contention", according to the head of public affairs for Macduff Shellfish, which owns the boat. "We believe we were fishing with a valid licence and the French authorities don't," he added. British authorities have challenged France's explanation that the trawler ostensibly had no permission to fish in French waters, and summoned the French ambassador to London for talks. Two Royal Navy patrol vessels were reportedly in a state of “high readiness” on Thursday night should the situation escalate further.On Friday, the prosecutor in the French port of Le Havre said the captain of the detained scallop trawler would be summoned to appear in court in August next year. George Eustice slammed comments made by France as "completely disproportionate, they're unacceptable". The minister urged France to dial down the belligerent rhetoric, calm down and “remove these threats, they're not acceptable". He told the outlet that the UK would talk to the European Commission, which “has got a role and a responsibility to make sure its member states, including France, abide by the law, abide by the terms of the agreement that was reached.” The European Commission has also weighed in, saying there are plans to propose to London a last round of negotiations over UK-issued fishing licences over the weekend, a fishing industry source was cited as saying by Reuters on Friday.“There is a will to find a solution, it is not for pleasure that we are here and there is a will to find a way out. But they are determined,” said the source, adding:Eustice was also cited by Sky News as suggesting that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could confront French President Emmanuel Macron on the issue at the coming COP26 summit in Glasgow. Downing Street has since confirmed that Boris Johnson will engage in a “brush by” meeting with Macron on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome this weekend and raise a “range of issues”.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

france, post-brexit, fishing rights, george eustice, uk