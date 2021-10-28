https://sputniknews.com/20211028/why-saudi-israeli-relations-remain-tepid-despite-rumours-of-advanced-talks-to-normalise-ties-1090271094.html

Why Saudi-Israeli Relations Remain Tepid Despite Rumours of 'Advanced' Talks to Normalise Ties

Why Saudi-Israeli Relations Remain Tepid Despite Rumours of 'Advanced' Talks to Normalise Ties

Just several days ago, moods were high in Israel after one of the country's leading websites, Globes, released a report indicating that Saudi Arabia was holding advanced talks to normalise relations with the Jewish state.Other reports suggested that the Biden administration was applying pressure on the Saudi leadership to recognise Israel and join the club of five Muslim nations - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, and Kosovo - that normalised ties a year earlier.Relations Unlikely?Ahmed Al Ibrahim, a Riyadh-based political analyst, confirmed that the Americans were holding talks with the Saudis but he doubted these would turn into concrete steps to bring the Kingdom and Israel closer together.One of the reasons for this, says the expert, is that the Saudi leadership does not feel comfortable with the current US administration and would not feel at ease with it mediating between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.Since January, when Biden took office, Riyadh has been getting constant indications that the nature of US-Saudi ties would change.Weapons supplies to the country approved by the Trump administrations were reviewed, Biden refused to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and Washington stressed its concern about alleged human rights violations in the country and allegations of MBS' involvement in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.The Palestinian IssueBut a strain in ties between Riyadh and Washington is far from being the only reason Saudi-Israel ties remain tepid, at best, and the Gulf source says another major factor blocking progress is the Palestinian issue.Al Ibrahim agrees that the Palestinian issue still presents a major challenge.It is difficult to guess what that "something" might be. It might be for Israel to freeze its ongoing settlement activity in the West Bank. It could be assurances about the safety of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount that has seen clashes between Jews and Arabs. And it could be major concessions to the Palestinians, the improvement of their living conditions, or guarantees that they will get an independent state.

