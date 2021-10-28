Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/why-saudi-israeli-relations-remain-tepid-despite-rumours-of-advanced-talks-to-normalise-ties-1090271094.html
Why Saudi-Israeli Relations Remain Tepid Despite Rumours of 'Advanced' Talks to Normalise Ties
Why Saudi-Israeli Relations Remain Tepid Despite Rumours of 'Advanced' Talks to Normalise Ties
Although reports suggest that the Biden administration is pushing Riyadh to follow in the footsteps of the UAE, Bahrain, and a number of other Muslim states, a... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T07:14+0000
2021-10-28T07:14+0000
saudi arabia
joe biden
us
middle east
israel
crown prince mohammed bin salman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103986/29/1039862994_0:239:2529:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_086fe8be48bda56508f110356a828441.jpg
Just several days ago, moods were high in Israel after one of the country's leading websites, Globes, released a report indicating that Saudi Arabia was holding advanced talks to normalise relations with the Jewish state.Other reports suggested that the Biden administration was applying pressure on the Saudi leadership to recognise Israel and join the club of five Muslim nations - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, and Kosovo - that normalised ties a year earlier.Relations Unlikely?Ahmed Al Ibrahim, a Riyadh-based political analyst, confirmed that the Americans were holding talks with the Saudis but he doubted these would turn into concrete steps to bring the Kingdom and Israel closer together.One of the reasons for this, says the expert, is that the Saudi leadership does not feel comfortable with the current US administration and would not feel at ease with it mediating between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.Since January, when Biden took office, Riyadh has been getting constant indications that the nature of US-Saudi ties would change.Weapons supplies to the country approved by the Trump administrations were reviewed, Biden refused to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and Washington stressed its concern about alleged human rights violations in the country and allegations of MBS' involvement in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.The Palestinian IssueBut a strain in ties between Riyadh and Washington is far from being the only reason Saudi-Israel ties remain tepid, at best, and the Gulf source says another major factor blocking progress is the Palestinian issue.Al Ibrahim agrees that the Palestinian issue still presents a major challenge.It is difficult to guess what that "something" might be. It might be for Israel to freeze its ongoing settlement activity in the West Bank. It could be assurances about the safety of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount that has seen clashes between Jews and Arabs. And it could be major concessions to the Palestinians, the improvement of their living conditions, or guarantees that they will get an independent state.
saudi arabia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103986/29/1039862994_0:2:2529:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_425c8def270d5f5e84c136d0ad46e83a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, joe biden, us, middle east, israel, crown prince mohammed bin salman

Why Saudi-Israeli Relations Remain Tepid Despite Rumours of 'Advanced' Talks to Normalise Ties

07:14 GMT 28.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRSaudi men unfurl a giant Saudi national flag during a ceremony to raise the highest flag in the country in the eastern city of Dammam on June 17, 2008
Saudi men unfurl a giant Saudi national flag during a ceremony to raise the highest flag in the country in the eastern city of Dammam on June 17, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STR
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
Although reports suggest that the Biden administration is pushing Riyadh to follow in the footsteps of the UAE, Bahrain, and a number of other Muslim states, a Saudi political analyst says a rapprochement with Tel Aviv is unlikely unless Israel makes painful concessions.
Just several days ago, moods were high in Israel after one of the country's leading websites, Globes, released a report indicating that Saudi Arabia was holding advanced talks to normalise relations with the Jewish state.
Other reports suggested that the Biden administration was applying pressure on the Saudi leadership to recognise Israel and join the club of five Muslim nations - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, and Kosovo - that normalised ties a year earlier.

Relations Unlikely?

Ahmed Al Ibrahim, a Riyadh-based political analyst, confirmed that the Americans were holding talks with the Saudis but he doubted these would turn into concrete steps to bring the Kingdom and Israel closer together.
One of the reasons for this, says the expert, is that the Saudi leadership does not feel comfortable with the current US administration and would not feel at ease with it mediating between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

"Of course, [the Americans] want to have a plan and they would like to revisit the normalisation efforts. But this administration doesn't resonate well with the Saudis because the Americans have been talking negatively more than positively towards the Saudis".

Since January, when Biden took office, Riyadh has been getting constant indications that the nature of US-Saudi ties would change.
Weapons supplies to the country approved by the Trump administrations were reviewed, Biden refused to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and Washington stressed its concern about alleged human rights violations in the country and allegations of MBS' involvement in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"The Americans told the Saudis that they wanted to pull out the rest of their advanced missile defence systems and Patriot batteries, despite the country constantly being attacked by the Houthi rebels in Yemen", said a source in the Gulf, who is close to the highest echelons of the Saudi government.

© REUTERS / Handout .Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019.
© REUTERS / Handout .

"Riyadh has asked for solutions and demanded that Washington present them with alternatives, especially given that the Americans threatened to apply sanctions if the Saudis dared to approach the Russians and purchase their defence systems".

The Palestinian Issue

But a strain in ties between Riyadh and Washington is far from being the only reason Saudi-Israel ties remain tepid, at best, and the Gulf source says another major factor blocking progress is the Palestinian issue.

"The Saudis want the two sides to reach a solution, but what they also say is that they will be willing to start the process with Israel if there is a mere promise that they are committed to resolving the conflict".

Al Ibrahim agrees that the Palestinian issue still presents a major challenge.

"Saudi Arabia houses two of the holiest Muslim sites. It is the leader of the Muslim world, and as such it will not be able to normalise ties with Israel without having something concrete in return".

It is difficult to guess what that "something" might be. It might be for Israel to freeze its ongoing settlement activity in the West Bank. It could be assurances about the safety of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount that has seen clashes between Jews and Arabs. And it could be major concessions to the Palestinians, the improvement of their living conditions, or guarantees that they will get an independent state.

"Israel will need to deliver, meet the demands and make concessions if it wants relations with the Saudis to work", says Al Ibrahim.

© AP Photo / Lefteris PitarakisA general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)
A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis

"If it does give in, it will not only normalise ties with the Saudis but with the entire Muslim world. It will attract major investments and will secure a better future not only for itself but also for other countries in this region. Painful concessions will be worth it", he summed up.

010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:14 GMTWhy Saudi-Israeli Relations Remain Tepid Despite Rumours of 'Advanced' Talks to Normalise Ties
07:00 GMTEx-Texas Oil Regulator Predicts US Gas Prices May Remain High for 'Couple of Years'
06:44 GMTOver 30 Cases of Violence Against Journalists Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban, Reports Say
06:20 GMT'75% of Conversations About Sex': Finnish Ministers Condemn Sexual Harassment Among First Responders
06:03 GMTSecond Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
06:02 GMTDanish PM Faces Impeachment for Deleting Her Messages Related to Slaughter of 15 Mln Mink
05:37 GMTBritons Hit the Streets to Protest Against 'Spiking Epidemic' in UK Nightclubs - Photos
04:15 GMTFrance Vows to 'Speak Language of Strength' With UK as Fishing Rights Row Escalates
03:55 GMTNASA Solves Problem of Urine Leaks in Toilet Aboard Inspiration4 Spacecraft
03:42 GMTNot a Unicorn! Take a Look at NASA's Newly Released Photo of Nebula That Resembles Godzilla
03:18 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases
03:04 GMTAin't Afraid of No Ghosts: Americans Willing to Live in 'Haunted' Houses For Discount, Survey Shows
02:29 GMTTexas AG Paxton Files Amicus Brief for Facebook's 'Vague and Inaccurate' Interpretation of Law
02:19 GMTDemocratic Governor Whitmer Faces Backlash For Once Again Violating COVID-19 Policies
01:53 GMTHackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
01:07 GMTChina Seeks Upgrade of ASEAN Relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at November Summit
00:50 GMT‘Don’t Mess With Your Grandmother’: Prince William Recalls Dispute With The Queen Over Wedding Look
00:19 GMTShiba Strong! Netizens Demand Robinhood to Declare Soaring Shiba Inu Coin Cryptocurrency
00:14 GMTBiden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
YesterdayASEAN Urged to Recognize Myanmar’s Ousted National Unity Government After Snubbing Junta Chief