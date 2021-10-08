Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/over-70-palestinians-hurt-in-clashes-with-israeli-troops-red-crescent-says-1089778968.html
Over 70 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Troops, Red Crescent Says
Over 70 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Troops, Red Crescent Says
GAZA (Sputnik) - Seventy-four Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T21:06+0000
2021-10-08T21:06+0000
west bank
israel
clashes
palestinians
israeli settlements
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089778940_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c66145ec4644b1cb60326a5ea2dc7b56.jpg
Fighting erupted south of the city of Nablus where a Jewish settlement is being built in violation of international laws. The United Nations considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal.The Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that hundreds of Palestinians set tires on fire and hurled rocks at the personnel guarding the construction site. The army used crowd-control techniques to break up the demonstration.
west bank
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089778940_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_810f3d8e51e5c899c2d587d3cf6181a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
west bank, israel, clashes, palestinians, israeli settlements

Over 70 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Troops, Red Crescent Says

21:06 GMT 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMAD TOROKMANA Palestinian uses a sling as demonstrators clash with Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 8, 2021.
A Palestinian uses a sling as demonstrators clash with Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMAD TOROKMAN
Subscribe
GAZA (Sputnik) - Seventy-four Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.
Fighting erupted south of the city of Nablus where a Jewish settlement is being built in violation of international laws. The United Nations considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal.
The Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that hundreds of Palestinians set tires on fire and hurled rocks at the personnel guarding the construction site. The army used crowd-control techniques to break up the demonstration.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:20 GMTMussolini's Granddaughter Gets Majority of Votes in Rome's Elections, Causes Uproar
21:06 GMTOver 70 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Troops, Red Crescent Says
20:26 GMTVirginia Republicans Seize on Parental Rights in Weeks of Final Race
20:12 GMTHere We Go Again: Facebook Says Aware of Second Outage in a Week, Working to Restore Service
20:03 GMTHouthi Drone Attack at King Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, 5 Civilians Injured - Reports
19:14 GMT‘Shot Ourselves in the Foot’: Graham Says GOP ‘Blinked’ on Debt Ceiling Opposition Pledge
19:14 GMTSyrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report
19:03 GMTWestern Europe May Not Weather the Winter Without Russian Gas
18:58 GMTUS Beefs Up Illegal Syria Presence With More Arms, Supplies as Biden Renews Executive Order
18:51 GMT'Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm From Pennsylvania': Biden Delivers Fresh Round of Gaffes
18:47 GMTWhat Does USS Connecticut's Mysterious Collision Say About Pentagon's Strategy in South China Sea?
18:34 GMTGlobal Corporate Tax Rate Deal Agreed On by Over a Hundred Countries
18:08 GMTRussian Admiral Guesses What It Was US Sub in South China Sea May Have Collided With
17:37 GMTUS Senator Spotted Covering His Face With Hands During Chuck Schumer's Speech
17:08 GMTBuild Back Bankrupt? Dems Wrangle Over $3.5 Trln Spending Bill Despite Debt Limit Close Call
16:29 GMTMoscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' Tool
16:26 GMTCruise Ship Drugs Case: Indian Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan and Friends
16:06 GMT'Why Are You Silent': Congress Parliamentarian Questions PM Modi Over 'Horror' in Uttar Pradesh
15:55 GMTIndia's Top Court Raps BJP-led Uttar Pradesh Govt for Delayed Action Over Lakhimpur Violence
15:41 GMTAustralian Ex-PM Warns China Could ‘Lash Out Disastrously Soon’ Amid Soaring Taiwan Tensions