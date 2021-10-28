https://sputniknews.com/20211028/capitol-riots-why-dems-effort-to-expel-maga-lawmakers-from-congress-wont-succeed-at-this-point-1090284291.html

Capitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point

Democratic lawmakers are calling for the expulsion of their Republican peers who were allegedly involved in discussions surrounding pro-Trump protests prior to

As the Democrat-dominated House Select Committee on the 6 January protests is pushing ahead with its probe into the Capitol breach, some of the planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, DC have come forward to speak with the congressional investigators. Two of those people also spoke to Rolling Stone, claiming that multiple GOP members of Congress had been involved "in planning both Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the 6 January events that turned violent", according to the media outlet.Among those Republicans who participated in the aforementioned conversations or had top staffers join in anonymous "rally planners" named Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). The sources went even as far as to claim that Representative Biggs had hinted at the prospect of “a blanket pardon” to the planners of the protests.Rolling Stone's report, released on Sunday, prompted a wave of criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who called for expelling GOP members of Congress listed in the piece, though the latter have denied involvement. “Any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation’s Capitol must be expelled”, tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). For her part, Rep. Cori Bush earlier introduced a resolution urging the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether "actions taken by Members of the 117th Congress seeking to overturn the 2020 Presidential election violated their oath of office".During the 2020 George Floyd riots, some prominent Democrats were spotted encouraging the crowd. Speaking to journalists at the NAACP’s national convention in September 2020, then-Democratic Senator Kamala Harris praised the "brilliance" and "impact" of the BLM protests, insisting that they were "necessary", according to The New York Post. The protests, which were triggered by the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody, were accompanied by looting, rioting, arson and destruction of federal property.Moreover, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on 14 February 2021 warned the Dems that if the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives, it may take steps to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris for her tweet supporting a bail fund for Black Lives Matter protesters over the preceding summer.The Democratic Party's attempt to expel GOP lawmakers from the US Congress is aimed at distracting the public attention from the real issues of skyrocketing prices, supply chain disruption, inflation, and all the other failures of Biden and the Democrats, according to Haven. The latest Gallup survey shows Joe Biden's approval at just 42%, the lowest of his term to date.The Dems effort to expel Republican lawmakers is completely unprecedented in American history, according to Pamela Geller, an American political activist, blogger, and editor-in-chief of the Geller Report.According to Geller, it is unlikely that the Dems' efforts will succeed at this point, because no one has even been charged with insurrection in connection with the 6 January Capitol incidents.The Insider on 20 October updated a searchable database of all 684 people charged by the Department of Justice in the Capitol protests, with none of them being charged with "insurrection". In addition, The New York Times recently exposed a greater role of the FBI in the events than had previously been considered. According to the NYT, alleged FBI informants witnessing the breach insisted that the storming of the Capitol building was spontaneous and by no means a pre-planned action.

