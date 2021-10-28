https://sputniknews.com/20211028/capitol-riots-why-dems-effort-to-expel-maga-lawmakers-from-congress-wont-succeed-at-this-point-1090284291.html
Capitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
Capitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
Democratic lawmakers are calling for the expulsion of their Republican peers who were allegedly involved in discussions surrounding pro-Trump protests prior to... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T16:08+0000
2021-10-28T16:08+0000
2021-10-28T16:08+0000
donald trump
world
us
opinion
us congress
republicans
democrats
riots
black lives matter
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081725002_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef34705b02dbac34292c93881a09783c.jpg
As the Democrat-dominated House Select Committee on the 6 January protests is pushing ahead with its probe into the Capitol breach, some of the planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, DC have come forward to speak with the congressional investigators. Two of those people also spoke to Rolling Stone, claiming that multiple GOP members of Congress had been involved "in planning both Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the 6 January events that turned violent", according to the media outlet.Among those Republicans who participated in the aforementioned conversations or had top staffers join in anonymous "rally planners" named Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). The sources went even as far as to claim that Representative Biggs had hinted at the prospect of “a blanket pardon” to the planners of the protests.Rolling Stone's report, released on Sunday, prompted a wave of criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who called for expelling GOP members of Congress listed in the piece, though the latter have denied involvement. “Any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation’s Capitol must be expelled”, tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). For her part, Rep. Cori Bush earlier introduced a resolution urging the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether "actions taken by Members of the 117th Congress seeking to overturn the 2020 Presidential election violated their oath of office".During the 2020 George Floyd riots, some prominent Democrats were spotted encouraging the crowd. Speaking to journalists at the NAACP’s national convention in September 2020, then-Democratic Senator Kamala Harris praised the "brilliance" and "impact" of the BLM protests, insisting that they were "necessary", according to The New York Post. The protests, which were triggered by the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody, were accompanied by looting, rioting, arson and destruction of federal property.Moreover, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on 14 February 2021 warned the Dems that if the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives, it may take steps to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris for her tweet supporting a bail fund for Black Lives Matter protesters over the preceding summer.The Democratic Party's attempt to expel GOP lawmakers from the US Congress is aimed at distracting the public attention from the real issues of skyrocketing prices, supply chain disruption, inflation, and all the other failures of Biden and the Democrats, according to Haven. The latest Gallup survey shows Joe Biden's approval at just 42%, the lowest of his term to date.The Dems effort to expel Republican lawmakers is completely unprecedented in American history, according to Pamela Geller, an American political activist, blogger, and editor-in-chief of the Geller Report.According to Geller, it is unlikely that the Dems' efforts will succeed at this point, because no one has even been charged with insurrection in connection with the 6 January Capitol incidents.The Insider on 20 October updated a searchable database of all 684 people charged by the Department of Justice in the Capitol protests, with none of them being charged with "insurrection". In addition, The New York Times recently exposed a greater role of the FBI in the events than had previously been considered. According to the NYT, alleged FBI informants witnessing the breach insisted that the storming of the Capitol building was spontaneous and by no means a pre-planned action.
https://sputniknews.com/20210722/unequal-justice-non-violent-capitol-protester-jailed-while-blm--antifa-rioters-let-off-the-hook-1083438578.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/glaring-anomalies-why-6-january-insurrection-case-peddled-by-dems-doesnt-hold-water-1089832641.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081725002_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6910aeb4af66b51b53e3dbd905ba2d48.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, world, us, opinion, us congress, republicans, democrats, riots, black lives matter, fbi
Capitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
Democratic lawmakers are calling for the expulsion of their Republican peers who were allegedly involved in discussions surrounding pro-Trump protests prior to the 6 January incident. US conservative activists Lisa Haven and Pamela Geller have explained what's behind the latest attack on the GOP.
As the Democrat-dominated House Select Committee on the 6 January protests is pushing ahead with its probe into the Capitol breach, some of the planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, DC have come forward to speak with the congressional investigators. Two of those people also spoke to Rolling Stone, claiming that multiple GOP members of Congress had been involved "in planning both Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the 6 January events that turned violent", according to the media outlet.
Among those Republicans who participated in the aforementioned conversations or had top staffers join in anonymous "rally planners" named Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). The sources went even as far as to claim that Representative Biggs had hinted at the prospect of “a blanket pardon” to the planners of the protests.
Rolling Stone's report, released on Sunday, prompted a wave of criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who called for expelling GOP members of Congress listed in the piece, though the latter have denied involvement.
“Any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation’s Capitol must be expelled”, tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). For her part, Rep. Cori Bush earlier introduced a resolution urging the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether "actions taken by Members of the 117th Congress seeking to overturn the 2020 Presidential election violated their oath of office".
"To be discussing the expulsion of GOP lawmakers due to their activity surrounding the January 6th is yet another Biden and Democrat distraction to cover for a failing administration", says Lisa Haven, co-founder of the media outlet Restricted Republic. "The key to this entire effort lies in the words 'act of terrorism'. With Antifa, Black Lives Matter and even the Democrats doing the exact same activity, how can one be deemed 'terrorist activity' and one not?"
During the 2020 George Floyd riots, some prominent Democrats were spotted encouraging the crowd. Speaking to journalists at the NAACP’s national convention in September 2020, then-Democratic Senator Kamala Harris praised
the "brilliance" and "impact" of the BLM protests, insisting that they were "necessary", according to The New York Post. The protests, which were triggered by the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody, were accompanied by looting, rioting, arson and destruction of federal property.
Moreover, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on 14 February 2021 warned the Dems that if the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives, it may take steps to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris for her tweet supporting a bail fund for Black Lives Matter protesters over the preceding summer.
The Democratic Party's attempt to expel GOP lawmakers from the US Congress is aimed at distracting the public attention from the real issues of skyrocketing prices, supply chain disruption, inflation, and all the other failures of Biden and the Democrats, according to Haven. The latest Gallup survey shows Joe Biden's approval at just 42%, the lowest of his term to date.
"[The Democrats] have created an artificial enemy, the GOP, that did nothing illegal", the US journalist says. "In America we preserve and protect the right to peacefully protest. No GOP lawmaker called for harm or activity that rises to the level of 'terrorism'. Hence, this absolutely unprecedented effort will not succeed and is unjustified and unwarranted".
The Dems effort to expel Republican lawmakers is completely unprecedented in American history, according to Pamela Geller, an American political activist, blogger, and editor-in-chief of the Geller Report.
"The American government has always been based on mutual respect between the parties, featuring the lawful transfer of power to a loyal opposition", Geller says. "The Democrats, in their increasing taste for authoritarianism, have abandoned that".
According to Geller, it is unlikely that the Dems' efforts will succeed at this point, because no one has even been charged with insurrection in connection with the 6 January Capitol incidents.
The Insider on 20 October updated
a searchable database of all 684 people charged by the Department of Justice in the Capitol protests, with none of them being charged with "insurrection".
In addition, The New York Times recently exposed a greater role of the FBI in the events
than had previously been considered. According to the NYT, alleged FBI informants witnessing the breach
insisted that the storming of the Capitol building was spontaneous and by no means a pre-planned action.
"These are patently un-democratic moves by the Democrats to demonise, marginalise, and silence their opponents, so that only their point of view is allowed to be enunciated in the public square", Geller concludes.