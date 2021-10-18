Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/january-6-could-be-washingtons-part-of-fbis-multi-state-operation-cold-snap-argues-us-observer-1090012824.html
January 6 Could Be Washington's Part of FBI’s Multi-State Operation Cold Snap, Argues US Observer
January 6 Could Be Washington's Part of FBI’s Multi-State Operation Cold Snap, Argues US Observer
FBI’s involvement in 6 January riots could be bigger than the mainstream media have recently acknowledged, according to US political commentator Julie Kelly... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T15:13+0000
2021-10-18T15:13+0000
joe biden
donald trump
world
us
opinion
surveillance
michigan
capitol hill
trap
riots
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083099113_0:237:2797:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_22faebea76a8a6fecf7d309dbf5008c7.jpg
The US Department of Justice announced on 8 October 2020 that six men had been arrested and charged federally with conspiring to kidnap the Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The DoJ's press release said that "through confidential sources, undercover agents, and clandestine recordings, law enforcement learned particular individuals were planning to kidnap the Governor and acting in furtherance of that plan".However, on 12 July 2021, BuzzFeed revealed that the FBI allegedly used at least 12 informants in the Whitmer kidnapping case, who not only kept the agency in the loop, but were allegedly used by the FBI to "induce or persuade" the defendants to go along with the violent scheme. The agency's operation was called Cold Snap.According to BuzzFeed, the FBI assets "had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception".One of those infiltrators, Stephen Robeson, 57, helped organise a series of meetings around the country "enthusiastically pushing people he knew to attend" and even "paid for some hotel rooms and food as an incentive to get people to come". At these meetings many of the alleged plotters first met one another.Another informant, an Iraq War veteran, known as “Big Dan”, rose to the second-in-command of the group, encouraged members to work with other potential suspects and paid for their transportation to meetings. He allegedly urged the supposed mastermind of the Whitmer kidnapping plot to carry his plan out, and then laid the trap that eventually led to the arrest. The defendants in the kidnapping case later accused the FBI of "entrapment", saying the infiltrators encouraged the group and even led military-style trainings for the plot.She noted that the blame for the plot was pinned on then-President Donald Trump. "There is a through line from President Trump’s dog whistles and tolerance of hate, vengeance, and lawlessness to plots such as this one", then-presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed on 8 October 2020.Citing a testimony by one of the lead FBI special agents in the Whitmer case, the political commentator highlighted that there had been other FBI "domestic terrorism" investigations in Baltimore and Milwaukee and Cincinnati and Indiana involving other militia members.According to Kelly, "Big Dan" was also ordered by the FBI to convince a man in Virginia to participate in a plan against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. "Just like in the Whitmer plot, 'Big Dan' advised his target how to build an explosive device and urged him to attend a training camp in Wisconsin", she noted.The AG senior contributor insists that "it’s hard to imagine Operation Cold Snap ended with the arrest of Whitmer’s would-be abductors". According to her, the 6 January riot, attended by several groups of right-wing militia, could have been a continuation of the same FBI op, this time in Washington, DC.She suggested that it was hardly a coincidence that FBI chief Christopher Wray promoted Steven M. D’Antuono, special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office, Michigan, to head of the DC FBI Field office on 13 October 2020 – just five days after the arrest of kidnap plotters and ahead of the November 2020 elections. Apparently, D’Antuono was seen as a man for the job, according to the political commentator.Citing a New York Times' article unveiling FBI infiltrators' role in 6 January riots, Kelly presumed that the NYT report could only be seen as the start of a slow drip of information about the extent" of the agency's role in the Capitol breach.
https://sputniknews.com/20210706/domestic-terrorists-or-political-prisoners-fbi-on-911-style-hunting-spree-for-january-sixers-1083321129.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210623/what-if-capitol-riots--qanon-were-fbis-handiwork-to-entrap-trump-supporters-journo-wonders-1083218684.html
michigan
capitol hill
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083099113_34:0:2763:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9dd2c3c3e5e1a64b8fb3dcb7b7fbc2ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, world, us, opinion, surveillance, michigan, capitol hill, trap, riots, us capitol, informants, fbi, fbi agents, gretchen whitmer, us election 2020

January 6 Could Be Washington's Part of FBI’s Multi-State Operation Cold Snap, Argues US Observer

15:13 GMT 18.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGANThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference announcing the FBI's 499th and 500th additions to the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list on June 17, 2013 at the Newseum in Washington, DC.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference announcing the FBI's 499th and 500th additions to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on June 17, 2013 at the Newseum in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
FBI’s involvement in 6 January riots could be bigger than the mainstream media have recently acknowledged, according to US political commentator Julie Kelly. She wonders whether the DC incident was part of the agency's Operation Cold Snap against Whitmer kidnapping case plotters, unveiled by BuzzFeed in July 2021.
The US Department of Justice announced on 8 October 2020 that six men had been arrested and charged federally with conspiring to kidnap the Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The DoJ's press release said that "through confidential sources, undercover agents, and clandestine recordings, law enforcement learned particular individuals were planning to kidnap the Governor and acting in furtherance of that plan".
However, on 12 July 2021, BuzzFeed revealed that the FBI allegedly used at least 12 informants in the Whitmer kidnapping case, who not only kept the agency in the loop, but were allegedly used by the FBI to "induce or persuade" the defendants to go along with the violent scheme. The agency's operation was called Cold Snap.
According to BuzzFeed, the FBI assets "had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception".
One of those infiltrators, Stephen Robeson, 57, helped organise a series of meetings around the country "enthusiastically pushing people he knew to attend" and even "paid for some hotel rooms and food as an incentive to get people to come". At these meetings many of the alleged plotters first met one another.
Another informant, an Iraq War veteran, known as “Big Dan”, rose to the second-in-command of the group, encouraged members to work with other potential suspects and paid for their transportation to meetings. He allegedly urged the supposed mastermind of the Whitmer kidnapping plot to carry his plan out, and then laid the trap that eventually led to the arrest.
The defendants in the kidnapping case later accused the FBI of "entrapment", saying the infiltrators encouraged the group and even led military-style trainings for the plot.

All these meetings and training were captured on film by FBI agents "to produce major headlines as early voting was underway in the crucial swing state of Michigan", argued Julie Kelly in her op-ed for American Greatness (AG).

She noted that the blame for the plot was pinned on then-President Donald Trump. "There is a through line from President Trump’s dog whistles and tolerance of hate, vengeance, and lawlessness to plots such as this one", then-presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed on 8 October 2020.
Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2021
'Domestic Terrorists' or 'Political Prisoners'? FBI on 9/11-Style Hunting Spree for January Sixers
6 July, 19:33 GMT

"It also appears that the Whitmer operation was only part of the FBI’s overall plan to infiltrate and perhaps direct the conduct of unsuspecting 'militia' men in 2020", Kelly continued, stressing that the agency's operation was not limited to Michigan but was a "multi-state" probe.

Citing a testimony by one of the lead FBI special agents in the Whitmer case, the political commentator highlighted that there had been other FBI "domestic terrorism" investigations in Baltimore and Milwaukee and Cincinnati and Indiana involving other militia members.
According to Kelly, "Big Dan" was also ordered by the FBI to convince a man in Virginia to participate in a plan against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. "Just like in the Whitmer plot, 'Big Dan' advised his target how to build an explosive device and urged him to attend a training camp in Wisconsin", she noted.
Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2021
What if Capitol Riots & QAnon Were FBI's Handiwork to Entrap Trump Supporters, Journo Wonders
23 June, 11:00 GMT
The AG senior contributor insists that "it’s hard to imagine Operation Cold Snap ended with the arrest of Whitmer’s would-be abductors". According to her, the 6 January riot, attended by several groups of right-wing militia, could have been a continuation of the same FBI op, this time in Washington, DC.
She suggested that it was hardly a coincidence that FBI chief Christopher Wray promoted Steven M. D’Antuono, special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office, Michigan, to head of the DC FBI Field office on 13 October 2020 – just five days after the arrest of kidnap plotters and ahead of the November 2020 elections. Apparently, D’Antuono was seen as a man for the job, according to the political commentator.
Citing a New York Times' article unveiling FBI infiltrators' role in 6 January riots, Kelly presumed that the NYT report could only be seen as the start of a slow drip of information about the extent" of the agency's role in the Capitol breach.
"It’s only a matter of time before we learn how many “Big Dans” or Stephen Robesons were part of January 6," Kelly believes.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:19 GMTAllies of Former French President Sarkozy Stand Trial for Alleged Polling Fraud
15:17 GMTUK Ex-Minister Says EU Trying to Break Up UK as ‘Price of Brexit’
15:13 GMTJanuary 6 Could Be Washington's Part of FBI’s Multi-State Operation Cold Snap, Argues US Observer
15:05 GMTPrivate Security for MPs Mulled by Westminster, as PM Paid Tribute to Murdered Sir David Amess
14:12 GMT‘We’re Scared’: Migrants Leave Jammu & Kashmir as Militants Target Civilians, Death Toll Rises to 11
14:11 GMTIndia: Mother Donates Part of a Bone to Help Her Osteomyelitis-Infected Daughter Walk Again
14:01 GMTSuper-Efficient? Facebook's AI Technology to Scrap Hate Speech Doesn't Work, Report Says
13:55 GMTSon Of Jamaican Immigrants, Colin Powell Would Go On To Make Bogus Case For US War In Iraq Over WMDs
13:51 GMTEx-Spy Steele Still Believes Trump Colluded With Russia, Even After US Discredited His Dossier
13:49 GMTRaab Slams Hate Speech Against Members of Parliament After Lawmaker Stabbed to Death
13:38 GMTCheers for The Treasury: UK Chancellor Sunak Plans to Scrap Taxes on UK Sparkling Wines and Beer
13:36 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson and MPs Pay Tribute to Sir David Amess
13:34 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
13:12 GMTFans Mock Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli for His 'Meaningful Diwali' Campaign
13:12 GMT'Blatant Extortionism': India's Opposition Parties Slam BJP Gov't Over High Fuel Prices
12:26 GMTUS Reportedly Wants UK to Do More to Repair Relations With France Amid AUKUS Deal Spat
12:19 GMT2021 Stenin Contest Grand Prix Shared by Reporters From Russia and Turkey
12:17 GMT'Stop Trains': Indian Farmers Protest for Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
12:02 GMTColin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
11:39 GMTRussia Suspends Its Permanent Rep to NATO, Alliance's Information Office in Moscow