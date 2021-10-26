https://sputniknews.com/20211026/ex-pennsylvania-sec-of-state-selectively-informed-counties-of-private-2020-election-grants---report-1090224360.html

Ex-Pennsylvania Sec of State Selectively Informed Counties of Private 2020 Election Grants - Report

Ex-Pennsylvania Sec of State Selectively Informed Counties of Private 2020 Election Grants - Report

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania conducted several audits of its 2020 presidential election results, having confirmed that Joe Biden won the state by more than... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T14:46+0000

2021-10-26T14:46+0000

2021-10-26T14:51+0000

mark zuckerberg

pennsylvania

us

facebook

emails

governor

grants

us election 2020

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/01/1083500080_0:146:2731:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_1cfc4429f72068b811af8c6b9e39e89d.jpg

Former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the Office of the Pennsylvania Governor were in the know about private 2020 election grants, inviting Democratic-tilting counties to apply at a time when other counties did not know about these funds, new emails have revealed.The documents were released by the news website Broad + Liberty and include Boockvar's email to Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia on 15 August 2020.At the time, Jessica Walls-Lavelle served as a staffer in the Pennsylvania Governor's Office and acted as a liaison to the State Department.In an email to Josh Maxwell, the vice-chair of the Chester County Board of Commissioners, Walls-Lavelle noted that the Chicago-based Centre for Tech in Civic (CTCL) "is providing a grant opportunity for counties to apply for funding to assist with election implementation".Broad + Liberty reported that CTCL had sent more grants per registered voter to Democratic counties than Republican ones in Pennsylvania, in what was followed by a $250 million donation from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the centre in early September 2020.The survey indicated that counties such as Mifflin and Mercer were provided with 66 cents and 73 cents per voter, respectively, while blue counties like Philadelphia and Centre received $8.87 and $7.70 per voter.Broad + Liberty CEO Terry Tracy has, meanwhile, written an article in the US online magazine The Federalist, titled "How 'Zuckbucks' Gave Pennsylvania Democrats Special Advantages in the 2020 Election".Tracy insisted that Americans deserve "to have confidence that elections are being conducted fairly", adding that private election grants "only reinforce the perception of systemic fraud and fan the flames of partisan division".The remarks came as The Federalist claimed in the report that ahead of the 2020 election, Zuckerberg pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into non-partisan non-profit organisations, which manipulated funding so that it could add to the Democratic vote.According to the report, the private funds targeted key battleground states to increase then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's vote margin against his Republican rival Donald Trump.In late 2020, Trump repeatedly refused to concede to Democrat Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, continuing to claim "massive election fraud" there despite all his previous lawsuits filed in other battleground states having failed.Trump also said that his team has evidence of the supposed fraud, but he needs a judge "to listen to it properly" without political bias. At the end of the day, a raft of audits confirmed that Biden won Pennsylvania by over 80,000 votes.

https://sputniknews.com/20201122/trump-campaign-files-notice-of-appeal-over-pennsylvania-mail-ballots-decision-by-federal-judge-1081244546.html

https://sputniknews.com/20201128/trump-says-fraud-big-part-of-pennsylvania-election-case-team-will-appeal-1081306903.html

Dang! Walks like a rigged election, talks like a rigged election, guess what, it WAS A RIGGED ELECTION, obvious to all critical thinkers! 0

1

pennsylvania

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

mark zuckerberg, pennsylvania, us, facebook, emails, governor, grants, us election 2020