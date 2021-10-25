https://sputniknews.com/20211025/man-united-fans-accuse-paul-pogba-of-sabotaging-manager-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-1090194711.html

Man United Fans Accuse Paul Pogba of Sabotaging Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United Fans Accuse Paul Pogba of Sabotaging Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The French midfielder has often come under criticism from Red Devils supporters, who feel that his inconsistent performance indicates a lack of dedication to... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-25T15:31+0000

2021-10-25T15:31+0000

2021-10-25T15:31+0000

manchester united

sport

liverpool

premier league

football

paul pogba

ole gunnar solskjær

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089736785_0:23:1217:707_1920x0_80_0_0_2b12db43756a805272fb65b0356baaf5.jpg

Supporters of Manchester United have accused the club’s midfielder Paul Pogba of sabotaging manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the latest game against Liverpool on Sunday when the Red Devils suffered the humiliation of a 5-0 loss at the hands of their biggest rivals. Pogba was certainly little help as he received a red card for his nasty tackle against Naby Keita in the second half of the game 15 minutes after appearing on the pitch.Many United fans have drawn attention to the fact that the midfielder smiled as he was walking towards the tunnel - a move, many suggested, that was designed to get the club’s manager sacked.Many netizens even suggested he did the tackle on purpose……and others described the move as disrespectful and said the Red Devils’ manager should have got rid of him last season.But Solskjaer's large body of critics supported the Frenchman’s action.The development comes as pressure mounts on the Norwegian manager after the club’s devastating loss to Liverpool with many sports pundits suggesting that Solskjaher, who hasn’t won a trophy with Man United since he was appointed manager in 2018, should tender his resignation. Reports say that Pogba and Solskajer had several arguments over the past three years, which allegedly made the midfielder want to leave the club. Last year his agent Mino Raiola said Pogba was “unhappy” at Old Trafford and that it would be best both for United and the athlete if the two were to part company.Solskjaer has dismissed reports that the Frenchman is trying to force his way out of the club and said Pogba is dedicated to United.This season the Frenchman made comment, which many considered was a veiled attack against the manager. After a 4-2 loss to Leicester, Pogba suggested that there needs to be a change in the club’s tactics as he weighed in on the club’s failure to deal with defence issues.Ole Gunnar Solskajer has admitted his responsibility for the club’s latest loss. However, the Norwegian indicated that he won’t give up. Local media write that his future at Old Trafford will depend on how the team perform in the two forthcoming games in the Premier League – against Tottenham Hotspur and bitter rivals Manchester City.The Red Devils are now eighth and lag eight points behind leaders of the table Chelsea.

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

manchester united, sport, liverpool, premier league, football, paul pogba, ole gunnar solskjær