manchester united, sport, liverpool, premier league, football, paul pogba, ole gunnar solskjær

Man United Fans Accuse Paul Pogba of Sabotaging Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

15:31 GMT 25.10.2021
The French midfielder has often come under criticism from Red Devils supporters, who feel that his inconsistent performance indicates a lack of dedication to the club. Some fans have gone so far as to suggest that the 28-year-old's mediocre performance is a deliberate ploy to ensure he is sold to another club.
Supporters of Manchester United have accused the club’s midfielder Paul Pogba of sabotaging manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the latest game against Liverpool on Sunday when the Red Devils suffered the humiliation of a 5-0 loss at the hands of their biggest rivals. Pogba was certainly little help as he received a red card for his nasty tackle against Naby Keita in the second half of the game 15 minutes after appearing on the pitch.

Many United fans have drawn attention to the fact that the midfielder smiled as he was walking towards the tunnel - a move, many suggested, that was designed to get the club’s manager sacked.
Many netizens even suggested he did the tackle on purpose…

…and others described the move as disrespectful and said the Red Devils’ manager should have got rid of him last season.

But Solskjaer's large body of critics supported the Frenchman’s action.
The development comes as pressure mounts on the Norwegian manager after the club’s devastating loss to Liverpool with many sports pundits suggesting that Solskjaher, who hasn’t won a trophy with Man United since he was appointed manager in 2018, should tender his resignation.
Reports say that Pogba and Solskajer had several arguments over the past three years, which allegedly made the midfielder want to leave the club. Last year his agent Mino Raiola said Pogba was “unhappy” at Old Trafford and that it would be best both for United and the athlete if the two were to part company.

Solskjaer has dismissed reports that the Frenchman is trying to force his way out of the club and said Pogba is dedicated to United.
This season the Frenchman made comment, which many considered was a veiled attack against the manager. After a 4-2 loss to Leicester, Pogba suggested that there needs to be a change in the club’s tactics as he weighed in on the club’s failure to deal with defence issues.

"We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals. The players need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change", he said.


Ole Gunnar Solskajer has admitted his responsibility for the club’s latest loss. However, the Norwegian indicated that he won’t give up. Local media write that his future at Old Trafford will depend on how the team perform in the two forthcoming games in the Premier League – against Tottenham Hotspur and bitter rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils are now eighth and lag eight points behind leaders of the table Chelsea.
