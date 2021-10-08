Registration was successful!
Confusion Sets In Over Paul Pogba's Manchester United Future as French Star Hints at Juventus Return
French forward Paul Pogba has shown great form for Man United during the current season. Although he has yet to score a goal for the English club, his seven... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
French forward Paul Pogba has shown great form for Man United during the current season. Although he has yet to score a goal for the English club, his seven assists in nine games so far have had a positive effect on their impressive showing. Despite all good work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, Pogba could be on his way out of Old Trafford.
World Cup winner Paul Pogba has hinted about his potential switch to Serie A giants Juventus due to prevailing uncertainty over his new contract with Manchester United.

On Thursday, after France beat Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling Nations League semifinal, the 28-year-old revealed that he was in constant touch with his former Juventus teammates, igniting speculation about his future in England.

Before arriving at Old Trafford, Pogba became one of the best midfielders in Europe, while plying his trade in Turin from 2012-2016.

"I always talk with my former teammates at Juventus, [Juan] Cuadrado, [Paulo] Dybala… Now I'm a Man United player, I still have a year on my contract, then we will see," Pogba said after France's victory over Belgium. "I want to finish the season well there, then we'll see."

When a reporter asked him if he'd enjoyed his time in Turin, Pogba replied: "Yes, of course!"

However, Pogba's comments are in line with his agent Mino Raiola's remarks. Raiola, a towering figure in the football transfer market, had talked about Pogba's return to Juventus in September.

"Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we'll talk with Manchester and we’ll see what happens," Raiola told the Italian press last month. "Turin is still in his heart. There's a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, but it also depends on Juventus".

Pogba's latest stand about his future is kind of a surprise, considering French media outlet L'Equipe had nearly confirmed that he was no longer interested in leaving the 13-time Premier League champions, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo landed in Manchester.

The same publication had reported that Pogba was all set to extend his United contract, despite the fact that Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were all trying to woo him.

His present deal with United ends in 2022.
