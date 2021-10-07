https://sputniknews.com/20211007/paul-pogba-to-snub-real-madrid-psg-and-juventus-as-french-star-gets-set-to-renew-man-utd-contract-1089735105.html

Paul Pogba To Snub Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus as French Star Gets Set to Renew Man Utd Contract

Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United in 2016, had a turbulent relationship with the club's former manager Jose Mourinho after arguing with him in training... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

Paul Pogba is all set to extend his Manchester United contract despite the fact that Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all trying to woo him, French media outlet L'Equipe has reported.According to reports from France, Pogba has informed people close to him that he no longer wants to leave Old Trafford. His present deal with United ends in 2022 and he's now itching to sign a long-term contract with them.The return of five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, to the club has played a great part in swaying the 28-year-old's opinion. Pogba believes that the signing of not only the Portuguese superstar but also Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, has made the side really strong and they are now genuine contenders for the Premier League and Champions League titles.The French press has also emphasised the fact that Pogba has started the 2021-22 campaign with a bang. Although he has yet to score a goal for the English giants, his seven assists in nine games in the season so far have had a positive effect on United's impressive showing.Moreover, unlike other players who remain in one position, Pogba has been flexible about what position he plays - although he is mainly a central midfielder, he has also featured on the left wing in the Man Utd eleven.Pogba was the one who gave the Red Devils the early momentum in the Premier League when he helped them to win their season opener against Leeds United by setting up four of their five goals.The French star will next be seen in United colours on 16 October, when they take on Leicester City in a Premier League game.

