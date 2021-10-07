Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/paul-pogba-to-snub-real-madrid-psg-and-juventus-as-french-star-gets-set-to-renew-man-utd-contract-1089735105.html
Paul Pogba To Snub Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus as French Star Gets Set to Renew Man Utd Contract
Paul Pogba To Snub Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus as French Star Gets Set to Renew Man Utd Contract
Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United in 2016, had a turbulent relationship with the club's former manager Jose Mourinho after arguing with him in training... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T12:44+0000
2021-10-07T12:44+0000
football
football
sport
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
sputnik
premier league
contract
deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089736785_0:23:1217:707_1920x0_80_0_0_2b12db43756a805272fb65b0356baaf5.jpg
Paul Pogba is all set to extend his Manchester United contract despite the fact that Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all trying to woo him, French media outlet L'Equipe has reported.According to reports from France, Pogba has informed people close to him that he no longer wants to leave Old Trafford. His present deal with United ends in 2022 and he's now itching to sign a long-term contract with them.The return of five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, to the club has played a great part in swaying the 28-year-old's opinion. Pogba believes that the signing of not only the Portuguese superstar but also Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, has made the side really strong and they are now genuine contenders for the Premier League and Champions League titles.The French press has also emphasised the fact that Pogba has started the 2021-22 campaign with a bang. Although he has yet to score a goal for the English giants, his seven assists in nine games in the season so far have had a positive effect on United's impressive showing.Moreover, unlike other players who remain in one position, Pogba has been flexible about what position he plays - although he is mainly a central midfielder, he has also featured on the left wing in the Man Utd eleven.Pogba was the one who gave the Red Devils the early momentum in the Premier League when he helped them to win their season opener against Leeds United by setting up four of their five goals.The French star will next be seen in United colours on 16 October, when they take on Leicester City in a Premier League game.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089736785_77:0:1126:787_1920x0_80_0_0_8023691c743feff9c27c28edfaea7888.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, sputnik, premier league, contract, deal, sport, football, sport, contract, deal, striker, sputnik, football, paul pogba, forward, football star, premier league, real madrid, juventus, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club

Paul Pogba To Snub Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus as French Star Gets Set to Renew Man Utd Contract

12:44 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLESoccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Villarreal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 29, 2021 Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the match
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Villarreal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 29, 2021 Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United in 2016, had a turbulent relationship with the club's former manager Jose Mourinho after arguing with him in training. Their relationship worsened when the Portuguese sacked him from the Red Devils' vice-captaincy in 2018. However, since Mourinho's departure, things have looked up for the Frenchman.
Paul Pogba is all set to extend his Manchester United contract despite the fact that Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all trying to woo him, French media outlet L'Equipe has reported.

According to reports from France, Pogba has informed people close to him that he no longer wants to leave Old Trafford. His present deal with United ends in 2022 and he's now itching to sign a long-term contract with them.

The return of five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, to the club has played a great part in swaying the 28-year-old's opinion.
Pogba believes that the signing of not only the Portuguese superstar but also Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, has made the side really strong and they are now genuine contenders for the Premier League and Champions League titles.

The French press has also emphasised the fact that Pogba has started the 2021-22 campaign with a bang. Although he has yet to score a goal for the English giants, his seven assists in nine games in the season so far have had a positive effect on United's impressive showing.

Moreover, unlike other players who remain in one position, Pogba has been flexible about what position he plays - although he is mainly a central midfielder, he has also featured on the left wing in the Man Utd eleven.

Pogba was the one who gave the Red Devils the early momentum in the Premier League when he helped them to win their season opener against Leeds United by setting up four of their five goals.

The French star will next be seen in United colours on 16 October, when they take on Leicester City in a Premier League game.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:00 GMTVicious Circle of Debt: Why Trillion Dollar Coin is Reflection of Bigger Problem Haunting US Economy
12:44 GMTPaul Pogba To Snub Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus as French Star Gets Set to Renew Man Utd Contract
12:43 GMTPfizer Applies to FDA for COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization For Children Ages 5 to 11
12:27 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Governor of India's Uttar Pradesh State Orders Probe Days After 8 Deaths
12:26 GMTIndian Home Minister Holds Emergency Meeting After Two Teachers Killed in Kashmir
12:25 GMTCIA Launches China Mission Center to Confront Beijing
12:25 GMTIntel Blames Brexit for Decision Not to Build Semiconductor Plant in UK Amid Global Chip Crunch
12:23 GMTEmmanuel Macron Accused of Swiping COVID-19 Jab Batch From UK in Manner ‘Akin to Act of War’
11:54 GMTAhead of Dussehra Festival, Epic Hindu Folklore Play ‘Ramlila’ Opens to 'Phygital' Audience
11:48 GMTBusiness Tycoon Mukesh Ambani Tops 2021 Forbes List of India's Richest With $92.7 Bln Net Worth
11:46 GMTStoltenberg Says No Agreement Reached With Lavrov to Convene NATO-Russia Council
11:41 GMTTyson Fury Tells Deontay Wilder ‘You’re Weak’, Promises to Finish Trilogy With a KO
11:16 GMTBill Gates Loses Top 3 Spot on Forbes Rich List, Leaving Him at Lowest Point in 30 Years
11:13 GMTNASA Moves to Launch Its Anti-Asteroid Mission
11:08 GMTNobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah
10:59 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces 2021 Nobel Literature Prize Laureate
10:53 GMTCIA Reportedly Airlifted Commandos Suspected of Execution-style Killings of Civilians Out of Kabul
10:41 GMTMemorial Services in UK Honour 457 Killed in Afghanistan on 20th Anniversary of Military Operation
10:32 GMTItaly Boss Roberto Mancini Slams Fans for 'Ugly' Gianluigi Donnarumma Reception at San Siro
10:28 GMTBiden to Decide on Sanctions Against India for Purchasing 'Dangerous' S-400, Says US Top Diplomat