New Twist in Ronaldo Selection Saga as Ferguson Slams Solskjaer for Benching Man Utd Star

Ronaldo made a surprise return to Manchester United last month and his second stint with the English giants has certainly started impressively, with the... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T12:12+0000

2021-10-05T12:12+0000

2021-10-05T12:13+0000

Man United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has taken the club's present boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to task for his decision to bench five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the Old Trafford-based side's draw against Everton on Saturday. Ferguson's comments came after Solskjaer's decision not to field CR7 in all United games resulted in the team, which has won the Premier League 13 times, suffering some unexpected defeats, leading to a barrage of abuse from the team's supporters and pundits.Ferguson published his opinion of Solskjaer's tactics in a video posted by MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov on his Instagram.When the topic of Ronaldo starting on the bench came up for discussion between Khabib and Sir Alex, the Scot replied: "I also think that when [Everton] saw that Ronaldo wasn't playing, it was a bit..."Even though Khabib interrupted Ferguson by saying that "He came on in the second half..." the iconic manager quickly brushed off the claim. "I know, but you should always start with your best players," Ferguson concluded.Solskjaer's plot of keeping Ronaldo on the sidelines has cost United dearly this season.After an encouraging start to the season, United lost three matches, besides being eliminated from the Carabao Cup before Ronaldo rejoined the playing XI and delivered a stunning rescue act. He executed a stunning 95th-minute strike in Man Utd's 2-1 triumph over Villarreal in Europe's premier club tournament on Thursday.Despite Ronaldo's sensational display, Solskjaer made the mistake of keeping Ronaldo rested up against Everton on Saturday, which again was reflected by the poor showing the remaining United players gave as the match finished a miserable 1-1 draw for the former English champions.After missing the Red Devils' last game, Ronaldo will next be seen in United colours on 16 October, when they take on Leicester City in a Premier League game. Before that the 36-year-old football megastar will be on international duty for Portugal against Qatar and Luxembourg on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

