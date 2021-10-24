'What's He Trying to Say?': Snowden's Tweet in Russian With Soviet Poster Puzzles Netizens
© AP Photo / Armando FrancaFormer U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
© AP Photo / Armando Franca
In 2013, Snowden leaked highly classified data from the US National Security Agency (NSA) revealing global surveillance programmes run by the agency together with several telecommunications companies and European governments.
On Sunday, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden shared a post on Twitter, reading "Good morning" in Russian, with a picture of a Soviet-era poster showing a family of three, all smiles.
The caption on the poster reads: "Mutual respect in a family. Caring about children's upbringing."
доброе утро pic.twitter.com/f0clWXjawe— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 24, 2021
The post has left netizens baffled, with many speculating about what it means.
Russian is required at the Russian citizenship exam, I presume ❓— ((kubus puchatek))🇺🇸🇵🇱🌊 (@PlatinumCat) October 24, 2021
Good morning Edward … what is your message?— früher war alles besser ;-) (@dresden_1) October 24, 2021
Whats happening? Did the Russians take over?— 1994 saturn SL2 (@sparkywithnojob) October 24, 2021
Compromised or trolling? Lol— Danny James (@DannyJames0822) October 24, 2021
Many of those who follow Snowden's Twitter have pointed out that not so long ago the former NSA contractor tweeted in another language – Persian. Interestingly, many comments under the recent Russian post are in Persian.
What's going on here?! Snowden tweeting stuff in Persian and this time Russian!!! What's he trying to say?! Nobody knows— 𝐇𝐄𝐒𝐀𝐌 (@hesamhsini) October 24, 2021
In another tweet posted on 22 October, Snowden commented on a previous tweet, also in Persian, writing "I am just saying that cats are so popular." His comment followed previous tweet made a day earlier, which contains the Iranian proverb "Walls have mice, mice have ears."
من فقط می گویم دلیلی وجود دارد که گربه ها محبوب هستند https://t.co/eKiqyqhqzD— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 22, 2021
In 2013, Snowden leaked classified data while working for the NSA and CIA. His disclosures focused on global surveillance programmes run by the NSA and the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance in cooperation with some telecommunication companies and European governments. After quitting his job at the NSA, Snowden flew to Hawaii where he passed over thousands of classified documents to journalists. Later, stories based on his revelations were published in The Guardian and The Washington Post.
In June 2013, the US Justice Department charged Snowden with violating the Espionage Act of 1917 and government property theft. The Department of State revoked his passport. Snowden flew to Russia where was subsequently given the right of asylum and permanent residency in October 2020.