https://sputniknews.com/20211019/fake-edward-snowden-account-removed-from-telegram-after-whistleblowers-outburst-1090027811.html

Fake Edward Snowden Account Removed From Telegram After Whistleblower's Outburst

Fake Edward Snowden Account Removed From Telegram After Whistleblower's Outburst

Snowden previously reposted a comment saying that he had become the target of a scam network trying to promote a questionable cryptocurrency. 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T08:35+0000

2021-10-19T08:35+0000

2021-10-19T08:57+0000

pavel durov

world

edward snowden

telegram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102721/51/1027215159_0:300:4513:2839_1920x0_80_0_0_c0e3558eb94413524eab23327e5550cb.jpg

A Telegram account impersonating American whistleblower Edward Snowden has been purged from the app, CEO Pavel Durov said.Snowden posted his complaints on Twitter, criticising Telegram for not taking down the fake account, saying that the company refused to even respond. However, the Telegram founder himself answered him, saying that all he had to do was to let the messenger app know.Durov also noted that he completely understood Snowden's emotional reaction.Snowden thanked Durov and the Telegram team for their response.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pavel durov, world, edward snowden, telegram