Queen Elizabeth II Faces Revision of Her Schedule Following Recent Hospital Stay - Report

Royal aides have moved to lessen the workload of Queen Elizabeth II following recent news about the monarch’s health, the Daily Mail reports.This development comes as Wednesday, the queen ended up spending a night in a hospital, while a week before she was seen using a walking stick in public for the first time.According to the newspaper, the queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young was told to “be ruthless” and “purge” the Queen’s diary of “functions not central to her role as head of state”.A “core” list of key events that Her Majesty is expected to prioritise in the next twelve months is reportedly being drawn up now.The newspaper also notes that Buckingham Palace’s communications team is “under pressure to be more candid” regarding the Queen’s possible future hospital visits. This development comes as news of the Queen’s hospital stay on Wednesday were only leaked the following day, while the media initially were told that the monarch was resting at Windsor Castle.Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that the Queen is going to be accompanied by one of her children or grandchildren during her future appearances in public, in order to “avoid letting the public down at the last minute in the event of future health scares”.This week, Queen Elizabeth II ended up cancelling her planned visit to Northern Ireland after being advised by doctors to rest for a few days, as the monarch apparently ended up catching a seasonal cold.

