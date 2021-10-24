Registration was successful!
Live Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash
Queen Elizabeth II Faces Revision of Her Schedule Following Recent Hospital Stay - Report
Queen Elizabeth II Faces Revision of Her Schedule Following Recent Hospital Stay - Report
The QQQueen is also reportedly expected to be accompanied by one of her children or grandchildren during her future appearances in public.
Royal aides have moved to lessen the workload of Queen Elizabeth II following recent news about the monarch’s health, the Daily Mail reports.This development comes as Wednesday, the queen ended up spending a night in a hospital, while a week before she was seen using a walking stick in public for the first time.According to the newspaper, the queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young was told to “be ruthless” and “purge” the Queen’s diary of “functions not central to her role as head of state”.A “core” list of key events that Her Majesty is expected to prioritise in the next twelve months is reportedly being drawn up now.The newspaper also notes that Buckingham Palace’s communications team is “under pressure to be more candid” regarding the Queen’s possible future hospital visits. This development comes as news of the Queen’s hospital stay on Wednesday were only leaked the following day, while the media initially were told that the monarch was resting at Windsor Castle.Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that the Queen is going to be accompanied by one of her children or grandchildren during her future appearances in public, in order to “avoid letting the public down at the last minute in the event of future health scares”.This week, Queen Elizabeth II ended up cancelling her planned visit to Northern Ireland after being advised by doctors to rest for a few days, as the monarch apparently ended up catching a seasonal cold.
queen elizabeth ii, health, schedule, uk

Queen Elizabeth II Faces Revision of Her Schedule Following Recent Hospital Stay - Report

12:36 GMT 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Queen Elizabeth views exhibits in the renovated Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, in Stirling, Scotland, Britain June 29, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth views exhibits in the renovated Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, in Stirling, Scotland, Britain June 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Andrei Dergalin
The QQQueen is also reportedly expected to be accompanied by one of her children or grandchildren during her future appearances in public.
Royal aides have moved to lessen the workload of Queen Elizabeth II following recent news about the monarch’s health, the Daily Mail reports.
This development comes as Wednesday, the queen ended up spending a night in a hospital, while a week before she was seen using a walking stick in public for the first time.
According to the newspaper, the queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young was told to “be ruthless” and “purge” the Queen’s diary of “functions not central to her role as head of state”.
A “core” list of key events that Her Majesty is expected to prioritise in the next twelve months is reportedly being drawn up now.
Queen Elizabeth II raises her glass after making a toast during a state dinner at the White House on Monday, May 7, 2007 in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Advised to Give Up Drinking
15 October, 12:42 GMT
The newspaper also notes that Buckingham Palace’s communications team is “under pressure to be more candid” regarding the Queen’s possible future hospital visits. This development comes as news of the Queen’s hospital stay on Wednesday were only leaked the following day, while the media initially were told that the monarch was resting at Windsor Castle.
Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that the Queen is going to be accompanied by one of her children or grandchildren during her future appearances in public, in order to “avoid letting the public down at the last minute in the event of future health scares”.
This week, Queen Elizabeth II ended up cancelling her planned visit to Northern Ireland after being advised by doctors to rest for a few days, as the monarch apparently ended up catching a seasonal cold.
