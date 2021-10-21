https://sputniknews.com/20211021/political-hot-potato-media-ponders-on-cancellation-of-uk-queens-visit-to-northern-ireland-1090111801.html

'Political Hot Potato'? Media Ponders on Cancellation of UK Queen's Visit to Northern Ireland

The royal author noted, however, that he did not doubt the statement about the Queen being told by doctors to rest for a few days. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

As Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her planned visit to Northern Ireland marking the 100 years of Ireland’s partition, some sources suggested that the official reason for this move – namely, Her Majesty catching a seasonal cold and being told to rest for a few days – could have been a “smokescreen” of sorts, the Daily Mail reports.According to the newspaper, Dickie Arbiter, royal author and former press secretary to the queen, wondered aloud whether it would’ve been appropriate to attend the partition anniversary, as Irish President Michael D. Higgins and politicians from Northern Ireland’s Sinn Fein party turned down invitations to the gathering.He noted, however, that he did not doubt the statement about the Queen being told by doctors to rest for a few days, arguing that, "if you're going to tell a porky like that, it's going to come back and slap you in the face."Meanwhile, another source told the newspaper that there was also likely a matter of “bad timing” involved.

