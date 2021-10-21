Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/political-hot-potato-media-ponders-on-cancellation-of-uk-queens-visit-to-northern-ireland-1090111801.html
'Political Hot Potato'? Media Ponders on Cancellation of UK Queen's Visit to Northern Ireland
'Political Hot Potato'? Media Ponders on Cancellation of UK Queen's Visit to Northern Ireland
The royal author noted, however, that he did not doubt the statement about the Queen being told by doctors to rest for a few days. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T19:12+0000
2021-10-21T19:13+0000
northern ireland
queen elizabeth ii
visit
cancellation
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083408568_0:869:2048:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_ef213d1c5650963a6261c0edfb67c181.jpg
As Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her planned visit to Northern Ireland marking the 100 years of Ireland’s partition, some sources suggested that the official reason for this move – namely, Her Majesty catching a seasonal cold and being told to rest for a few days – could have been a “smokescreen” of sorts, the Daily Mail reports.According to the newspaper, Dickie Arbiter, royal author and former press secretary to the queen, wondered aloud whether it would’ve been appropriate to attend the partition anniversary, as Irish President Michael D. Higgins and politicians from Northern Ireland’s Sinn Fein party turned down invitations to the gathering.He noted, however, that he did not doubt the statement about the Queen being told by doctors to rest for a few days, arguing that, "if you're going to tell a porky like that, it's going to come back and slap you in the face."Meanwhile, another source told the newspaper that there was also likely a matter of “bad timing” involved.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/no-thanks-queen-elizabeth-ii-turns-down-oldie-of-the-year-title-1090046098.html
northern ireland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083408568_0:677:2048:2213_1920x0_80_0_0_d1cd21a3fb1f35a68ce469dd81af5d57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
northern ireland, queen elizabeth ii, visit, cancellation, uk

'Political Hot Potato'? Media Ponders on Cancellation of UK Queen's Visit to Northern Ireland

19:12 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 21.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Queen Elizabeth is seen in silhouette as she visits Manchester Cathedral, in Manchester, Britain, July 8, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen in silhouette as she visits Manchester Cathedral, in Manchester, Britain, July 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The royal author noted, however, that he did not doubt the statement about the Queen being told by doctors to rest for a few days.
As Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her planned visit to Northern Ireland marking the 100 years of Ireland’s partition, some sources suggested that the official reason for this move – namely, Her Majesty catching a seasonal cold and being told to rest for a few days – could have been a “smokescreen” of sorts, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, Dickie Arbiter, royal author and former press secretary to the queen, wondered aloud whether it would’ve been appropriate to attend the partition anniversary, as Irish President Michael D. Higgins and politicians from Northern Ireland’s Sinn Fein party turned down invitations to the gathering.
"Maybe those who were organising it took their eye off the ball as it was a political hot potato. Should the Queen be attending that, well that's a political decision and something that Downing Street should have recognised rather than Palace officials," Arbiter said. "Maybe someone in government didn't see what was actually coming up for its full potential."
He noted, however, that he did not doubt the statement about the Queen being told by doctors to rest for a few days, arguing that, "if you're going to tell a porky like that, it's going to come back and slap you in the face."
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship's maiden deployment at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Britain May 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
No, Thanks: Queen Elizabeth II Turns Down 'Oldie of the Year' Title
19 October, 17:55 GMT
"So I think genuinely, it was fatigue. Don't forget, she's a 95-year-old woman and all the many engagements she's undertaken over the last couple of weeks in London and Edinburgh," Arbiter remarked.
Meanwhile, another source told the newspaper that there was also likely a matter of “bad timing” involved.
"The people hadn't worked out that COP is round the corner," they remarked. "It is gruelling. It is gruelling even for the healthy because these commitments are quite demanding. Her people might have said you need to be fresh and robust for the COP summit."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:56 GMTIMF Says Engaging With El Salvador on Bitcoin
19:46 GMTVideo: Former Alitalia Flight Attendants Strip Off Uniforms in Flash Mob Protest
19:42 GMTHouthis Claim Ballistic Missile Attack on Jazan Command HQ Killed, Wounded 35 Saudi Troops
19:17 GMTAmerican Express Reportedly Down in US
19:12 GMT'Political Hot Potato'? Media Ponders on Cancellation of UK Queen's Visit to Northern Ireland
19:07 GMTMan Kills His Elderly Grandfather With Axe After 'God Told Him to Do it,' Media Says
19:03 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Slammed for Waving Gun at Journalists
19:01 GMT‘No Business Being There’: Meghan McCain Revisits Rage at Ivanka, Jared for Attending Dad’s Funeral
18:48 GMTAfghan-Pakistan Border 'Equally Unstable' as LOC, Will 'Come & Bite Them', Warns Indian Army Chief
18:46 GMTTrump's New Social Media Platform 'TRUTH' Hacked By Pranksters
18:39 GMTRape Case Involving Afghan Man Prompts Leaders to Call for Halt to Resettlement in Montana
18:38 GMTExplosion at Power Plant Causes Major Blackout in Afghan Capital
18:35 GMTIs Zuck Stuck? Facebook Facing New Challenges & Rebranding Unlikely to Save the Day, Observers Say
17:55 GMTGerman Defence Chief Warns Europe Against ‘Detaching From America’ & NATO in Wake of Afghan Debacle
16:52 GMTEMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline
16:41 GMTPutin Calls NATO Military Presence in Ukraine a Real Threat to Russia
16:25 GMTBiden Was Right to Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan, Putin Says
15:52 GMTUK’s Johnson Calls for 'Fast' Solution to Issues With N. Ireland’s Post-Brexit Protocol
15:40 GMTPutin Calls COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder of How Fragile Global Community Is
15:37 GMTPentagon: US Army, Navy Hold 3 Successful Tests in Bid to Advance Hypersonic Weapons' Development