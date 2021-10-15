Registration was successful!
BREAKING: UK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Advised to Give Up Drinking
The personal physicians of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has forbidden the monarch from drinking alcohol. According to the Daily Star, the advice was given due to ageing-related health concerns, as her 96th birthday is approaching.In turn, according to the reports, former royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the Queen from 1982-1993, said that Elizabeth II preferred to drink "sweet German wine" during dinner.Earlier it was reported that on 12 October 2021, Elizabeth II first appeared in public with a cane without the direct recommendation of doctors. Despite her age, the queen uses a cane only in exceptional cases.
12:42 GMT 15.10.2021
© AP Photo / Evan VucciQueen Elizabeth II raises her glass after making a toast during a state dinner at the White House on Monday, May 7, 2007 in Washington
Queen Elizabeth II raises her glass after making a toast during a state dinner at the White House on Monday, May 7, 2007 in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Queen Elizabeth II is known to enjoy a dry martini in the evening before dinner, and sometimes allows herself a glass of champagne, according to reports.
The personal physicians of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has forbidden the monarch from drinking alcohol. According to the Daily Star, the advice was given due to ageing-related health concerns, as her 96th birthday is approaching.

“It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures,” a family friend of the royal family said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

In turn, according to the reports, former royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the Queen from 1982-1993, said that Elizabeth II preferred to drink "sweet German wine" during dinner.
Earlier it was reported that on 12 October 2021, Elizabeth II first appeared in public with a cane without the direct recommendation of doctors. Despite her age, the queen uses a cane only in exceptional cases.
