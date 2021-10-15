https://sputniknews.com/20211015/queen-elizabeth-ii-reportedly-advised-to-give-up-drinking-1089948266.html

Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Advised to Give Up Drinking

Queen Elizabeth II is known to enjoy a dry martini in the evening before dinner, and sometimes allows herself a glass of champagne, according to reports. 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

The personal physicians of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has forbidden the monarch from drinking alcohol. According to the Daily Star, the advice was given due to ageing-related health concerns, as her 96th birthday is approaching.In turn, according to the reports, former royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the Queen from 1982-1993, said that Elizabeth II preferred to drink "sweet German wine" during dinner.Earlier it was reported that on 12 October 2021, Elizabeth II first appeared in public with a cane without the direct recommendation of doctors. Despite her age, the queen uses a cane only in exceptional cases.

