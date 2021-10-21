https://sputniknews.com/20211021/uk-queen-elizabeth-ii-spent-night-at-hospital---report-1090114656.html

UK Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night at Hospital - Report

Over catching a seasonal cold, the monarch, 95, "reluctantly" accepted doctors' advice to rest for the next few days and canceled her planned visit to Northern... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

UK Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night at a hospital, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said."[She] remains in good spirits," he reportedly added.Last week, the queen was seen for the first time using a walking stick in public.

