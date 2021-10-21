UK Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night at Hospital - Report

UK Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night at a hospital, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said."[She] remains in good spirits," he reportedly added.Last week, the queen was seen for the first time using a walking stick in public.
Over catching a seasonal cold, the monarch, 95, "reluctantly" accepted doctors' advice to rest for the next few days and canceled her planned visit to Northern Ireland.
"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today (Thursday)," the spokesperson said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.
"[She] remains in good spirits," he reportedly added.
Last week, the queen was seen for the first time using a walking stick in public.