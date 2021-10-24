Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/fauci-accused-of-funding-puppies-being-eaten-alive-by-infected-insects-experiment--1090174872.html
Fauci Accused of Funding Puppies Being 'Eaten Alive' By Infected Insects Experiment
Fauci Accused of Funding Puppies Being 'Eaten Alive' By Infected Insects Experiment
Dr Anthony Fauci, already under fire for “lying” to Congress about the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) – which he directs – funding of risky coronavirus... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T14:10+0000
2021-10-24T14:10+0000
national institute of allergy and infectious diseases
us
anthony fauci
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089608816_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1b87e397d6e4ac41e688ac3125a09d4.jpg
Bipartisan legislators are demanding answers from US President Joe Biden’s medical advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci, after non-profit organisation White Coat Waste Project accused the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of funding a “cruel” project in Tunisia that involved infecting dogs with disease-causing parasites, reports The Hill. Concerns were prompted after the non-profit cited a study published in July which detailed the experiments. The “Funding Statement” confirmed that the funds were given by NIAID to Elyes Zhioua, from the Institut Pasteur de Tunis, and Abhay Satoskar from Ohio State University. Some 44 beagle pups were sedated in a laboratory in Tunisia, North Africa to test an experimental drug, it was claimed. Documents cited by the organisation and reported by Gareway Pundit state that the Institutes of Health division led by Fauci shipped part of a $375,800 grant to the lab where experiments involved the dogs having their heads locked in mesh cages filled with infected sand flies. The parasite-carrying insects, deliberately starved beforehand, were allowed to feed on the puppies, stated the non-profit, adding a link to a photo of the experiment. Furthermore, beagles were also locked alone in cages in the middle of the desert for nine consecutive nights to act as bait for more infectious sand flies. Some of the dogs are said to have had their vocal cords removed, allegedly so scientists could work without listening to incessant barking. The animals were later euthanised, according to the report. The dogs involved in the experiments are believed to have been between six and eight months old. "The commissioned tests involved injecting and force-feeding the puppies an experimental drug for several weeks, before killing and dissecting them," said the lawmakers' letter, according to the outlet. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who led the effort to write a letter to the National Institutes of Health, slammed “cruel” cordectomy procedures (removing the dogs' vocal cords) and “reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.”Questions were asked as to why the research was funded when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) government agency does not require new drugs to be tested on dogs.
This is true sick darkest Zionist mind in the works !!!
1
I'm 100% sure he has Jew origins, only a Jew can think of such cruelty.
1
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089608816_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7523d363077cc45603035952475e9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national institute of allergy and infectious diseases, us, anthony fauci

Fauci Accused of Funding Puppies Being 'Eaten Alive' By Infected Insects Experiment

14:10 GMT 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLFILE PHOTO: Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on federal government coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on federal government coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Dr Anthony Fauci, already under fire for “lying” to Congress about the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) – which he directs – funding of risky coronavirus research in China, is now accused of pushing “cruel” experiments on animals.
Bipartisan legislators are demanding answers from US President Joe Biden’s medical advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci, after non-profit organisation White Coat Waste Project accused the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of funding a “cruel” project in Tunisia that involved infecting dogs with disease-causing parasites, reports The Hill.
Concerns were prompted after the non-profit cited a study published in July which detailed the experiments. The “Funding Statement” confirmed that the funds were given by NIAID to Elyes Zhioua, from the Institut Pasteur de Tunis, and Abhay Satoskar from Ohio State University.
Some 44 beagle pups were sedated in a laboratory in Tunisia, North Africa to test an experimental drug, it was claimed.
Documents cited by the organisation and reported by Gareway Pundit state that the Institutes of Health division led by Fauci shipped part of a $375,800 grant to the lab where experiments involved the dogs having their heads locked in mesh cages filled with infected sand flies.
The parasite-carrying insects, deliberately starved beforehand, were allowed to feed on the puppies, stated the non-profit, adding a link to a photo of the experiment.
Furthermore, beagles were also locked alone in cages in the middle of the desert for nine consecutive nights to act as bait for more infectious sand flies. Some of the dogs are said to have had their vocal cords removed, allegedly so scientists could work without listening to incessant barking. The animals were later euthanised, according to the report.

“Fauci’s dog testing debacle is now an international disgrace. Not only is Fauci paying for beagle abuse here at home, but he also shipped our tax dollars overseas to have beagles eaten alive by insects in an African lab with no oversight from U.S. authorities. Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to foot the bill for this government waste and abuse. Congress must take action to investigate the full extent of Fauci’s dog testing debacle,” stated Mackie Burr, director of digital and grassroots development at the White Coat Waste Project.

The dogs involved in the experiments are believed to have been between six and eight months old.
"The commissioned tests involved injecting and force-feeding the puppies an experimental drug for several weeks, before killing and dissecting them," said the lawmakers' letter, according to the outlet. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who led the effort to write a letter to the National Institutes of Health, slammed “cruel” cordectomy procedures (removing the dogs' vocal cords) and “reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.”
Questions were asked as to why the research was funded when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) government agency does not require new drugs to be tested on dogs.
2180013
Discuss
Popular comments
This is true sick darkest Zionist mind in the works !!!
Nostromo
24 October, 17:54 GMT1
001000
I'm 100% sure he has Jew origins, only a Jew can think of such cruelty.
Nostromo
24 October, 17:59 GMT1
001000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:10 GMTFauci Accused of Funding Puppies Being 'Eaten Alive' By Infected Insects Experiment
14:06 GMT‘On the Verge of Sadism’: Moscow Slams State Dept as US Classifies Russians ‘Homeless Nationality’
13:44 GMTLive Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash
13:38 GMTBoxRec Names Floyd Mayweather Jr 'Greatest Boxer of All Time'
13:12 GMTBritain’s Tesco Grocery Website and App Down For Second Day
12:52 GMTIndia's Anti-Drug Agency Rejects Bribery, Intimidation Accusations in Arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son
12:50 GMTFrom £3Bln on ‘Skills Revolution' to £5bn on Health Research, Sunak Previews Budget Spending Pledges
12:36 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Faces Revision of Her Schedule Following Recent Hospital Stay - Report
12:15 GMT'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife
12:12 GMTSudanese Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Demanding Transfer of Power to Civilian Gov't
12:11 GMTSudan Blocks Oil Tankers From Docking Over Protests, Energy Minister Says
11:59 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Thinks Tech Co’s Shareholders Would Overthrow Zuckerberg if They Could
11:21 GMTMoscow Says It Can't Prevent Ukraine From Joining NATO But Can Minimise Its Consequences
11:16 GMTFootball Star Beckham to Become Face of Qatar World Cup in $206Mln Deal, Reports Say
11:00 GMTLeaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B
10:58 GMTFather of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy
10:43 GMT‘They Lied From the Beginning’: Hundreds More Americans Stuck in Afghanistan Than Initially Claimed
10:30 GMTNo ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research
09:40 GMTRussian Military Base in Tajikistan to Add 30 New Tanks to Fleet Before End of Year
09:38 GMT'Snowflakes Sad': SNL Takes Jab at President Biden Receiving Shoulder Massage From VP Biden