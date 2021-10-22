Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/white-house-in-damage-control-mode-as-biden-suggests-using-national-guard-to-solve-supply-chain-1090142255.html
White House in Damage Control Mode as Biden Suggests Using National Guard to Solve Supply Chain Woes
White House in Damage Control Mode as Biden Suggests Using National Guard to Solve Supply Chain Woes
The Biden administration has faced growing criticism of its handling of the supply chain crisis facing the country, which has left dozens of ships waiting to... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T17:40+0000
2021-10-22T17:40+0000
joe biden
white house
crisis
supply chain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089898352_0:244:3071:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_3c91b25b12ec3dd488eea8bfa2d2618b.jpg
A White House official has backpeddled on President Joe Biden’s comments on using the National Guard to deal with the supply chain crisis, telling CNN that “requesting the use of the National Guard at the state level” was “under the purview of governors,” and that “we are not actively pursuing the use of the National Guard on the federal level.”Earlier, at a CNN town hall, Biden told moderator Anderson Cooper that he would “absolutely, positively” call on the National Guard if necessary to solve America’s supply chain crisis.“But in addition to that what you gotta do is you gotta get these ships in and unloaded. And one of the things in my infrastructure plan – there’s $16 billion for port expansion. We have to be able to move things along, because what’s happening is, when we – a product your mother may need for interior design in terms of drapery or colours or something that is imported from somewhere else, well guess what? A lot of these places, particularly in South Asia are closing down because of Covid. The businesses are just flat closing,” Biden said.The president stressed that his priority was to “get the ports up and running, and get the railroads and the railheads and the trucks in port ready to move because I’ve gotten Walmart and others to say we’re gonna move stuff off of the port into our warehouses.”“The whole point is, we’ve gotta get to small business as well because the big guys are in trouble, and a lot of the product that your mother makes, the things she does in interior design building, the material, she buys from the larger outfits, I assume, I don’t know that,” Biden added.The Biden administration has faced growing criticism over its handling of the supply chain crisis, with 160 Republicans signing a letter to the president this week urging him to address the issue before considering new multi-trillion dollar spending, and the hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe trending on Twitter.The crisis has been blamed on a combination of factors, ranging from transportation secretary Buttigieg’s decision to go on paternity leave in the middle of the crisis, to labour shortages, surging demand for goods amid a global recovery from the Covid crisis, extreme weather and electricity outages in Asia, and more.The administration has pushed the ports at Los Angeles and Long Beach, which account for as much as 40 percent of US imports, to operate 24/7 to alleviate bottlenecks, but has generally limited state intervention in an sector ordinarily fielded by business. Washington expects the situation to last through the holiday season, with some retailers worried that it could last “well into next year,” and possibly even “years” into the future.Last week, Economic Policy Institute senior economist Rob Scott told Sputnik that a big part of the problem was the overvalued dollar and a failure by America’s leaders to make domestic products more competitive against imports over the years.
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/biden-at-town-hall-addresses-gas-price-supply-chain-crises-vows-to-defend-taiwan-1090122223.html
Oh, yes. An investment into your country's infrastructure will cripple you, Americans. Only when you invest in wars do you prosper. Isn't that your way of life? The one you try to defend so vigorously from people that don't even want to touch it with a ten meter pole?
0
1
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089898352_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6867550c724fb9bcc90ddedcf1a4ad6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, white house, crisis, supply chain

White House in Damage Control Mode as Biden Suggests Using National Guard to Solve Supply Chain Woes

17:40 GMT 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonFILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are unloaded from a ship at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are unloaded from a ship at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Biden administration has faced growing criticism of its handling of the supply chain crisis facing the country, which has left dozens of ships waiting to unload tens of thousands of containers-worth of goods ranging from apparel to food at ports.
A White House official has backpeddled on President Joe Biden’s comments on using the National Guard to deal with the supply chain crisis, telling CNN that “requesting the use of the National Guard at the state level” was “under the purview of governors,” and that “we are not actively pursuing the use of the National Guard on the federal level.”
Earlier, at a CNN town hall, Biden told moderator Anderson Cooper that he would “absolutely, positively” call on the National Guard if necessary to solve America’s supply chain crisis.
“But in addition to that what you gotta do is you gotta get these ships in and unloaded. And one of the things in my infrastructure plan – there’s $16 billion for port expansion. We have to be able to move things along, because what’s happening is, when we – a product your mother may need for interior design in terms of drapery or colours or something that is imported from somewhere else, well guess what? A lot of these places, particularly in South Asia are closing down because of Covid. The businesses are just flat closing,” Biden said.
“The answer is, ‘yes’, if we can’t move, increase the number of truckers, which we are in a process of doing, [the National Guard would be called in],” Biden clarified.
The president stressed that his priority was to “get the ports up and running, and get the railroads and the railheads and the trucks in port ready to move because I’ve gotten Walmart and others to say we’re gonna move stuff off of the port into our warehouses.”
“The whole point is, we’ve gotta get to small business as well because the big guys are in trouble, and a lot of the product that your mother makes, the things she does in interior design building, the material, she buys from the larger outfits, I assume, I don’t know that,” Biden added.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall about his infrastructure investment proposals with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. October 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Biden at Town Hall Addresses Gas Price, Supply Chain Crises, Vows to Defend Taiwan
06:06 GMT
The Biden administration has faced growing criticism over its handling of the supply chain crisis, with 160 Republicans signing a letter to the president this week urging him to address the issue before considering new multi-trillion dollar spending, and the hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe trending on Twitter.
The crisis has been blamed on a combination of factors, ranging from transportation secretary Buttigieg’s decision to go on paternity leave in the middle of the crisis, to labour shortages, surging demand for goods amid a global recovery from the Covid crisis, extreme weather and electricity outages in Asia, and more.
The administration has pushed the ports at Los Angeles and Long Beach, which account for as much as 40 percent of US imports, to operate 24/7 to alleviate bottlenecks, but has generally limited state intervention in an sector ordinarily fielded by business. Washington expects the situation to last through the holiday season, with some retailers worried that it could last “well into next year,” and possibly even “years” into the future.
Last week, Economic Policy Institute senior economist Rob Scott told Sputnik that a big part of the problem was the overvalued dollar and a failure by America’s leaders to make domestic products more competitive against imports over the years.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Oh, yes. An investment into your country's infrastructure will cripple you, Americans. Only when you invest in wars do you prosper. Isn't that your way of life? The one you try to defend so vigorously from people that don't even want to touch it with a ten meter pole?
GGone
22 October, 20:52 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:40 GMTWhite House in Damage Control Mode as Biden Suggests Using National Guard to Solve Supply Chain Woes
17:27 GMTUK-New Zealand Trade Deal to Stipulate Protection of Maori War Dance
17:14 GMTPolice Cordon Off Area Outside UN New York HQ Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video
17:10 GMTIndia Boosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity as it Buys Torpedoes for P-8 Spy Jet From US
16:54 GMTMan Arrested at UK Airport Over Manchester Arena Bombing
16:50 GMTTrading of Trump Social Media App-Linked Stock Halted Repeatedly After Turning Into Memestock
16:48 GMTUS Judge Sets 4 November for Hearing on Trump's Executive Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Inquiry
16:42 GMTTaylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for 'Abusing Power to Aid His Son'
16:04 GMTAUKUS: Will Australia's Fault Lines With ASEAN Limit US' Ambitions to Contain China in Indo-Pacific?
16:04 GMTAlec Baldwin Called Out Online for Old Tweet About 'Wrongfully Killing Somebody'
16:03 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party to 'Expose' BJP & AAP Ahead of Delhi Municipal Polls
16:03 GMTFrench Armed Forces Minister Urges NATO Not to 'Be Afraid' of EU Defence Integration
15:53 GMTSteele's Interview is Bait to Divert Public From Trump's Rising Polls & Durham's Probe, Analyst Says
15:43 GMTAlec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Killing Cinematographer in Prop Gun Mishap: 'My Heart is Broken'
15:30 GMTAlec Baldwin's Prop Gun Contained Single Live Round, Hollywood Union Says
15:29 GMTGOP Candidate Accused of Antisemitism Over Claim Soros is 'Inserting' Activists in School Boards
15:20 GMTMuslims In India Face Retaliatory Attacks From Hindu Mobs For Bangladesh Violence
15:05 GMTEU Will Not Fund 'Barbed Wire and Walls' on Borders, Von Der Leyen Says
14:53 GMTRussia Says Kosovo's Decision to Expel Two Russian Diplomats Has No Legal Basis
14:51 GMTEx-Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher Admits Spitting Incident 'Knocked Him for 6 Months'