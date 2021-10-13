https://sputniknews.com/20211013/from-night-shifts-to-247-biden-administration-scrambles-to-relieve-bottlenecks-in-us-supply-chain--1089895213.html

From Night Shifts to 24/7, Biden Administration Scrambles to Relieve Bottlenecks in US Supply Chain

After the COVID-19 pandemic created a staggering surge in demand for consumer products, with factors such as extreme weather and electricity outages in China... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

As Joe Biden’s administration pushes ahead with its ambitious economic recovery plans, it's facing a new challenge ahead of the busy festive season. The congested supply chain is threatening to throw a spanner in the works, as ports suffer from a backlog of freight, reported CNN. The White House has been urging port operators, transport companies, and labour unions to work around the clock to unload ships and deliver cargo to warehouses across the country. On Wednesday, President Biden is meeting virtually with industry leaders ahead of a scheduled speech on efforts to address the supply chain logjam. Retailers have been voicing concerns of potential empty store shelves and taking a dim view of the White House’s efforts to fix the issue. Amid calls of some industry groups for more federal resources, the Biden administration, which has limited oversight of ports and shipping companies, has reportedly been trying to rally the private sector to address the issues. According to cited senior administration officials, the White House is urging that supply chain industry operators to expand working hours.Therefore, Biden has announced that the California Port of Los Angeles will emulate the example set by the Port of Long Beach and remain open 24/7 to address what is said to be some of the nation’s worst freight backlog. Eighty ships are waiting to dock as of Tuesday night, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California. Plans to send drivers to ports during night shifts and for longer hours have been voiced by FedEx, UPS, Walmart, Samsung, Target, and Home Depot. At the forthcoming White House meeting, Labour Unions will purportedly commit to providing extra workers to cover shortfalls. From additional retailers to long-haul trucking firms, everyone in the industry will be urged to ensure the smooth functioning of the entire supply chain. Industry groups, in their turn, have suggested their measures, such as temporarily moving shipping containers off docks onto federal or state land for faster unloading. The current problems are predicted to last for years. A CBS News report warned that a growing number of shipments were stuck at sea because of supply chain issues. Container ships have been “crowding ports from New York to Los Angeles, where 250,000 containers are floating off the coast waiting to be unloaded," the report said. A Washington Post report added on Sunday: The challenges stressing global supply chains are linked to a plethora of factors, with the pandemic-driven surge in demand for consumer products a dominating issue. Furthermore, factories and ports in Asia have been struggling amid temporary closures due to the coronavirus, cites the outlet. Compounding the problems have been extreme weather and electricity outages in China. The Biden administration’s much-touted bipartisan infrastructure package offers over $200 billion in spending for transportation upgrades to ports, airports, railways, roads, and bridges. However, the legislation is yet to win House approval. Republicans have also refused to vote for Biden's recent $3.5 trillion social spending package, denouncing it as a waste of money and citing increasing inflation.

BillOwens Business fckers are laying off people, keeping a skeleton crew, while charging 3x more for shipping and producing things. Best to just not buy anything but the bare essentials. let these fckers lose profits. Let's see how fast they start things up as they should be.

TelhasTeezee Calling on the private sector to resolve supply chain problems is not serious. The private sector is doing what it can within certain budget, but that sector knows well, as the creator of the free market theories, that it should be the government cleaning up the mess they create at the expense of the taxpayers. Next, you will hear that the US followed the UK's plan and will be sending the military to help clear the backlog. It will not be the private sector footing the bill.

