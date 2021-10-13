Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/from-night-shifts-to-247-biden-administration-scrambles-to-relieve-bottlenecks-in-us-supply-chain--1089895213.html
From Night Shifts to 24/7, Biden Administration Scrambles to Relieve Bottlenecks in US Supply Chain
From Night Shifts to 24/7, Biden Administration Scrambles to Relieve Bottlenecks in US Supply Chain
After the COVID-19 pandemic created a staggering surge in demand for consumer products, with factors such as extreme weather and electricity outages in China... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T16:25+0000
2021-10-13T16:25+0000
joe biden
fedex
walmart
us
ups
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089898352_0:244:3071:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_3c91b25b12ec3dd488eea8bfa2d2618b.jpg
As Joe Biden’s administration pushes ahead with its ambitious economic recovery plans, it's facing a new challenge ahead of the busy festive season. The congested supply chain is threatening to throw a spanner in the works, as ports suffer from a backlog of freight, reported CNN. The White House has been urging port operators, transport companies, and labour unions to work around the clock to unload ships and deliver cargo to warehouses across the country. On Wednesday, President Biden is meeting virtually with industry leaders ahead of a scheduled speech on efforts to address the supply chain logjam. Retailers have been voicing concerns of potential empty store shelves and taking a dim view of the White House’s efforts to fix the issue. Amid calls of some industry groups for more federal resources, the Biden administration, which has limited oversight of ports and shipping companies, has reportedly been trying to rally the private sector to address the issues. According to cited senior administration officials, the White House is urging that supply chain industry operators to expand working hours.Therefore, Biden has announced that the California Port of Los Angeles will emulate the example set by the Port of Long Beach and remain open 24/7 to address what is said to be some of the nation’s worst freight backlog. Eighty ships are waiting to dock as of Tuesday night, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California. Plans to send drivers to ports during night shifts and for longer hours have been voiced by FedEx, UPS, Walmart, Samsung, Target, and Home Depot. At the forthcoming White House meeting, Labour Unions will purportedly commit to providing extra workers to cover shortfalls. From additional retailers to long-haul trucking firms, everyone in the industry will be urged to ensure the smooth functioning of the entire supply chain. Industry groups, in their turn, have suggested their measures, such as temporarily moving shipping containers off docks onto federal or state land for faster unloading. The current problems are predicted to last for years. A CBS News report warned that a growing number of shipments were stuck at sea because of supply chain issues. Container ships have been “crowding ports from New York to Los Angeles, where 250,000 containers are floating off the coast waiting to be unloaded," the report said. A Washington Post report added on Sunday: The challenges stressing global supply chains are linked to a plethora of factors, with the pandemic-driven surge in demand for consumer products a dominating issue. Furthermore, factories and ports in Asia have been struggling amid temporary closures due to the coronavirus, cites the outlet. Compounding the problems have been extreme weather and electricity outages in China. The Biden administration’s much-touted bipartisan infrastructure package offers over $200 billion in spending for transportation upgrades to ports, airports, railways, roads, and bridges. However, the legislation is yet to win House approval. Republicans have also refused to vote for Biden's recent $3.5 trillion social spending package, denouncing it as a waste of money and citing increasing inflation.
Business fckers are laying off people, keeping a skeleton crew, while charging 3x more for shipping and producing things. Best to just not buy anything but the bare essentials. let these fckers lose profits. Let's see how fast they start things up as they should be.
Calling on the private sector to resolve supply chain problems is not serious. The private sector is doing what it can within certain budget, but that sector knows well, as the creator of the free market theories, that it should be the government cleaning up the mess they create at the expense of the taxpayers. Next, you will hear that the US followed the UK's plan and will be sending the military to help clear the backlog. It will not be the private sector footing the bill.
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089898352_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6867550c724fb9bcc90ddedcf1a4ad6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, fedex, walmart, us, ups

From Night Shifts to 24/7, Biden Administration Scrambles to Relieve Bottlenecks in US Supply Chain

16:25 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonFILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are unloaded from a ship at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are unloaded from a ship at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
After the COVID-19 pandemic created a staggering surge in demand for consumer products, with factors such as extreme weather and electricity outages in China also contributing to shipping delays, a recent CBS News report warned that an increasing number of shipments were “stuck at sea."
As Joe Biden’s administration pushes ahead with its ambitious economic recovery plans, it's facing a new challenge ahead of the busy festive season. The congested supply chain is threatening to throw a spanner in the works, as ports suffer from a backlog of freight, reported CNN.
The White House has been urging port operators, transport companies, and labour unions to work around the clock to unload ships and deliver cargo to warehouses across the country. On Wednesday, President Biden is meeting virtually with industry leaders ahead of a scheduled speech on efforts to address the supply chain logjam.
Retailers have been voicing concerns of potential empty store shelves and taking a dim view of the White House’s efforts to fix the issue.
“There’s no political intervention that’s going to get this done, and there may not be a human intervention that gets this done because this issue is now going to last well into next year,” Steve Pasierb, president and chief executive of the Toy Association, was cited as saying.
Amid calls of some industry groups for more federal resources, the Biden administration, which has limited oversight of ports and shipping companies, has reportedly been trying to rally the private sector to address the issues.
According to cited senior administration officials, the White House is urging that supply chain industry operators to expand working hours.
“The supply chain is essentially in the hands of the private sector, so we need the private sector to step up to help solve these problems,” a senior administration official was cited as saying on Tuesday.
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARThe exterior of a Walmart department store pictured in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021.
The exterior of a Walmart department store pictured in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
The exterior of a Walmart department store pictured in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021.
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Therefore, Biden has announced that the California Port of Los Angeles will emulate the example set by the Port of Long Beach and remain open 24/7 to address what is said to be some of the nation’s worst freight backlog.
Eighty ships are waiting to dock as of Tuesday night, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California. Plans to send drivers to ports during night shifts and for longer hours have been voiced by FedEx, UPS, Walmart, Samsung, Target, and Home Depot.
At the forthcoming White House meeting, Labour Unions will purportedly commit to providing extra workers to cover shortfalls. From additional retailers to long-haul trucking firms, everyone in the industry will be urged to ensure the smooth functioning of the entire supply chain.
“By taking these steps, they’re saying to the rest of the supply chain: ‘You need to move, too. Let’s step it up,'” added the cited WH administration official.
Industry groups, in their turn, have suggested their measures, such as temporarily moving shipping containers off docks onto federal or state land for faster unloading. The current problems are predicted to last for years.

"These challenges are definitely going to continue in the months and years ahead. This is one more reason why we do need to deliver this infrastructure package, so that we can have a more resilient, flexible physical infrastructure to support our supply chain in this country," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was cited as saying during an interview with Bloomberg last week.

A CBS News report warned that a growing number of shipments were stuck at sea because of supply chain issues.
Container ships have been “crowding ports from New York to Los Angeles, where 250,000 containers are floating off the coast waiting to be unloaded," the report said.
A Washington Post report added on Sunday:
"Ships wait off the California coast, unable to unload their cargo. Truckers are overworked and overwhelmed, often confronting logjams. Rail yards have also been clogged, with trains at one point backed up 25 miles outside a key Chicago facility.”
The challenges stressing global supply chains are linked to a plethora of factors, with the pandemic-driven surge in demand for consumer products a dominating issue. Furthermore, factories and ports in Asia have been struggling amid temporary closures due to the coronavirus, cites the outlet.
Compounding the problems have been extreme weather and electricity outages in China. The Biden administration’s much-touted bipartisan infrastructure package offers over $200 billion in spending for transportation upgrades to ports, airports, railways, roads, and bridges. However, the legislation is yet to win House approval. Republicans have also refused to vote for Biden's recent $3.5 trillion social spending package, denouncing it as a waste of money and citing increasing inflation.
204000
Discuss
Popular comments
Business fckers are laying off people, keeping a skeleton crew, while charging 3x more for shipping and producing things. Best to just not buy anything but the bare essentials. let these fckers lose profits. Let's see how fast they start things up as they should be.
BBillOwens
13 October, 20:09 GMT
000000
Calling on the private sector to resolve supply chain problems is not serious. The private sector is doing what it can within certain budget, but that sector knows well, as the creator of the free market theories, that it should be the government cleaning up the mess they create at the expense of the taxpayers. Next, you will hear that the US followed the UK's plan and will be sending the military to help clear the backlog. It will not be the private sector footing the bill.
TTelhasTeezee
13 October, 20:18 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:55 GMTBlinken: US to Press Ahead With Its Plan to Reopen Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem
16:48 GMTNorway's Indigenous People Seek Queen's Help in Returning Centuries-Old Shaman's Drum
16:43 GMTEU Offers to Ease Border Checks to Solve Northern Ireland Row
16:41 GMTBerlin Holds Military Ceremony to Mark End of Germany's Afghan Mission
16:30 GMTEU Commission's Sefcovic Holds Press Conference on Northern Ireland Protocol
16:25 GMTFrom Night Shifts to 24/7, Biden Administration Scrambles to Relieve Bottlenecks in US Supply Chain
16:16 GMTBlinken Holds Press Conference With Israeli, UAE Foreign Ministers After Talks in DC
15:35 GMT'F**k': Andy Murray Trolls Himself After Losing to Bitter Rival Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells
15:30 GMT'Unbelieveable': 90-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner Sets Record as Oldest Human in Space
15:21 GMTStalin-Led DMK Party Wins Village Council Polls in India's Tamil Nadu
15:20 GMTLeaked Border Patrol Docs Appear to Show Biden Admin Released 160,000 Illegal Immigrants Into US
15:15 GMTPolish Government Approves Construction of Border Wall on Frontier With Belarus
14:45 GMTThere Should be a Possibility to Negotiate Deal 'Stronger' Than JCPOA, US Special Envoy to Iran Says
14:34 GMTAR Porn Set to Catch on in a Big Way as People Explore Their Sexual 'Fantasies' at Home
14:21 GMTUK Minister Confident People Will Get Toys for Christmas as Containers Pile Up at Ports
14:16 GMTUsers Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass
14:15 GMTWhy Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback
14:06 GMTPolish Football Association Says FIFA Found No Proof of Glik Racially Abusing Walker
14:00 GMTRussia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray
13:59 GMTTwo-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024, Poll Shows