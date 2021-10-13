https://sputniknews.com/20211013/bidens-financial-footprint-may-tie-us-president-up-in-fbi-probe-involving-son-report-suggests---1089878739.html

Biden's Financial Footprint May Tie US President Up in FBI Probe Involving Son, Report Suggests

It was reported earlier this month that Hunter Biden sold five art pieces for $75,000-apiece ahead of his New York City art show opening date. As ethics... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

Citing emails from Hunter Biden's alleged laptop, the DailyMaill.com reported on Tuesday that the US president's financial ties to his younger son may get him sucked into the FBI's ongoing probe regarding the 51-year-old's businesses and possible money laundering charges. Referenced emails from the abandoned laptop appeared to show that Hunter Biden and business partner Eric Schwerin were, at one point, conversing about bill payments and his father's tax returns. "I was dealing all afternoon with JRB's taxes (but solved a big issue - so it was all worth it)," Schwerin wrote in an email to Hunter, dated April 9, 2010. This financial footprint could serve as reasoning to drag the US president into the debacle, according to the report. "Whatever transaction you're looking at, if there's a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes [they would be investigated]," a money laundering and criminal tax law expert told the outlet. "Obviously, if you're talking about the president of the United States, you'd better have a pretty damn good reason to talk to that person."It is worth noting that Hunter Biden has not been charged in connection with the alleged investigations active with both the FBI and Internal Revenue Service. The former is said to have been active since 2019.

