US Judge Sets 4 November for Hearing on Trump's Executive Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Inquiry
A US judge has set a 4 November hearing to consider ex-President Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege in response to a document request from a congressional panel investigating the 6 January Capitol riot. "The court further orders that a hearing is set for November 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. via video teleconference before Judge Tanya S. Chutkan," the court document said.On Monday, Trump filed a lawsuit at the US District Court for the District of Columbia, asserting that materials sought by the House of Representatives committee are covered by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.This comes after late last month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that President Biden would not resort to executive privilege with respect to former President Donald Trump’s activities and communications during the January 6 events. On 25 August, the US House of Representatives panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot wrote to the departments of Defence, Homeland Security, Justice and four other agencies, requesting records, including those related to the role of Donald Trump in the riot. On 6 January, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol where lawmakers were about to certify the 2020 election results and declare Democrat Joe Biden the new 46th President of the United States. The protest turned violent and resulted in clashes with the police. One protester was shot dead during the riot.
